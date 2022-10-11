Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale just kicked off with hundreds of thousands of deals across virtually every category. And if you're in the market for a vacuum to keep your floor spotless, now's the time to shop.

During the two-day shopping event, you can save up to 82 percent on vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Black and Decker, Bissell, and more customer-favorite brands. Whether you want a powerful upright vacuum for deep cleaning or a lightweight handheld vacuum for quick above-floor messes, you'll find plenty of incredible deals on all types of vacuums.

There are also a slew of impressive discounts on cordless vacuums that are ideal for everyday cleaning. And if you want to offload the household chore entirely, be sure to add a robot vacuum to your cart before the sale ends tomorrow night.

To make your shopping experience smoother, we curated the absolute best vacuum deals to shop during the huge sale — from Roomba robot vacuums to Shark stick vacuums. But with prices these good (we're talking Black Friday-level discounts), these popular cleaning gadgets are bound to fly off virtual shelves quickly. So be sure to snap up whatever you're eyeing while it's still in stock.

Ready to start saving on highly rated vacuums? You need a Prime membership to access all the Prime Early Access Sale deals. So if you don't have an account, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and unlock the best deals as well as free and fast shipping.

Best Overall Vacuum Deals

Amazon

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals

If you want to make your daily floor maintenance routine a breeze, pick up a lightweight stick vacuum — without an annoying and restrictive cord to trail. Right now, you can save 35 percent on the Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It's equipped with powerful suction to clean multiple surfaces.

As you move between floor types, you can even change the cleaning modes from hard floors to carpets. Plus, the vacuum has LED headlights that ensure you don't miss any debris in poorly lit areas.

Easy to maneuver around your home, the vacuum weighs less than 8 pounds. It also has swivel steering to round corners and tight spaces. The vacuum even lays flat, so you can easily reach under furniture, without having to move bulky couches or heavy beds around.

If you're looking for a multipurpose vacuum that can also tackle sticky messes, don't miss out on the Tineco iFloor3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner while it's $90 off. The cordless vacuum doubles as a mop, so you can vacuum and scrub your floors at the same time. Two chores checked off in one go? Yes, please.

The multifunctional cleaning gadget has more than 8,600 five-star ratings from customers who rave that it's an "absolute time saver" that makes their floors "look brand new." One reviewer said it was "the best purchase I have ever made," adding, "My floors have never been cleaner."

Amazon

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

If you have a pet that constantly sheds, check out the Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner now that it's 36 percent off. The upright vacuum, which is designed to clean all floor types, has swivel steering that makes it easy to navigate throughout your home. It has powerful suction to tackle everything from dust buildup and pet hair to dirt and crumbs. It also comes with a multipurpose pet tool to remove pet hair from furniture and stairs.

Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Some of our favorite deals from the Prime Early Access Sale are on popular tech brands known for their vacuums, including iRobot. So if you've been looking for a cleaning device that will help you cut down on cleaning time, now's the best time to invest in a top-notch robot vacuum.

For the sale, Amazon slashed the price of the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum by 48 percent, bringing it down to its lowest price in weeks. The smart cleaning gadget has a three-stage cleaning process that goes over hard floors and carpets, while you sit back and relax. You don't even have to worry about it bumping into obstacles or falling off stairs thanks to its built-in sensors that create adaptive navigation.

It can also sense high-traffic areas that need extra suction power and automatically adjust to clean them thoroughly. And when moving from hard floors to carpets, its auto-adjust cleaning head adapts its height.

Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Whether you want to clean in between couch cushions, stairs, or car seating, there are plenty of deals on handheld vacuums you don't want to miss. We're eyeing this Black and Decker handheld vacuum now that it's on sale for just $25. The cordless vacuum weighs only 1.4 pounds, so it's a breeze to use for quick messes on carpet, upholstery, and hard surfaces.

A hit with shoppers, the little vacuum with "serious sucking power" has racked up more than 13,000 five-star ratings. "The vacuum is powerful and convenient," one reviewer wrote, adding that it's "easy to maneuver and fits into tight places."

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Deals:

