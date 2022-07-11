The scallops we prepared did not stick to the pan, which produced a mostly even browning and a nice crust. The handle was not hot after cooking the scallops. After our frittata test, the eggs did stick somewhat to the sides of the pan and the rivets, but they came out quite easily. Speaking of easy, clean-up was really, really simple. The soft side of the sponge was all we needed to clean up after the tests, which is welcome news given that the dishwasher is not recommended by the manufacturer. While there was some discoloration after searing, a little cleaner shined these pans back to their original condition.