The Best Queen Mattresses for All Types of Sleepers
There's a reason queen-size mattresses reign supreme in the bedroom. They're both compact and roomy, fitting in tighter spaces yet providing enough surface area to comfortably accommodate you, a partner, and maybe even a pet or two. Luckily, you can find great queen-size mattresses online at a variety of price points.
PEOPLE joined forces with Mattress Advisor to create a list of the best queen mattresses on the market based on a 14-point testing methodology that includes factors like pressure relief, motion transfer, durability, trial period, and more.
Recommendations for the best queen mattresses:
- Best Overall: Saatva Classic
- Most Affordable Luxury Mattress: DreamCloud
- Best Hybrid Mattress: Helix Midnight
- Best Mattress for Back Pain: The WinkBed
- Best Memory Foam Mattress: Tuft & Needle
- Best Mattress for Couples: Nectar
- Best Organic Mattress: Avocado Green
- Best Mattress for Combination Sleepers: GhostBed 3D Matrix
- Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Casper Original
Choosing the Best Queen Mattress
Mattress Types and Materials
Queen-size mattresses come in various materials, so it's important to choose a type that fits your sleep style.
Innerspring mattresses are considered the standard and feature coil systems that tend to create a medium-firm to firm feel. The coils are supportive, responsive, and breathable, but they don't usually provide much pressure relief.
Memory foam mattresses are known for their ability to contour to your curves. The dense layers of foam offer pressure relief for aches and pains and provide excellent motion isolation for those who sleep with a partner (or a pet). Though all-foam beds are not the best choice for hot sleepers, gel memory foam mattresses offer cooling properties without sacrificing that signature plush feel.
Looking for a mattress with a little bounce? Latex mattresses are springy, making them responsive to movement, plus they're naturally hypoallergenic. The material is proven to help relieve pressure, so it's a good alternative to memory foam if you want plenty of cushioning with a bit more stability.
Individuals who like the sound of more than one mattress type should try a hybrid mattress, which combines the benefits of multiple mattress materials. Because of this mix, hybrids are often more expensive than other types of beds.
Budget
When you're buying a new mattress, better quality doesn't always equal a higher price tag. Most queen-size mattresses on this list cost between $1,000 and $1,500.
A good way to determine whether a mattress is a worthwhile investment is its warranty. Look for mattresses with at least a 10-year warranty to ensure they last you a long time. Also, take advantage of a brand's trial period. Reputable online mattress retailers will let you test out a bed for 100 nights or more to make sure it's the right pick.
Is a Queen Mattress Right for You?
Queen mattresses are great for:
- Apartment dwellers
- Couples
- Solo sleepers
- Sleepers who want a standard size that's easy to shop for
- Budget shoppers
The 9 Best Queen Mattresses
Best Overall: Saatva Classic
Luxurious? Check. Customizable? Check. Durable? Double check. The Saatva Classic is a hybrid mattress that's available in three different firmness levels to suit every type of sleeper. While the plush option works best for side sleepers, the luxury-firm and firm models offer better support for back and stomach sleepers who need a sturdier base. The high-quality coil system and layers of memory foam earned this bed a perfect 10 out of 10 in durability, spine alignment, and edge support during testing. In addition, Saatva's cushy Euro pillow top features ultra-breathable organic cotton, and the brand offers free white glove delivery with every mattress purchase.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.3/10
- Firmness: Plush (3/10), luxury-firm (6/10), or firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Buy It! Saatva Classic, $1,574; saatva.com
Most Affordable Luxury Mattress: DreamCloud
The DreamCloud delivers all the bells and whistles you'd expect from an ultra-expensive mattress for less than $1,000 thanks to a special discount for PEOPLE readers. By combining layers of premium gel memory foam, this hybrid bed provides targeted pressure relief and promotes airflow. The pocketed coil system creates a sturdy and responsive base that will keep you well-supported during the night. As an added touch, the DreamCloud comes wrapped in a quilted cashmere and foam cover that's cool yet cozy (the mattress was awarded an 8.75 out of 10 in the cooling category during testing). Ideal for all sleep positions, the bed also comes with a year-long sleep trial and lifetime warranty. Who says luxury has to break the bank?
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Buy It! DreamCloud, $999 (orig. $1,598); dreamcloudsleep.com
Best Hybrid Mattress: Helix Midnight
Hybrid beds offer a little something for everyone. The Helix Midnight mattress's high-grade polyfoam cradles a sleeper's curves and is responsive to their movements. The innerspring coils encourage air to flow throughout the mattress and keep the spine propped up in a healthy position. While some mattresses made with foam layers can feel unstable around the sides, the Midnight earned a 10 out of 10 for edge support. Plus, the bed is made in the U.S. and the foams are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they're free of ozone depleters, flame retardants, and heavy metals.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium (5.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Helix Midnight, $1,099; helixsleep.com
Best Mattress for Back Pain: The WinkBed
If you suffer from back pain, a deeply supportive mattress is a must-have. The WinkBed is made with a pocketed coil system and CertiPUR-US foam layers to relieve pressure. Mattress Advisor testers were particularly impressed with WinkBed's ability to maintain proper spine alignment, awarding it an 8.75 out of 10 in the category. The mattress comes in four firmness options, including one designed for bigger body types.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Softer (4.5/10), luxury-firm (6.5/10), firmer (7.5/10), or plus (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Buy It! The WinkBed, $1,799; winkbeds.com
Best Memory Foam Mattress: Tuft & Needle
The Tuft & Needle Original is an all-foam mattress that mimics the feel of latex but costs much less than an actual latex bed. The adaptive foam responds to your movements and limits motion transfer, which comes in handy if you share the mattress with a partner or a pet. It scored an 8 out of 10 on the pressure relief test, signaling that you're in for a very comfortable night's sleep. T&N may be the least expensive option on this list — a queen size costs just under $900 — but the quality is still top-notch.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Tuft & Needle, $895; tuftandneedle.com
Best Mattress for Couples: Nectar
Finding a queen bed for one person is hard enough, but finding a model that also works for your partner can feel nearly impossible. Luckily, Nectar's memory foam mattress checks a lot of boxes. Thanks to cooling features — like temperature regulating gel that moves body heat away from the surface of the bed — and a lack of motion transfer, this mattress will have you sleeping soundly in no time. Plus, the foam layers isolate movement, so you won't be disturbed if your sleeping companion tosses and turns at night. An added bonus: The medium-firm mattress comes with a lifetime warranty.
- Mattress Type: Gel memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Buy It! Nectar, $1,298; nectarsleep.com
Best Organic Mattress: Avocado Green
Avocado Green's eco-friendly materials include natural latex, organic cotton and wool, and a recyclable steel coil support system that are as good for your body as they are for the environment. Mattress Advisor's team of testers recommends this sustainable bed for stomach and back sleepers because of its near-perfect score (9.5 out of 10) in spine alignment. But if you prefer the feel of memory foam, this mattress may be too firm for you. The Avocado Green comes with a 25-year warranty and a generous year-long sleep trial, so you have plenty of time to decide if it's a keeper.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (latex and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.5/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (7/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 365 nights
Buy It! Avocado Green, $1,599; avocadogreenmattress.com
Best Mattress for Combination Sleepers: GhostBed 3D Matrix
If you're a combination sleeper, aka someone who switches sleep positions during the night, it's important to find a bed that's responsive to your movements. Say hello to the GhostBed 3D Matrix. Constructed using an adaptive gel memory foam, this hybrid mattress contours to your body as you sleep. It also earned top marks for motion isolation, making it a great choice for couples. Due to its patented technology, the 3D Matrix comes with a higher price tag, so shoppers on a tight budget should consider other options on this list.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium-soft (4.5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights
Buy It! GhostBed 3D Matrix, $2,895; ghostbed.com
Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Casper Original
Since side-sleeping tends to put stress on the hips and shoulders, side sleepers need a bed that provides extra pressure relief to those tender areas. The medium-firm all-foam Casper Original delivers with a zoned ergonomic support system that keeps the spine in proper alignment throughout the night. And if you do need to move around, Mattress Advisor gave the bed a perfect 10 out of 10 for responsiveness. In addition, the top layer is perforated to help circulate air throughout the mattress, leaving you feeling refreshed in the morning.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Buy It! Casper Original, $1,095; casper.com
Mattress Advisor's Review Process
Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bedding experts spent over 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology to find the best queen mattresses.
While some of the factors tested are tied directly to performance, like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief, others are based around brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.
Jillian Mueller is a health and lifestyle writer for Mattress Advisor.
