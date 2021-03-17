10 Patio Furniture Sets to Shop on Amazon Before They Sell Out — Starting at $90

Finding quality patio furniture under $150 is a challenge, but coming across a set for less than $90 is a downright miracle. This outdoor dining set from Best Choice Products offers some serious bang for your buck: At $89.99, it includes two foldable chairs and a 23.75-inch tempered glass table, all of which are made with the same long-lasting steel construction. According to shoppers, the polyester-lined chairs are surprisingly comfortable. "I've sat on these chairs for over two hours and nothing hurt or got uncomfortable," said one. "I honestly only expected to be able to sit on them for maybe a half hour until my body got stiff. I would very much recommend [this set] for someone who's looking for something cute and has a small space like me."