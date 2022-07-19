We Tested to See Which Tinted Moisturizers Deliver the Most Radiant Finish
Whether it's the dead of summer and too hot for classic foundation, or you just want your makeup to have a lighter feel, tinted moisturizer can give you good coverage while keeping your skin fresh and hydrated. Celebrities like Meghan Markle love how this makeup creates a glow-y finish (and her favorite tinted moisturizer, which comes by way of Laura Mercier, makes an appearance on our list).
"Tinted moisturizers are great for those who want balanced skin coverage and hydration all in one. These tend to not give you as much coverage as a traditional foundation, but just enough for everyday wear and ease," celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin tells PEOPLE.
"They're super easy to slap on with your fingers," adds celebrity makeup artist Katie Mellinger. "They are also fantastic for more mature skin as the coverage tends to be lighter and, obviously, full of more moisture, therefore they don't pool into fine lines or wrinkles as prominently as a traditional foundation," she says.
Our beauty testers compared each tinted moisturizer considering how hydrating they were, what the coverage and pigmentation were like, and how the product felt on their skin. They also observed the shade range since this makeup is tinted and requires a close skin tone match. Out of all the contenders, the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30 was our clear winner for its silky feel, rich hydration, and buildable coverage.
Below, the tinted moisturizers that PEOPLE Tested and considered the best.
Best Overall: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30
Pros: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer offers a hydrating and lightweight coverage that makes your skin look dewy and fresh.
Cons: Silky consistency gets into under-eye creases, and shade range for darker tones could be improved.
A good tinted moisturizer should be lightweight, feel smooth and creamy on the skin, and provide a hint of coverage while letting your natural texture show through. Our favorite — bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30 — hits each of these marks, and earned a near perfect score during testing.
With a silky and lightweight feel, this tinted moisturizer gives a natural glow, and a little goes a long way. "I actually needed much less than I thought," said one tester. "I loved how it's buildable in case I have any blemishes I want to cover." She also appreciated the inclusion of SPF, which lets you skip that step in your morning routine.
The hydrating effects were evident off the bat, and kept our tester's skin soft after use without any tightening. While she found her shade immediately, and this product boasts more than 20 shades, she felt there's still room for more inclusivity, and frankly, we agree. Tinted moisturizer relies on a seamless skin tone match, and this product could stand to have more darker shades available. Our tester also said this makeup is not the best for under the eye, since its silky finish can easily get into creases.
Overall, this tinted moisturizer was a standout for us because its feel, function, and finish are all premium quality, and on top of that it has SPF and hyaluronic acid (natural lubricant for skin!). It gives the best of skincare and makeup, all while being a vegan product (made without animal testing or byproducts). "I plan on buying a bottle for myself," our tester said.
|
Sizes
|
1.18 oz, 0.5 oz/15 mL
|
Shades
|
20
|
Consistency
|
Silky, light
|
Finish
|
Natural glow
|
SPF
|
Yes, 30
|
Best for
|
All skin types
Runner-Up, Best Overall: NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Pros: This tinted moisturizer is lightweight, hydrating, and doesn't crease, all while giving good coverage.
Cons: It's a bit pricey.
Our tester said this tinted moisturizer gave "the perfect amount of coverage," evened out her skin tone, and had a medium-coverage finish "without feeling like foundation." She loved how it provides moisture without drenching your skin, and avoids creases and fine lines.
When applying the moisturizer, our tester said it easily buffs into the skin and feels very light and minimal — almost like you're not wearing any makeup. She had a perfect color match, but we think there could be more shade variety to accommodate diverse skin tones.
This makeup is pricier than other options (comparable to foundation cost!), but as our tester said, "it's worth the price for the quality, coverage, and SPF." While the price makes this tinted moisturizer fall second to our best overall pick, it's a close contender.
|
Sizes
|
1.9 oz
|
Shades
|
16
|
Consistency
|
Creamy, light
|
Finish
|
Radiant, Dewy
|
SPF
|
Yes, 30
|
Best for
|
All skin types
Best Budget: L'Oréal Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer
Pros: This inexpensive makeup feels lighter than air, creating a seamless no-makeup makeup look.
Cons: Since the formula is so sheer, it doesn't hydrate as well as a thicker moisturizer.
A budget-friendly favorite (and seen on L'Oréal Global Ambassador Camila Cabello) this tinted moisturizer is "extremely lightweight," per our tester, and "melts" into the skin. "It doesn't feel like the product is sitting on my face," she said. This moisturizer is water-based and contains aloe vera and witch hazel (both known to reduce inflammation and soothe skin).
Due to its sheer formula, this product "didn't feel like it fully moisturized my skin," our tester said, adding that a thicker formula might be more hydrating. We also think this makeup could have a larger shade range with more inclusive skin tones.
She loved the coverage, and said the tint blended across her skin seamlessly, while still letting her freckles and some texture show through. Considering the low price and lightweight feel, we believe this would be an ideal everyday makeup base for summer, traveling, or an easy morning routine.
|
Sizes
|
1 oz
|
Shades
|
12
|
Consistency
|
Sheer, light
|
Finish
|
Dewy
|
SPF
|
Yes, 19
|
Best for
|
Combination, oily, and sensitive skin types
Best Radiant Finish: HUDA BEAUTY GloWish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation
Pros: This formula is breathable, hydrating, and provides buildable coverage, leaving your skin with a natural glow.
Cons: It's a little pricey.
The beauty of a tinted moisturizer is the radiant finish it creates, letting your skin glow without too much product weighing down your face. Huda Beauty's skin tint foundation has a high quality creamy consistency that spreads smoothly across skin.
"It's super lightweight and breathable," said our tester. "My skin feels really moisturized and gives off a nice dewy effect." She was pleasantly surprised with the coverage it provided for being a tint foundation. "I love how you can build [coverage] to your desired look."
While it's more expensive than drugstore brands, we believe this makeup is worth the price for its ability to keep your skin hydrated and radiant all day long. We also love that it's a vegan skincare product, meaning no animal testing or byproducts during production.
|
Sizes
|
1.35 oz/40 mL
|
Shades
|
13
|
Consistency
|
Creamy, light
|
Finish
|
Dewy, Radient
|
SPF
|
No
|
Best for
|
Dry or combination skin types
Best Matte Finish: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Pros: This oil-free tinted moisturizer is lightweight, easily blendable, and hydrating without being greasy.
Cons: Its sheer consistency doesn't provide much coverage.
Beloved by Meghan Markle, this tinted moisturizer is one of our favorites too. Our testers loved how lightweight and blendable it was. One even said, "After applying this moisturizer, my skin instantly felt moisturized and silky smooth." She appreciated how it made her skin glow without looking greasy — thanks to the oil-free formula and matte finish.
While it is slightly pigmented and evens out redness, our tester found this moisturizer to feel slightly tacky on her face, and minimal in coverage. "I wish it blurred my pores a bit more," she said. This is a high quality makeup, but due to sheer coverage, it works best for those with naturally flawless complexions (like Markle!). For us mere mortals (with pores! acne! fine lines!), a fuller coverage moisturizer might be a better fit.
While this is an expensive product, its overall quality matches the price, and provides you with a hydrated, matte complexion fit for a queen (or at least America's princess!).
|
Sizes
|
1.7 oz/50.2 mL
|
Shades
|
20
|
Consistency
|
Sheer, light
|
Finish
|
Matte
|
SPF
|
Yes, 20
|
Best for
|
Combination and oily skin types
Things to Consider Before Buying Tinted Moisturizer
Skin Type
Your skin type will determine what kind of features you should look for in a tinted moisturizer. "Think about the kind of coverage you want first and then consider the best formulation for your skin type," says Martin. "This is important because it allows you to understand how well it'll wear on the skin during the day and evening."
Since there's additional hydration with this kind of makeup, you should consider buying a sheer, oil-free, and possibly matte moisturizer if your skin type leans toward oily. With drier skin, you might get a thicker, creamier option that can act as a barrier and keep moisture locked in. Combination skin types have a little more flexibility, so a medium coverage moisturizer in a dewy or matte finish could work equally well. Martin recommends our budget pick — L'Oréal Paris Water Infused Tinted Moisturizer — because it's "affordable and great for so many skin tones." It's also non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores.
SPF Content
Using tinted moisturizer is a great way to save time in your morning routine because it allows you to use fewer products — and if SPF is included, that's an added bonus. Protecting your skin from the sun, especially on a sensitive area like the face, is crucial to maintaining good skin health (obvious, but merits a reminder!). If you can find a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of at least 30, you'll have that extra layer of insurance to keep your skin looking (and feeling) its best.
Ingredients
Be sure to read the label and familiarize yourself with the ingredients, doing your research on those that could potentially be an endocrine disruptor or something you should steer clear of if you're pregnant, for example. Chat with your dermatologist to determine what's best for you, especially if you have reactive skin that's sensitive to certain additives.
On the plus side, Mellinger says that a large variety of tinted moisturizers now come with added skin care benefits beyond SPF. For instance, she says, "NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer contains vitamin C which is known to help collagen production and works as an antioxidant (it also has a wide range of skin tones). The list goes on and on, but using a tinted moisturizer is a great way to boost your skin care while wearing makeup."
Shade Range
While some makeup brands have succeeded in being truly inclusive with their shade ranges, others have work to do. Tinted moisturizers can be especially tough to shade-match as they aren't as pigmented as classic foundations since they work to even out your natural skin tone rather than provide fuller coverage. If you don't want to have to mix shades together to get a perfect match, look for brands that highlight inclusivity through a wide (read: more than 10-15!) range of shades.
How We Tested Tinted Moisturizers
Eight beauty testers worked their way through 17 of the most popular tinted moisturizers (drugstore and designer!) that you can buy. After trying each makeup on their freshly washed faces, they evaluated them for feel, hydration, and coverage — while making note of shade range availability.
Each tester blended the moisturizer into their skin, considering how each felt. Products that felt lighter on the skin earned a higher score than those that felt heavier or more like a foundation. Testers also looked at the hydration of each moisturizer to determine if it was hydrating enough to act as a standalone or if traditional moisturizer should be used underneath. After blending the moisturizers on their face, each tester judged the appearance of their complexion and whether the makeup made any difference in coverage. They also considered shade ranges and if there were enough options to be truly inclusive, and how easy it would be to find a skin tone match using the names and images of each tint.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.