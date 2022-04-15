The Best Vacuum Cleaners We Tested in Our Lab
A house is hardly a home until it has at least one vacuum cleaner. Whether it's to suck up the cereal your toddler spilled or to rid your rugs of dog hair, a good vacuum is essential for effortless cleaning. And because it's the kind of device you pull out on a near-daily basis, you'll need one that you trust without a second thought.
But with so many vacuums on the market — and so many varieties and price points — how are you supposed to know which one is perfect for you?
We spent several days PEOPLE Testing 28 vacuums in our lab to determine how easy they were to set up, their effectiveness, maneuverability, ease of emptying, noise level, versatility, and portability. We also tested each vacuum on several types of floors (including hardwood floors and high-pile carpets), plus evaluated how many passes it would take to suction up different items, such as popcorn kernels, Cheerios, and hair. The winner is the Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete.
The vacuum cleaners below were considered the best that PEOPLE tested.
PEOPLE Tested Winners
Best Overall: Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum
Pros: It's user-friendly and performed well on hardwood and carpeted floors.
Cons: If you are looking for a slim profile this option was one of the more bulky vacuums we tested.
After days of testing, this vacuum was the obvious winner, picking up top scores in nearly every category. Shark has made a product that's not only easy to use but also powerful enough to effortlessly suction up stubborn particles on the first pass.
Our testers noted that the Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum was incredibly straightforward to put together out of the box, with everything sliding together in just three minutes. No matter what surface they ran the vacuum over — including hardwood floors and low-, medium-, and high-pile carpets — it was a breeze to maneuver, effortlessly gliding across even the thickest of rugs. The vacuum has multiple settings for carpets and hardwood floors, which made it seamless to switch between the two surfaces.
At 15 pounds, the upright vacuum cleaner is fairly lightweight; it can even be used with just one hand. Plus, thanks to a HEPA filter, the vacuum is able to capture extremely small particles, including dust and allergens, making it more comfortable to breathe indoors.
We liked how easy it was to empty the dust cup and appreciated how large it was, allowing you to clean the whole house without stopping and removing dirt before you're done cleaning. For a powerful vacuum, our testers noted that it's pretty quiet. Plus, the vacuum can be converted to a handheld device and used in conjunction with the included crevice and upholstery tools to target furniture and drapes.
The cons: Unlike other vacuums we tried, this one is not cordless. Testers also noted that it is a little bulky, which prevented them from fully reaching under big pieces of furniture like couches and coffee tables.
Overall, shoppers who are searching for a vacuum cleaner that's user-friendly and powerful will be impressed by this Shark Navigator.
|
Type
|
Corded
|
Dimensions
|
45.66 x 9.64 x 12 inches
|
Weight
|
15 pounds
|
Filter Type
|
HEPA
|
Capacity
|
0.1 gallons
|
Cord Length
|
25 feet
|
Included Accessories
|
Crevice tool, dusting brush, Turbo brush
Best Cordless Vacuum: Shark IZ462H Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum
Pros: It's lightweight and worked well on multiple surfaces making it great for people who vacuum daily.
Cons: The dust cup is not that big so we had to empty it when we were vacuuming a lot.
If you're searching for a vacuum cleaner that won't bog you down with long, tangled cords, our testers universally recommend the Shark IZ462H Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum. "It basically vacuums for you so you put very little effort in," one noted.
Unboxing this vacuum, however, is a little more complicated than our winner. Since each included piece is individually wrapped, it's a little tedious to pull everything out before you can even begin to build it. Yet despite that extra plastic, the vacuum cleaner is still able to come together in under five minutes. On hardwood floors, the vacuum sucks everything up instantly — no kernels or pieces of cereal flying around — and it effectively picked up debris on three types of carpets on the first go. We also appreciated how little effort it takes to use and move the machine.
Since the vacuum is so narrow and slim, it's easy to bend and maneuver under the couch and coffee table. It also has LED headlights, illuminating all the dust and hair you may have otherwise missed. And it's quiet for a powerful device, although it does become louder when it rolls over bigger pieces of debris. Users can operate the vacuum cleaner for up to 60 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged.
The cons: This vacuum doesn't have a big canister, so our testers had to empty it much more often than competing devices. The vacuum also does not have any place to house its attachments on its slim body, so you'll need to store them elsewhere. Plus, for the budget-minded, the vacuum is still on the expensive side.
Those who are searching for a cordless vacuum that's effective on several types of surfaces, converts into a handheld device, and is refreshingly quiet should opt for this Shark model.
|
Type
|
Cordless
|
Dimensions
|
27.6 x 11.8 x 9.4 inches
|
Weight
|
12.52 pounds
|
Included Accessories
|
Nozzle and crevice tool
Best Canister Vacuum: Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum
Pros: It works well on hardwood floors and low-pile carpets and it has a bagged canister which is good for people with allergies.
Cons: It's heavy and the instructions for setup and operation are confusing.
Users often gravitate toward canister vacuums if their homes are mostly hard floors and low-pile carpets — which is what the Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum is best on. Our testers shared that this vacuum "gobbled up" hair on hardwood floors and picked up everything in one go over low-pile carpets. Even on thicker carpets, it only needed a few passes to successfully suction popcorn and hair.
Testers explained that thanks to the slim hose design, the vacuum is able to maneuver under couches and coffee tables and effortlessly reach into tight corners. This vacuum is also among the quietest of the devices we tried, with one tester sharing that it's "so quiet, it's ridiculous." And although the vacuum isn't cordless, it does have an auto-rewind feature that pulls in the cord in a snap.
This vacuum cleaner has a bagged canister, allowing you to use it until it's full before tossing it. Plus, it has a three-tiered filtration system, capturing super small particles and making the air in your home cleaner while you vacuum — an excellent feature for someone with allergies!
The cons: Despite the small size of the vacuum, the canister is heavier than expected. Testers also explained that both the attachment instructions and the settings on the vacuum are a little confusing at first.
If your home is mostly hardwood floors and low-pile rugs and you're looking for a device that'll help with allergies, choose the Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum.
|
Type
|
Bagged canister
|
Dimensions
|
16.9 x 9.1 x 9.8 inches
|
Weight
|
15 pounds
|
Filter Type
|
AirClean FilterBag
|
Included Accessories
|
Turbo Brush Floorhead, dusting brush, crevice tool, and upholstery tool
Things to Consider Before Buying a Vacuum Cleaner
Size
Consider the size of your home, if you have pets, and how often you vacuum. If you live in a small apartment without any furry friends, you'll likely want a more compact model with a smaller dust cup, whereas if you're running a big house with kids and pets, you need a bigger device.
Price
Vacuums can range wildly, from just $50 to well over $700. A less expensive device often won't come with extra attachments or HEPA filters. Our testing has indicated that for around $200, you can snag a vacuum that's highly reviewed, comes with useful accessories, and has enough power to suction up big debris.
Dust Cup Capacity
Like the size of the machine, you'll want to seriously consider the size of the dust cup. If you vacuum regularly (daily or close to it), you may not want to empty the dust cup often, whereas a smaller dust cup would suit the type of user who vacuums less frequently (closer to once a week).
Attachments
Most vacuum cleaners nowadays come with at least one attachment, but if you're looking for a machine that can clean beyond the floor, look closely at what extra accessories are included. Those who want to vacuum couch cushions, drapes, car interiors, and high shelves should double-check that their pick comes with crevice tools, dust brushes, and extendable arms.
When to Buy
Vacuums are always on sale, though depending on the time of year, you may not be able to find the brand name you're searching for. For top brands, shop during Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday for the best discounts.
How We Tested Vacuum Cleaners
Our testers spent three days trying out 28 vacuum cleaners, focusing on eight key performance metrics: ease of setup, effectiveness, maneuverability, ease of emptying, noise level, versatility, portability, and overall value. Each test was given a score from 1 to 5, with the winners selected based on an average of scores. Prices were concealed from testers until the very end of testing.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
