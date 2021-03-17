10 Patio Furniture Sets to Shop on Amazon Before They Sell Out — Starting at $90

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview left you craving a backyard makeover, you're not alone. With springtime just around the corner, many people are considering patio upgrades — so if you want to buy the outdoor furniture set you dreamt of all winter, now's the time to go for it.
If you're wondering where to buy the best patio furniture, it depends entirely on what you're looking for. Before investing, you'll want to consider factors like the size of your outdoor space, how many chairs you'll use, which materials can withstand the local weather, and whether you're prepared to store cushions in the event of a storm.
Even when that's all taken into account, it can still be tough to know what type of outdoor furniture will suit your needs, especially with so many options to choose from. But don't stress: We did the heavy lifting for you and scoured Amazon for its best patio sets, with options ranging from three- to six-piece sets. We recommend ordering your favorite fast, as there could be an outdoor furniture shortage coming our way soon, according to a recent study from the UK-based Leisure and Outdoor Furniture Association.
These are the 10 best patio furniture sets on Amazon:
Whether you're looking for a wicker conversation set or no-cushion lounge chairs, there's an option on Amazon for you. Keep scrolling to read more about the site's best patio sets, from under-$100 varieties to furniture for small spaces.
With more than 3,000 five-star ratings to date, this three-piece Flamaker ensemble is Amazon's best-selling patio bistro set. Every piece has a rust-proof, powder-coated steel frame that's built to last. The chairs are woven with water-resistant wicker and can support up to 250 pounds. The set comes with six cushion color options — from simple black to bright blue — but whichever one you choose, shoppers say it's a purchase you won't regret. "This set is perfect! It was easy to put together and sturdy," one wrote. "Well worth the money."
Buy It! Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set, $109.98–$124.99; amazon.com
Over 3,500 customers have given this three-piece rattan set a perfect rating. Reviewers say its easy assembly, comfy cushions, and under-$100 price point make it a great choice for anyone who wants to amp up their outdoor space on a budget. Plus, each steel-frame chair holds up to 330 pounds, and the table's removable glass layer makes cleaning a breeze. "Why spend hundreds on another set that looks just like this? It's quite sturdy, comfortable, compact for my small patio, and easy to put together," wrote one shopper.
Buy It! Devoko Patio Rattan Chairs with Table, $109.99–$129.99; amazon.com
Cushion-free patio furniture may not be as cozy, but since you won't need to store or cover it on rainy days, it's the perfect low-maintenance choice. This cushionless Flash Furniture set comes with a round, 28-inch tempered glass table and four lightweight chairs. Along with a 352-pound capacity, each chair is made with dark brown, water-resistant rattan and powder-coated metal, plus protective floor glides that allow for easy adjustments on any surface. "Bought this set for my grandmother who has wanted one for a long time," said a reviewer. "She absolutely loves it, as do I! The table was a breeze to put together and the chairs came preassembled. It's a perfect little patio set!"
Buy It! Flash Furniture Round Glass Table and Rattan Stack Chairs, $149.97; amazon.com
This Keter patio set may look like it's made of wicker, but the side table and chairs are actually polypropylene resin, a hard-wearing plastic that can withstand whatever the great outdoors has in store. Unlike real rattan or wicker, it won't warp or peel no matter how often you use it, and the chairs can hold up to 299 pounds each. The legs of the furniture are made from rust-resistant metal, resulting in pieces that are as tough as they come. You can buy the set in a dark brown or gray-black color, both of which will blend seamlessly into almost any patio or yard setup.
Buy It! Keter Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $99.99; amazon.com
For just $164, the Flash Furniture Nantucket Patio Set comes with four folding chairs and a table with a tiltable umbrella. Each piece is equipped with an all-weather powder coating over a metal frame, while the chairs' back and seat supports are made of textilene, a strong synthetic fabric that's waterproof and mold-resistant. Reviewers "can't say enough" about the affordable set. "The setup is easy and all the tools necessary come in the box. Considering how expensive outdoor furniture can be, this is a great deal. It's the best price I was able to find when I was looking and the product is very nice," one wrote.
Buy It! Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Black Patio Garden Set, $163.99; amazon.com
Finding quality patio furniture under $150 is a challenge, but coming across a set for less than $90 is a downright miracle. This outdoor dining set from Best Choice Products offers some serious bang for your buck: At $89.99, it includes two foldable chairs and a 23.75-inch tempered glass table, all of which are made with the same long-lasting steel construction. According to shoppers, the polyester-lined chairs are surprisingly comfortable. "I've sat on these chairs for over two hours and nothing hurt or got uncomfortable," said one. "I honestly only expected to be able to sit on them for maybe a half hour until my body got stiff. I would very much recommend [this set] for someone who's looking for something cute and has a small space like me."
Buy It! Best Choice Products 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Set, $89.99; amazon.com
If you're ready to pull out all the stops for a luxurious patio, this five-piece wicker set is the space-saving bundle you need. Its hollow coffee table has a bottom shelf for storing outdoor essentials, and its matching armchairs are outfitted with plush, sponge-padded cushions for the ultimate lounging experience. The set also includes two cushioned ottomans, which can be used on their own or tucked beneath the chairs. When you want to kick your feet up, simply slide one out of its compartment. In terms of assembly, this set will give you what you paid for — the chairs can be installed in four simple steps, while the coffee table only takes two.
Buy It! Pamapic 5-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $399.99; amazon.com
Anyone in search of classic wicker patio furniture will love this Lokatse conversation set. Its seatbacks are woven with fade-resistant polyethylene plastic rattan, and even though the chairs and tabletop look like wood, everything is made with powder-coated steel. Shoppers are especially impressed by the set's chair cushions, which are removable and come with waterproof covers. "Shortly after we bought [this set], we had a huge winter storm come through. There was dirt and water everywhere," said a reviewer. "The seat cushions are waterproof and with a quick wipe with a rag, they were clean and looking good as new."
Buy It! Lokatse Home 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set, $189.99; amazon.com
The benefits of cast aluminum outdoor furniture include its weather-resistant, rust-proof composition and its weight, which is lighter than wrought iron but still unlikely to blow over in the wind. The Best Choice Products 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Set brings those advantages into an ornate design, complete with spiraling tulip details throughout. Not only is the bronze finish gorgeous, but it's sure to disguise dirt and grime when you're not in the mood to clean it. And if you prefer to lounge in the shade, a 1.75-inch hole at the center of the table can accommodate an umbrella up to 7.5 feet tall.
Buy It! Best Choice Products 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Patio Set, $149.99; amazon.com
This powder-coated steel patio set will arrive at your door fully assembled, and because all three pieces are foldable, it's easy to transport to a compact outdoor space (like a balcony or terrace). The table and chairs are sold in seven colors, from neutrals like white and black to bold shades like yellow and mint green. "I'm on a second floor apartment with a pretty small balcony, and I wanted a bistro set small enough that there might still be room for a third chair or maybe some potted plants," said one reviewer, who purchased the set in yellow. "This table and chairs are incredibly space-efficient, they fold up SUPER easily when I'm not using them, and they're heavy enough that I'm not remotely concerned about them in the high winds we get fairly often here."
Buy It! Grand Patio Premium Steel Patio Bistro Set, $109.99–$119.99; amazon.com
