After Testing 31 Pillows, These Are the Comfiest and Most Supportive

Testers also reported that the shredded natural latex inside made them feel supported, and the pillow held its shape well throughout testing. The pillow is quick to rise back up after pressure is applied. No need for tossing and turning: Testers said they felt so comfortable that changing positions was completely unnecessary. The Saatva Latex pillow also remained cool to the touch throughout testing.The pillow itself is not washable, but the zippered case is. While the instructions say the dryer is a go, we noticed some shrinkage, so we suggest drying on low in order to easily slide the pillow back in its case. The super-high quality of the materials make the Saatva Latex pillow worth the price for sleepers looking to splurge. Need an excuse? We spend about a third of our lives in bed. Where better to treat yourself to some luxury?