Amazon Is Filled with Deals on Vacuums for Labor Day Weekend, and Discounts Are as Steep as 80% Off

Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us, and with it comes some incredible deals on categories all across Amazon. It's a great opportunity to add anything you've had your eye on to the cart, from fashion picks to furniture. But as usual, some of its best and most popular deals are on vacuum cleaners of every shape and size, including top brands like Shark and Dyson. Whether you're in the market for a reliable upright vacuum, perfect for pet owners; want a robot vacuum-mop combo that'll do the work for you; or a convenient cordless vac perfect for everyday messes, Amazon has amazing options on deck this Labor Day weekend — and major discounts too, with prices slashed up to 80 percent. These deals are live now, but there's no telling when they'll sell out, so shop early if there's a model you have your eye on. These early Labor Day deals are some of the best of the year. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Best Cordless Vacuum Deals Amazon Those ready to reduce the hassle of vacuuming and lose the cord have no shortage of great deal options for cordless vacuums from top brands. This includes a discount on the Shark Navigator, which has racked up 12,300 perfect ratings from shoppers. It also includes a steep 50 percent discount on this PrettyCare cordless model that one shopper termed "my new best friend." PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 with coupon (orig. $199.99) Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $84.99 (orig. $129.99) Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $159.99) Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $379.99 (orig. $399.99) Honiture Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $209.99) Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $93.99 with coupon (orig. $133.99) Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $229) INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $799.98) Best Robot Vacuum Deals Amazon Taking nearly every bit of work out of vacuuming, robot vacuums are still growing in popularity, and lucky for deal hunters, some of the most popular models are discounted during Labor Day weekend. That includes the Shark ION for only $85, a vacuum cleaner one reviewer called a "great cheap alternative to the Roomba." You can also grab the Eufy BoostIQ for almost 50 percent off, another substantial deal. Zoozee Z70 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99) Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $84.99 (orig. $243.99) roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $359.99) Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac, $129.99 (orig. $249.99) Amarey Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $359.98 with coupon (orig. $599.98) Best Classic Vacuum Deals Amazon Sometimes the classics just do it best, and if you're looking for a great upgrade to your go-to upright vacuum, Amazon is the place to be this weekend. There are wildly low prices on classic Dirt Devil and Bissell models, including the lightweight Vibe, a total steal at less than $44. You can also score a super-popular Shark Navigator, described by one reviewer as "heaven on wheels" for 20 percent off. Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $43.35 (orig. $54.99) Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $61.67 (orig. $74.99) Shark S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum, $61 (orig. $79.95) Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $102.99 (orig. $118.44) Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $169 (orig. $220) Dyson Ball High Performance HEPA Filter Upright Vacuum, $284.99 (orig. $449) Amazon Buy It! Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $359.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Honiture Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $209.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shark S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com