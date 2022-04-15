The Best Irons to Steam Out the Most Stubborn Wrinkles

The Rowenta weighs almost 4 lbs. out of the box and felt heavy when its 10.8 oz. water tank was full — which could deter a first-time or reluctant ironer. Though a tester noted how heavy it felt, they described its pressure power as a plus. What's more, the Rowenta is manufactured with an anti-drip system, which stops water from spitting out of the soleplate when the temperature is too low. The extra-perforated soleplate (which the brand claims expels 30% more steam than a model without a pump) is also especially handy for ironing shirts.