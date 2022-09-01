Amazon Is Filled with Deals on Vacuums for Labor Day Weekend, and Discounts Are as Steep as 80% Off

Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us, and with it comes some incredible deals on categories all across Amazon. It's a great opportunity to add anything you've had your eye on to the cart, from fashion picks to furniture.

But as usual, some of its best and most popular deals are on vacuum cleaners of every shape and size, including top brands like Shark and Dyson. Whether you're in the market for a reliable upright vacuum, perfect for pet owners; want a robot vacuum-mop combo that'll do the work for you; or a convenient cordless vac perfect for everyday messes, Amazon has amazing options on deck this Labor Day weekend — and major discounts too, with prices slashed up to 80 percent.

These deals are live now, but there's no telling when they'll sell out, so shop early if there's a model you have your eye on. These early Labor Day deals are some of the best of the year.

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals

Amazon

Those ready to reduce the hassle of vacuuming and lose the cord have no shortage of great deal options for cordless vacuums from top brands. This includes a discount on the Shark Navigator, which has racked up 12,300 perfect ratings from shoppers. It also includes a steep 50 percent discount on this PrettyCare cordless model that one shopper termed "my new best friend."

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Amazon

Taking nearly every bit of work out of vacuuming, robot vacuums are still growing in popularity, and lucky for deal hunters, some of the most popular models are discounted during Labor Day weekend. That includes the Shark ION for only $85, a vacuum cleaner one reviewer called a "great cheap alternative to the Roomba." You can also grab the Eufy BoostIQ for almost 50 percent off, another substantial deal.

Best Classic Vacuum Deals

Amazon

Sometimes the classics just do it best, and if you're looking for a great upgrade to your go-to upright vacuum, Amazon is the place to be this weekend. There are wildly low prices on classic Dirt Devil and Bissell models, including the lightweight Vibe, a total steal at less than $44. You can also score a super-popular Shark Navigator, described by one reviewer as "heaven on wheels" for 20 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $359.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Honiture Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $209.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shark S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.