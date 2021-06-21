This Sony Smart TV Is a Whopping $700 Off for Prime Day - Plus 21 Other Eye-Grabbing Deals
Shop these deals before they’re gone
Amazon Prime Day is here again - it's hard to believe the last one was not even a full year ago, in October 2020 - and there are thousands of incredible deals to shop over these next two days. Among the best markdowns are TVs of all shapes and sizes. If you're searching for a new smart streaming TV, or 4k TV, now is the time to buy. There are incredible price drops on name brand models such as Sony's 77-inch 4k smart TV, which is now a whopping $500 off.
One of the most impressive Prime Day TV deals is the Hisense 50-inch Quantum Series Smart TV. Usually, this 4k model retails for $550, but today you can save $80 and get it for $469. The ULED electronic is ideal for streaming sports, movies, and live shows because it comes with Dolby Atmos, which creates an expansive audio experience similar to that in theaters.
Another eye-catching deal is on one of Insignia's smart TVs. On sale for $100, it's one of the most affordable models we've found, and comes packed to the brim with features you'll love, such as Alexa compatibility and built-in streaming services. The 24-inch size makes it ideal for putting on desks at home or in the office. Not to mention, it's a great size for gifting to a recent grad who's headed off to live in a dorm this fall.
If your family enjoys streaming, consider the TCL Roku TV. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and comes with all of the essential streaming services. The Roku remote makes switching from Disney+ to Netflix as simple as one press of a button. Usually this smart TV is $480, but for Prime Day, you can snag it for $429.
For entertainers who like to offer their guests the best viewing experience possible, look no further than Toshiba's 50-inch LED Fire TV. The 4K resolution is so precise, you'll be able to catch every minute detail of your favorite show, from the subtle brow furrows of characters, to the blades of grass in the background of scenes.
Also an important TV-related buy: The Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50 percent off during the sale event. Getting one of these can bring all of your favorite apps, such as Hulu and Youtube, to your screen after a quick installation. It's an ideal solution for those who want to upgrade their old TV models without paying more than $25.
Below, shop the 22 best Prime Day 2021 TV deals available now through June 22. Don't wait too long, though - deals this good tend to sell out fast. (If you're not already a Prime member but still want in on the discounts, you can sign up for a free trial membership here.)
Best Smart Streaming TVs
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, $129.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- LG Alexa Built-in C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,396.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Vizio D-Series 24-Inch Class 720p HD LED Smart TV, $169.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Hisense 40-Inch Class H55 Series Android Smart TV, $229.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Sansui 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $284.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Samsung Flat 32-inch QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV, $397.99 (orig. $499.99)
- TCL 50-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, $429 (orig. $479.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $239.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Insignia 55-inch F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $349.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV, $119.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best 4K TVs
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $998 (orig. $1,199.99)
- Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, $299.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $359.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility, $899.99 (orig. $949.99)
- Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision, $359.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Hisense 50-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV, $479.99 (orig. $549.99)
Best Large TVs
- Samsung 75-inch Class QLED 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,396.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Sony 77-inch Bravia XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $3,498 (orig. $3,999.99)
- Sony 65-inch Master Series Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $2,248 (orig. $2,998)
- Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $1,697.99 (orig. $2,199.99)
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision, $1,398 (orig. $1,499.99)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- It's Game Time - Nintendo Switch Video Games Are Up to 70% Off on Amazon Right Now
- The 30+ Best Prime Member-Exclusive Deals Hiding in Amazon's Massive Two-Day Sale
- This Sony Smart TV Is a Whopping $700 Off for Prime Day - Plus 21 Other Eye-Grabbing Deals
- Nearly Every Product in Apple's Portfolio Is on Sale Today - Including Macbook Laptops