Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off in a few hours and you know what that means: 24 hours of exclusive discounts for members on every category imaginable (see our best tips – including how to get major cash back! – right here). And yes, that includes all the home swag your heart — and hearth — desires.

The deals start rolling out in full force at 3:00 P.M. EST and will end at 3:00 a.m. July 18. We’ll be back here with the best deals to buy right when the sale kicks off, but if the suspense is too much for you, fret not: there are several early steals already up and ready for you to score. Ahead, the best for-less finds for your home to grab ASAP.

Buy It! Blink XT Home Security Camera System, $75 (orig. $130); amazon.com Buy It! Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $20 (orig. $40); Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $20 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Buy It! Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition, $290 (orig. $400); Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition, $290 (orig. $400); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo (2nd Generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa, $70 (orig. $100); Echo (2nd Generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa, $70 (orig. $100); amazon.com