The 10 Best Vacuums Deals Out of Hundreds of Amazon Prime Day Discounts

If Amazon’s stellar Prime Day deals have made you a little dizzy, we get it. With so many great markdowns on everything from electronics to fashion, it can be hard to make a decision on what to get. If you’ve been thinking about purchasing a vacuum, though, we recommend adding one to your cart ASAP — not only are the prices some of the lowest we’ve seen, but the deals are going fast. Here are 10 of the best vacuums on sale on Amazon right now:

One of our favorite deals is the Roomba 692 that’s marked down to only $200. The popular brand rarely discounts its vacuums this low. In fact, it’s actually the cheapest Roomba model you can get on Amazon right now. Moreover, this Roomba also happens to be one of the brand’s newest launches — it landed on Amazon this past August. The robot vacuum is Alexa- and Google Assistant-enabled, works on both carpets and hardwood floors, and has a 90-minute run time after a full charge. It’s overall designed to make cleaning your home a breeze — it’ll even suggest extra cleanings when pollen levels are high or during pet shedding season.

If you’re looking for an even steeper deal, don’t fret — Moosoo’s got you covered. The stick vacuum brand is a favorite among Amazon customers for its affordable prices and sleek designs. Often deemed as a “great alternative” to a Dyson, customers love the Moosoo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum because it’s lightweight (it weighs just over three pounds), powerful, and so versatile that it can replace your regular vacuum, car vacuum, and broom. You can snag the Moosoo vac (which is one of its top-selling models!) for just $95 right now.

