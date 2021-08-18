The Best Queen Mattresses for All Types of Sleepers

Most Affordable Luxury Mattress: DreamCloud

The DreamCloud delivers all the bells and whistles you'd expect from an ultra-expensive mattress for less than $1,000 thanks to a special discount for PEOPLE readers. By combining layers of premium gel memory foam, this hybrid bed provides targeted pressure relief and promotes airflow. The pocketed coil system creates a sturdy and responsive base that will keep you well-supported during the night. As an added touch, the DreamCloud comes wrapped in a quilted cashmere and foam cover that's cool yet cozy (the mattress was awarded an 8.75 out of 10 in the cooling category during testing). Ideal for all sleep positions, the bed also comes with a year-long sleep trial and lifetime warranty. Who says luxury has to break the bank?

Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)

Hybrid (foam and coils) Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)

Medium-firm (6.5/10) Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights

Buy It! DreamCloud, $999 (orig. $1,598); dreamcloudsleep.com