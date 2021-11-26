Roombas Are as Little as $175 Thanks to These Epic Black Friday Deals
If your most time-consuming chore is keeping your floors clean, then it's a good idea to invest in a high-quality robot vacuum cleaner. And there's no better time to snag the handy cleaning gadget from one of the most beloved robot vacuum brands than during Black Friday.
This holiday weekend, iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are on major sale at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy. While supplies last, shoppers can score up to $250 off popular models, including the Roomba 694, Roomba 675, Roomba i7, and more. And some of the steepest savings we've seen are available at Amazon. Plus, Prime members can enjoy the impressive discounts and free two-day shipping (if you're not yet a member, sign up for a free trial here).
Best Roomba Black Friday Deals at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $399 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
- iRobot Roomba Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop, $349 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com
- iRobot Roomba i6 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $549 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com
- iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum, $549 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com
One of the best deals is on the iRobot Roomba 694 vacuum, which is marked down from $274 to $179. Designed to tackle dirt and debris on hard floors and carpets, the robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system and a run time of up to 90 minutes. It also connects to an app that lets you customize how you clean your floors and schedule cleaning times.
Amazon shoppers say the powerful vacuum has exceeded their expectations, keeping their floors and hard-to-reach areas clean. Even pet owners are impressed with the robot vacuum. "This vacuum is great for all the dust bunnies rolling around my house," one wrote. "We have two golden retrievers that shed so much and we can never keep up with all of it. I love the WiFi connectivity and the ability to schedule the jobs. I just have it run when I go to work and I just empty the bin whenever I get home. It always gets the job done well and I'm very happy with it so far!"
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $399 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
Looking for an even more hands-off way to keep your floors spotless? You can save $200 on the iRobot Roomba i3 vacuum right now. Along with strong suction power, row-by-row navigation, and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, the vacuum also has a self-emptying function. So after it sucks up dirt, dust, pet, hair, and other debris, it automatically empties itself into the dirt disposal bag in its base that takes up to 60 days to fill.
Thousands of shoppers have given the Roomba i3 a perfect rating, raving about how it cleans their floors with very little effort on their part. "[This is the] best Roomba I've ever owned, '' one reviewer wrote. "I love that I can use Alexa or Google Assistant to start the vacuum, and I love that I can use it over and over and over again without ever touching it or needing to empty the bin. I have a 1,000-square-foot open floor plan with tons of furniture and different rugs and the navigation system is fantastic."
Ahead, you'll find more can't-miss Black Friday deals on Roomba robot vacuum cleaners from more major retailers.
Best Roomba Black Friday Deals at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $249.99); target.com
- iRobot Roomba e6 Robot Vacuum, $299 (orig. $349.99); walmart.com
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,549.99); bestbuy.com
- iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum, $279 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:
