Upgrade Your Patio With These Chic and Sturdy Umbrellas

Our testers tried out a total of 28 patio umbrellas. As with all of our products, testers are not aware of the price until after all tests are completed. Once they know the price, they are able to rate the value, which is factored into scoring. The other factors for the patio umbrellas were: design, effectiveness, size, protection, and durability. We tested the effectiveness of each umbrella by setting it up outside on a sunny day, and sitting down underneath it to work on our electronics. We also tested the umbrellas' performance in rain by wringing out a wet dish towel over the canopy multiple times while a tester sat underneath it to observe how the water interacted with the fabric and, later, how it dried. Finally, we rounded out our testing by smearing a blob of artificial bird poo on the canopy (yes, really), allowing it to dry, and then evaluating the ease of cleaning.