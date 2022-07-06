Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Fans Ahead of Prime Day — Including a Set of Two for the Price of One
Even though Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away (save July 12 and 13 in your calendar!), you can already reap the benefits of the big shopping event by snagging so many early deals. And right now, Amazon has already marked down tons of products, whether you're hoping to stock up on bedding or grab a new vacuum cleaner.
If you head to Amazon now, you'll find a slew of deals on all kinds of fans — so you'll actually stay cool this summer. Thanks to these early deals, Amazon is teeming with discounts on tower fans, pedestal fans, table fans, and personal fans — and prices are up to 47 percent off. For instance, you can snag this tower fan for just $65, along with this mini handheld fan for as little as $14.
To make your shopping experience a breeze, we pulled out the top five fan deals happening at Amazon right now. Nab this portable fan that allows you to mist yourself for just $14, plus don't miss out on this Honeywell table fan that's a best-seller in its category and has earned over 71,000 five-star ratings.
The 5 Best Early Prime Day Fan Deals
- Lasko Portable Electric 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Fan, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Otlonpe Misting Fan, $13.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Ctomoa Pedestal Floor Fan, $64 with coupon (orig. $95.99)
- Antarctic Star Tower Fan, $58.99 with coupon (orig. $106.99)
Best Tower Fan Deals
- Lasko Household Tower Fan, $64.99 (orig. $74.99)
- Aikoper Oscillating Tower Fan, $64.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Kopbeau 42-Inch Tower Fan, $68.85 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- R.w. Flame White 35-Inch Tower Fan, $56.95 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Govee Smart Tower Fan, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $110.99)
If you're looking to save money on the electricity bill — but still require something as powerful as an air conditioner — these tower fans are sure to do the trick. Start with the Lasko Household Tower Fan; priced at just $65, the fan is designed with three adjustable speeds and an automatic timer. Plus, don't miss out on the $70 Govee Smart Tower Fan that has eight speeds, three modes, and is compatible with Alexa. One shopper even noted that they bought three of these fans.
Best Table Fans
- Vornado 630 Mid-Size Air Circulator Fan, $64.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Vornado 573 Compact Flat Panel Air Circulator, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Black + Decker Mini Box Fan, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Slenpet 6-Inch USB Desk Fan, $19 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Vornado Vfan Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
Those who are searching for a smaller device to set on a desk or kitchen counter should consider a table fan. The Vornado 630 Mid-Size Air Circulator Fan is a good place to start since it has multi-directional airflow and a choice of three speeds. Don't overlook the Black + Decker Mini Box Fan that's super quiet and doesn't take up much space — and it's only $15. Plus, this $19 6-inch fan has hundreds of five-star ratings, with one shopper calling it the "best sleeping fan."
Best Personal Fans
- Sz-Jiahaiyu Portable Face Fan, $14.99 (orig. $18.99)
- TriPole Mini Handheld Fan, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Reenuo Camping Fan, $21.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Civpower Portable Neck Fan, $31.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Yuntuo Portable Handheld Fan, $12.60 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
Once you leave the house, you're subject to the elements. But rather than sweat all day, make sure to pack one of these handy personal fans. The TriPole Mini Handheld Fan is designed with an anti-slip handle and two speeds. One shopper wrote: "I take this with me everywhere!" You can also score a neck fan, like the Civpower Portable Neck Fan, allowing you to target cool air straight to your face. This one is constructed with 78 air vents for maximum airflow, three speeds, and is quiet enough so that it won't bother you.
Best Pedestal Fans
- Black + Decker 16-Inch Standing Fan, $36.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Simple Deluxe Oscillating Pedestal Fan, $59.39 (orig. $65.99)
- Rowenta VU5670 Turbo Silence Oscillating Fan, $139.95 (orig. $159.99)
- Pelonis 16-Inch Pedestal Fan, $55.10 (orig. $59.99)
Don't miss out on nabbing the Black + Decker 16-Inch Standing Fan for just $34; the device oscillates, providing plenty of airflow around any room, and the height and tilt are adjustable. It's so popular that the device has earned over 9,200 perfect ratings from users who say it "blows a lot of air." Make sure to shop this Simple Deluxe fan that comes in a set of two for just $59 — basically the price of one. The fans have three adjustable speeds, a 90-degree oscillation, and are currently 10 percent off.
