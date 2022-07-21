This Stand Mixer Got a Perfect Score in Our Testing Lab

Consider how often you'll use a stand mixer when browsing different models—not just how often you'd like to use it. "Think about what your cooking needs will actually be," says chef Nikki Meow. "What recipes will you be making? How often will you be using the machine?" For example, if you're baking for large groups, you'll want a mixer that's big enough to be able to mix a hefty batch. If you only need a mixer for occasion-baking/cooking, consider something smaller since stand mixers tend to take up quite a bit of countertop real estate.