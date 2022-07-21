We Tested 14 Popular Wine Decanters—These 6 Served the Best Glasses

Made of a lead-free crystal, this decanter is quite sturdy, and provides a great grip for pouring. Once used, it's easy to clean — simply use a little dish soap and water before air drying. Our tester said, the "flavor and aroma peaked immediately after three rounds of aeration and pouring from bottle to decanter and back again." For further comparison the team tried a fresh glass directly from the bottle. "The first [decanted] glass was delicious," said our tester, adding that the alcohol smell and taste from the bottle were faint, replaced by notes of berry. Advertised as aerating in three to five minutes, our team said after 15 minutes there was "even more complexity" and that it "tasted like a more expensive bottle of wine."