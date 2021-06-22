These Powerful Steam Cleaners Sanitize Floors and Eliminate Stained Grout - and They're All on Super Sale
Using a steam cleaner in your home can take your countertops and flooring to a whole new level of clean. And Amazon Prime Day is the perfect day to upgrade from a wring mop: There are some seriously great deals happening right now on steam mops and handheld steam cleaners-we're talking up to 43 percent off. Whether you're looking to remove grime from your grout or dirt from your floors, these steam cleaners from popular brands like Bissell, Shark, and McCulloch are at your disposal.
Best Steam Cleaner Deals for Amazon Prime Day
- Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe Steam Mop, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Bissell PowerFresh Vac & Steam Mop, $125.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop, $119.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Beyond by Black + Decker Steam Mop, $139.99 (orig. $153.99)
- Steamfast Handheld Steam Cleaner, $37.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Bissell PowerSteamer Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $159.99)
- McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $125.99 (orig. $199.99)
With an Amazon Prime membership, you can save up to 30 percent on the Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe Steam Mop that is designed to remove up to 99.9 percent of germs in one swipe. The mop comes with two steam levels and even has a scrubbing brush to swipe away stuck-on messes. For all those multitaskers out there, Bissell also has a 2-in-1 vacuum and steam mop that picks up crumbs and steam cleans at the same time.
If you're looking for a no-frills option, Shark's Steam Pocket Mop, with its two-sided cleaning design and washable microfiber pads, may be up your alley. The Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop, meanwhile, works wonders on floors with three targeted steam settings that remove kid and pet messes alike. And for a heavy-duty clean, consider the McCulloch steam cleaner, which has a canister build, a wide head, and 1,500 watts of power.
If we had to guess, the model on everyone's wish list for Prime Day has got to be the Bissell PowerSteamer Heavy Duty Steam Cleaner. It has over 2,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and they can't stop raving about it. That's because the Bissell steam cleaner set can revive anything from moldy bathroom grout to food-stained microwaves to even car rims.
There are truly so many deals to take advantage of during Prime Day 2021 - especially for your home - but these sale prices won't last. Browse through the best steam cleaners on sale below to get your home spick-and-span in no time.
