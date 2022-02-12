Using This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Is Like Customizing Your Bed — and It's Now Under $50
Over time, mattresses age, so it should come as no surprise that your bed that was once soft is now terribly firm. Rather than shell out hundreds of dollars on a brand new mattress, all you have to do is add a plush mattress topper.
If you're looking for a recommendation, consider the Best Price Mattress 1.5-Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, which is on sale at Amazon. The hefty topper is constructed out of gel-infused memory foam, designed to reduce trapped body heat and keep you cool all night long. It's also ventilated, promoting airflow and making the mattress topper wonderfully breathable.
The memory foam, which conforms to your shape, is designed to relieve pressure points and provide support while you sleep. Shoppers can choose from several sizes, including twin through California king, as well as a handful of heights, ranging from 1.5 to 3 inches.
Buy It! Best Price Mattress 1.5-Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $41.53 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, calling it "comfortable and cool" and a "fast fix for a sagging mattress." One reviewer even wrote: "I purchased this one about three weeks ago and immediately my sore hip pain was gone."
Even picky sleepers have been won over by this mattress topper, with one explaining that they had purchased this topper to make the beds in their cabin more comfortable. They shared that at home, they sleep on a mattress topper that's four times this price, so initially, they didn't imagine this topper would provide much support. However, they were incredibly impressed, saying, "For the first time, I was able to sleep through the night as well as wake up without my whole body aching!" They plan to buy multiples now, too.
Head to Amazon and shop the Best Price Mattress 1.5-Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper while it's on sale.
