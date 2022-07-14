These Are the Best Removable Wallpapers for Low Risk, High Design
If you want to create personality in a space but don't want to (or can't) commit to traditional glued wallpaper, consider removable wallpaper (also known as peel-and-stick). Popular with celebrity designers like Joanna Gaines and Sabrina Soto, removable wallpaper gives you the opportunity to display bold wall prints and pops of color in a space with easy installation and damage-free removal.
We tested 28 different removable wallpapers to gauge how easy they were to install, peel off, reapply, and remove. After applying each to various sections of drywall, our testers scored the wallpaper on design and overall application. Though many wallpapers were visually appealing and easy to apply, we're swooning over the BHG Organic Stripe for its satin finish and durable quality.
Of all the removable wallpaper that PEOPLE Tested, these were considered the best for premium design without the risk of wall damage.
On This Page
- Best Overall: BHG Organic Stripe
- Best Budget: MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Wallpaper
- Best Splurge: Mitchell Black Riviere
- Best Striped: RoomMates Beige Awning
- Best Floral: Rifle Paper Co. Luxembourg
- Things to Consider Before Buying Removable Wallpaper
- How We Tested Removable Wallpaper
- What Is People Tested?
Best Overall: BHG Organic Stripe
Pros: BHG Organic Stripe is loved for its easy application, gorgeous contemporary design, and durable material.
Cons: It doesn't have gridlines, which would help with cutting sections.
Home design is a form of expression, and the BHG Organic Stripe removable wallpaper is a statement — it boasts neutral colors, modern flair, and plenty of texture. Our testers scored this wallpaper a perfect five in all categories because it offered a sophisticated design, high end materials, and was as easy to spread as butter on toast.
"It's very thick paper similar to really good wrapping paper," said one tester, adding that the material made it "easy to stick and squeegee" onto the drywall. For added whimsy, this wallpaper has a satin finish that catches the eye when you walk into a room. It didn't bubble, and despite the intricate pattern, there were no issues lining each sheet into place. Removal and reapplication were just as seamless, noted our tester.
"The only slight issue was cutting through the thick paper, [and] unfortunately, it did not have gridlines on the back, which would be helpful in making sure your patterns line up," our tester said.
We believe this is a high value wallpaper, and while it's easy to remove (by design!), it can last for many years if so desired. "It feels like it would hold up in the home," our tester concluded.
|
Coverage
|
28.29 square feet
|
Dimensions
|
18 inches x 18.86 feet
|
Material
|
Vinyl
|
Color
|
Grey
Best Budget: MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Wallpaper
Pros: This budget-friendly wallpaper applies smoothly with minimal bubbles, and comes off without any damage.
Cons: It takes significant effort to keep the paper straight when cutting.
This geometric wallpaper was a tester favorite for its user-friendly application. Our tester joked that considering her impatience and not being a DIYer, installing this wallpaper "was a harmless, easy process."
There was minimal bubbling when smoothing out each panel, and it easily peeled off the wall when needing readjustment. Even after several attempts to line it up straight, our tester said this wallpaper kept its stickiness and reapplied beautifully. It didn't take any drywall off or leave residue behind once removed.
It did prove challenging to cut the paper, only because it didn't stay straight (kept curling up into the roll shape), so our tester suggested having a second hand available or using a weighted object to hold down the ends when cutting. She also thought the geometric design made the panels harder to line up.
Given the size of each roll, our tester said this wallpaper would be an "affordable option for someone who is living in an apartment or needs to decorate a small space, such as an entryway, hallway or a small accent wall."
|
Coverage
|
14.5 square feet
|
Dimensions
|
17.7 inches x 118 feet
|
Material
|
Vinyl
|
Color
|
Gold
Best Splurge: Mitchell Black Riviere
|
Coverage
|
Custom
|
Dimensions
|
2 x 18 inches
|
Material
|
Vinyl
|
Color
|
Lavender
Best Striped: RoomMates Beige Awning
|
Coverage
|
20.5 inches x 16.5 feet
|
Dimensions
|
198 x 20.5 x 0.01 inches
|
Material
|
Vinyl
|
Color
|
Beige
Best Floral: Rifle Paper Co. Luxembourg
|
Coverage
|
45 square feet
|
Dimensions
|
27 inches x 240 feet
|
Material
|
Non-woven premium peel-and-stick paper
|
Color
|
Black, Navy, or White
Things to Consider Before Buying Removable Wallpaper
Wallpaper can completely transform a space, but when deciding on which print to buy, you should consider the area you're trying to cover. For instance, a large wall covered in a loud print might make your space feel smaller, so instead, use big bold prints on smaller accent walls, to bring life into a room without completely taking over. On large walls, a more muted or neutral pattern will add depth while blending in with other design elements. Rian Smith, interior designer in Manhattan, NY recommends the try-before-you-buy method: "Steer clear of anything that looks too digitally made or flat. Always request a sample if you can, that way you know exactly what you are getting!"
Surface Area
A little mental math is a necessary evil when determining how much removable wallpaper you'll need for a space. To find the surface area, you'll need to measure the length and width of each wall you want to cover, and then check the dimensions of the wallpaper roll to determine how many you should order for full coverage.
Wall Texture
Not all walls were meant to be covered in removable wallpaper. Warns Smith, "You really don't want to be applying any type of wallpaper to a textured wall." Stucco, wood paneling, stone, textured plaster, etc. are all poor candidates for wallpaper. Stick to smooth, flat drywall if possible.
Material
The trick to removable wallpaper is its adhesive backing, so when researching different wallpapers, make sure to look for that clarification because traditional wallpaper will not come off as easily. Traditional papers have woven and non-woven backings, so look for the language "peel-and-stick", as well as premium quality paper that won't easily tear when removed.
However, if you apply a panel and decide you want to move it, you still may have a bit of trouble at first. Says Smith, "Once you've applied peel-and-stick paper to a wall, it's pretty difficult to get off due to the adhesive, that's why the planning process is so crucial!" She recommends peeling off at an angle, working from top to bottom, rather than pulling straight back for better results. "If the wallpaper is being tricky, you can also apply steam to it — this will help make the paper softer and easier to peel off," Smith explains. "If there is any adhesive left over, simply add warm water and soap to the area and sponge off or gently scrape off."
How We Tested Removable Wallpaper
Twelve home design enthusiasts — strapped with squeegees, utility knives, and tape — tested 28 removable wallpapers on slabs of drywall in our lab to see which were the best of the bunch. They considered the ease of application and removal for each, as well as the overall design and value.
Our testers applied two panels of wallpaper on the drywall, following the manufacturer's instructions for added guidance. They cut each section of paper to see what the material was like to work with, and noted the ease of repositioning once on the wall, smoothing out any bubbles and adjusting its placement. Looking at each panel, our testers considered the design, looking for how vibrant the patterns were (blinding! bold! whimsical!) when displayed on the wall. Scoring was based on the quality of material, finish of each paper, and its overall appearance. Then it was time to peel it off! Did removal damage the paper? The wall? Our top picks met all these criteria while also being a good value for the price.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.