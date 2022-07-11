Celebrity Chefs Love Stainless Steel Cookware—These Are Our Favorites
Stainless steel cookware has come to be a classic set of tools in the kitchen. These staple pots and pans are durable, known for their even-heating ability, and can be used to whip up pretty much anything in the kitchen. Whether you're just starting out at the stove, a seasoned chef like Ryan Gosling, or simply enjoy cooking at home, a set of stainless steel cookware is a smart investment in your future meals.
While nonstick cookware has maintained its popularity over the years, some degree of peeling in the nonstick coating is inevitable, which means periodically replacing your cookware. But take good care of a stainless steel set and it could last you decades.
We put 28 stainless steel cookware sets to work in our People Tested kitchens, and found three clear favorites with a range of features and price points.
The Cuisinart MCP-12N MultiClad Pro Triple Ply 12-Piece took home our top prize, but a budget set and a splurge option stood out as well. Read on for our picks in stainless steel cookware.
Best Overall: Cuisinart MCP-12N MultiClad Pro Triple Ply 12-Piece
Pros: This 12-piece set is solid, solid, solid. It heats evenly, is easy to clean, and has everything you need for a one-and-done purchase to stock your kitchen.
Cons: Stainless steel lids don't allow you to easily check on your cooking as well as a clear lid would.
To use the words of our testers: "This pan set is a beast" (in the best way). If you're looking for a complete set of stainless steel pots and pans for your kitchen that perform well and look good doing it, this dozen-piece set might be the one. Our testers reported that the brushed stainless steel felt really solid and durable throughout each test.
When we seared scallops with these pans, there was no sticking, and the scallops achieved a really nice golden brown crust with even browning overall. "[This] feels like a pan for a good, even sear," noted our testers after preparing the scallops. After sitting over high heat from a gas flame for 5 minutes, the handle remained cool to the touch everywhere except at the base. We also made a very pretty frittata in a pan from this set with minimal sticking at the end (though a touch more butter may have solved that issue!).
The lip on the pan helped with oil splatters, and we found this set was quite easy to clean. We ended up with a little discoloration after testing but a bit of cleanser took it right out. Overall, we enjoyed using this set and found it to come with just about everything you'd need. We'd recommend it to a friend and buy it ourselves, too. If we're being picky, it would be nice to have clear lids, like the tempered glass of other sets, for visibility while cooking.
|
Dishwasher Safe?
|
Yes
|
Weight of heaviest skillet
|
2 lb. 7 oz. (10 inch)
|
Volume of largest pot
|
8 qt.
|
Oven safe up to
|
500 degrees F
|
Stainless steel grade and material details
|
Brushed stainless steel, fully clad, tri ply
Best Budget: Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Steel 7-Piece
Pros: This high performing set is a bargain for the price point, and it's got the added bonus of tempered glass lids. Measurement markers inside are also quite handy.
Cons: We felt some movement—and a little retained heat—in the handle after cooking. You may also need to add one more pan to complete your kitchen set.
If you're a newer cook, on a budget, or both, this cookware set delivers almost everything you need at your stovetop. The even heating produced impressive results, and this set features helpful little extras that really add value, like the steamer basket attachment for the sauce pot, and the hash marks for measurements inside the pans. Not to mention those tempered glass lids we love—a great way to check on what's happening inside without lifting the lid. This is a fairly comprehensive set, though you may want to buy an extra nonstick pan to have a fully-stocked kitchen.
This set doesn't have quite the same heft and solid feeling as our overall winner, but our testers enjoyed using the pots and pans and said the handles were pretty comfortable to hold. After cooking over a gas flame, the handle was cool to the touch on the end, but warm toward the base.
While preparing our scallops, testers found no sticking and the pan produced a great, hard sear, browning nicely. The frittata turned out fluffy and evenly cooked, with minimal sticking on its way out of the pan. This set was very easy to clean, and the pans showed extremely minor discoloration—among the least of all we tested.
|
Dishwasher Safe?
|
Yes
|
Weight of heaviest skillet
|
1 lb., 15 ⅝ oz. (10 inch)
|
Volume of largest pot
|
8 qt.
|
Oven safe up to
|
500 degrees F and lids up to 350 degrees F
|
Stainless steel grade and material details
|
Does not specify; disc bottom (aluminum encapsulated)
Best Splurge: All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set 5-Ply Stainless Steel 10-Piece
Pros: This is a very comprehensive, professional, and high-quality set with plenty of thoughtful touches.
Cons: Dishwasher cleaning is not recommended, though not a deal-breaker considering how well the set performed.
If you want to invest in high-quality and sturdy construction, this is a great option. You've got all your cooking bases covered with small and medium skillets, small and medium saucepans, a stock pot, and a high-sided sauté pan (though we do wish this one were larger). The handles "feel nice and satisfying," noted our testers. "Great weight and feels sturdy. Squared off handles on the lids fit comfortably in the hand." While we'd prefer clear lids, we did appreciate that the lids on this set fit multiple pans.
The scallops we prepared did not stick to the pan, which produced a mostly even browning and a nice crust. The handle was not hot after cooking the scallops. After our frittata test, the eggs did stick somewhat to the sides of the pan and the rivets, but they came out quite easily. Speaking of easy, clean-up was really, really simple. The soft side of the sponge was all we needed to clean up after the tests, which is welcome news given that the dishwasher is not recommended by the manufacturer. While there was some discoloration after searing, a little cleaner shined these pans back to their original condition.
For those wanting to invest in a high-end, long-lasting stainless steel cookware set, our testers shared that this one is "a really safe bet." They continued on to say that the set delivered "even cooking and incredibly easy cleaning. Simple in appearance and a solid 'go-to' for a home or professional cook."
|
Dishwasher Safe?
|
No
|
Weight of heaviest skillet
|
2 lb., 7 oz. (10 inch)
|
Volume of largest pot
|
8 qt.
|
Oven safe up to
|
600 degrees F
|
Stainless steel grade and material details
|
Stainless Steel, fully clad, 5 ply
Things to Consider Before Buying
Price
We know that price is always a factor, so consider how often you cook at home when comparing price points, and whether you'll need to purchase additional pieces to round out your cookware collection. Celebrity chef and nutritionist Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN recommends opting for "fully-clad" stainless steel cookware, which is a material made with an aluminum core sandwiched between two layers of stainless steel. "These pans are thoughtfully constructed to distribute heat evenly, and many professional chefs opt for stainless steel cookware," she notes. Poon adds that while these tend to be pricier, you can think of the purchase as an investment: "Less expensive versions of stainless steel cookware are less reliable in terms of quality output and you'll have to replace them more frequently."
Washability
If you can't stand hand-washing pots and pans, you may want to think twice on our splurge pick, the All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set, as the manufacturer does not recommend the dishwasher. (Though our testers stressed it's an easy clean-up in the sink!) Poon agrees: "Most stainless steel cookware is dishwasher safe, but you'll likely increase the longevity of your pans if you stick to hand-washing with non-abrasive soaps and sponges."
Weight
A pound or so can make a big difference in maneuvering with your saucepans and skillets. If you aren't used to using heavier ones, expect an adjustment period.
Lids
Some cooks value visibility while cooking; others are content to cover up their pots and pans, peeking inside as needed. Note which sets have stainless steel lids and which have glass when evaluating your options.
How We Tested
Our testers tried out a total of 28 stainless steel cookware sets. In addition to inspecting the design, weight, and feel of the pieces, they conducted four tests. In the temperature test, thermocouples were placed on the pan surface while in use to evaluate whether the pans heated evenly. In the searing test, scallops were cooked and their browning and sear were evaluated. In the sticking/broiling test, a Frittata was prepared and then removed from the pan. Finally, an ice bath test was conducted to test whether a hot pan would warp when placed in cold water. We rated each set of cookware using a numerical system on its design, durability, heating capability, and ease of cleaning.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
