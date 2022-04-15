The Best Irons to Steam Out the Most Stubborn Wrinkles
The weather's getting warmer, and we can't wait to dress accordingly. To go full steam ahead (pun intended) with spring style, we PEOPLE Tested 30 irons and assessed for heat-up time, design, and portability. Striking while the irons were hot, our team of testers glided over cotton, linen, and satin to see which irons most powerfully pushed out creases and stubborn bumps.
The tested favorite is the Rowenta DW9280 Digital Display Steam Iron because it heats up quickly, works out wrinkles effectively, and features a handy LED temperature indicator. And we're not the only fans of our top pick. Martha Stewart has also used it to expertly wipe out wrinkles on Facebook Live.
These three corded steam irons were considered the most im-press-ive that PEOPLE Tested.
Best Overall: Rowenta DW9280 Digital Display Steam Iron
Related Items
Pros: The Rowenta DW9280 Digital Display Steam Iron heats up quickly and was the most effective for working out wrinkles of all the steam irons tested.
Cons: It's expensive and heavy to use when the water tank is full.
The speediest of the set to fire up, the Rowenta impressed with how quickly it got hot (44 seconds for cotton, 55 seconds for linen, and 50 seconds for satin). With a few passes, persistent creases easily came out of linen. Its intuitive design, with an LED temperature indicator, was also a hit.
"The steam was super easy to use, it didn't make too much noise, or spray water," one reviewer raved.
The Rowenta weighs almost 4 lbs. out of the box and felt heavy when its 10.8 oz. water tank was full — which could deter a first-time or reluctant ironer. Though a tester noted how heavy it felt, they described its pressure power as a plus. What's more, the Rowenta is manufactured with an anti-drip system, which stops water from spitting out of the soleplate when the temperature is too low. The extra-perforated soleplate (which the brand claims expels 30% more steam than a model without a pump) is also especially handy for ironing shirts.
Other "above and beyond" features include a cord with 360-degree pivoting abilities and automatic shutoff, sending this one to the winner's circle.
|
Dimensions
|
11.4 inches by 4.9 inches by 6 inches
|
Weight
|
3.85 lbs.
|
Wattage
|
1800 watts
|
Water Tank Capacity
|
10.8 oz
|
Cord Length
|
7 feet
|
Setting Options
|
Nylon, silk, wool, cotton, linen
|
Soleplate Material
|
Stainless steel
Best Budget: BEAUTURAL 1800-Watt Steam Iron
Related Items
Pros: It's affordable, heats up quickly, and is easy to maneuver thanks to its grippy handle.
Cons: Because of its large reservoir size, it feels heavy to use when the tank is full.
Sturdy and steady sum up the BEAUTURAL iron, which is about the same size as the Rowenta — at a third of the price. We loved its smart LCD screen, which is used to set the exact temperature necessary to press nine different types of fabric.
The double-layer design of the BEAUTURAL's ceramic soleplate also makes it a standout for its even heating, scoring at least a 4/5 in the tests for cotton, linen, and satin. One tester said that wrinkles came out "pretty much in a single pass" even on linen, the stiffest of the set. Its steam power was also satisfactory.
The model's water reservoir size is especially large at 11.5 oz. and felt heavy when the tank was full. A comfortable handle makes the machine easy to maneuver, while its cord length is average at 6 feet.
In sum, the BEAUTURAL's many modes at an affordable price point make it a good buy.
|
Dimensions
|
11.3 inches by 4.8 inches by 5.75 inches
|
Weight
|
3.18 lbs.
|
Wattage
|
1800 watts
|
Water Tank Capacity
|
11.5 oz.
|
Cord Length
|
6 feet
|
Setting Options
|
Acrylic, nylon, silk, polyester, blended, wool, cotton, jeans, linen
|
Soleplate Material
|
Ceramic coated
Best Travel: IRIS USA TSTM-01 Compact Travel Steam Iron
Related Items
Pros: Its compact size makes it super simple to maneuver and carry on the go.
Cons: There is no automatic shutoff safety feature, and it only has one heat setting, so you can't adjust it on different fabrics.
Small and simple, the IRIS iron was PEOPLE Tested's most powerful portable pick. More basic than the two other top models, the machine's only button turns it on, so there is no way to tweak the temperature for different fabrics. It also does not have a digital display.
What lacks in customization, it makes up for with ease of use. Lightweight and user-friendly, the tiny iron promises 5.5 minutes of steam with a full water tank. The iron can be used while clothes are hanging up — a plus for dresses or longer garments.
Though its heating was speedy at 40 seconds, one reviewer reported that "fabric still feels damp after steam ironing." While the IRIS quickly smoothed out creases on cotton and satin, they also said it took more passes than expected to work out wrinkles on linen.
The IRIS might not have the might of a large model, but its small size makes it possible to use vertically while clothes are hanging up. The heat-resistant stand is also helpful, especially if on the go.
Even if the only place you'll be traveling with this iron is around the house, the IRIS iron is a good buy for the price. Just remember to turn it off while not in use, because it does not have an automatic shutoff safety feature.
|
Dimensions
|
6.50 inches by 2.76 inches by 5.12 inches (not including base)
|
Weight
|
2 lbs.
|
Wattage
|
800 watts
|
Water Tank Capacity
|
2 oz.
|
Cord Length
|
8 feet
|
Setting Options
|
Not specified, can treat velvet, wool, cashmere, acrylic, silk, rayon, polyester, hemp, and cotton
|
Soleplate Material
|
Aluminum
Things to Consider Before Buying a Steam Iron
Use
How often – and who – will you be using the iron in your household? If the machine will be in heavy rotation or is replacing an old favorite, a splurgier purchase could be worth every penny. A lighter model in a smaller size may also be a wise option if a pre-teen or older family member will be firing it up as well.
Goals
Open up your closet – what looks wrinkly? A powerful model with a large water tank is a must for thicker fabrics, while a lightweight choice will do the trick for warm-weather cottons. For travelers, compact irons options also leave that much more room in your carry-on for another outfit.
Special Features
Do you need settings to steam nylons and acrylics, or will a more basic machine get the job done? Consider whether the iron will be taking its place next to a standard steamer in your linen closet, or if you need a multi-tasking machine that can steam with the same ease.
How We Tested Steam Irons
A team of 14 testers tried 30 irons on three different fabrics to see how well they removed wrinkles on satin, linen, and cotton fabrics. If a model had a steam setting (which our top three do), it was also assessed in the test, with the exclusion of satin which should never be steamed.
A few days before the test, wrinkles were set by wetting napkins of each of the three fabrics and securing tightly with a rubber band to create real-life, laundry-day conditions. Then, during the trial, bands were removed and testers timed how long it took to remove wrinkles from each type of material. Raising the stakes, ironed creases were also added to each fabric to see how effective each model truly was.
While working with the irons, testers also took note of some technical specifications. To measure each appliance's heat-up time, they timed to see how quickly the models got hot for each fabric category it offered. Eyeing product design, they took note of how the iron felt in their hand, if the water reservoir leaked at all, and general aesthetic. Finally, to consider portability, reviewers evaluated how heavy the irons were with a full tank of water and overall ease of use with each respective cord length.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.