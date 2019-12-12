We Wish You a Merry Sniff-Mas! One PEOPLE Editor Smells and Ranks Every New 2019 Holiday Candle

The Best New Holiday Candles of 2019
In the spirit of Christmas, one PEOPLE editor took on the challenge of burning, sniffing and snuffing more than 50 candles that were new for the holiday season. Here, the top 13 based on smell, scent diffusion, burn time and appearance.
13. Huntington Home - Spruce Cuttings, Visions of Sugar Plum and Peppermint Bark Set
What’s better than one fabulous holiday candle? Three candles, of course! This trio of mini candle tins from ALDI (yes, the grocery store chain) is the perfect gift for friends and acquaintances alike. I got a set to give as a hostess gift and realized, when I arrived to the holiday party, that the host had already decorated her apartment with them. She wasn’t upset when I gave her another pack though, and exclaimed, “These are the best!”
Size: 3.5 oz. each
Number of Wicks: 1
Buy It! $5 per pack, aldi.us
12. Febreze - Fresh Cut Pine
No tree? No problem. Guests will think there’s an evergreen fresh from the farm in the next room when you light this incredibly affordable candle. Not only does it make the house smell great, it’s meant to keep it that way with Febreze’s odor trapping powers.
Size: 6.3 oz.
Number of Wicks: 2
Burn Time: Up to five days
Buy It! $5, target.com
11. Scentbird - Golden Milk and Honey
Reminiscent of a hot cup of something sweet, this mellow fragrance has notes of ginger, turmeric, nutmeg and black pepper, all wrapped up with a drizzle of honey. I’ve had this burning in my bathroom all season and have gotten loads of compliments from all who enter.
Size: 5.6 oz.
Number of Wicks: 1
Burn Time: 40 hours
Buy It! $22, scentbird.com
10. Threshold - Vanilla Wishes
This candle serves two functions: You can count down to Christmas (there’s an advent calendar on the side) and keep your house smelling as sweet as a sugar cookie at the same time. Plus, it doubles as decor on your mantle or holiday tablescape!
Size: 3 oz.
Number of Wicks: 1
Burn Time: 45 hours
Buy It! $10, target.com
9. Otherland - Fallen Fir
Otherland’s candles are so luxe, sometimes I don’t even want to burn them because I don’t want them to ever end. Fallen Fir, from their Gilded Holiday Collection, is no exception. Musky, spicy and earthy all at the same time, you could burn this for hours without feeling overwhelmed.
Size: 8 oz.
Number of Wicks: 1
Burn Time: 55 hours
Buy It! $36, otherland.com
8. Bath and Body Works - Spiced Apple Toddy
You’re going to want to swirl a cinnamon stick around this sweet candle, which smells of holiday spices, apple brandy and tart cranberry. Like most Bath and Body Works candles, this one is made using essential oils — and the scent truly fills a room!
Size: 14.5 oz.
Number of Wicks: 3
Burn Time: 45 hours
Buy It! $24.50, bathandbodyworks.com
7. WoodWick - Black Plum Cognac
Visions of black plums will dance in your head with this non-traditional fruity fragrance, featuring hints of blackberry and brandy. Woodwick’s patented Hearthwick Flame is perfect for those without a fireplace who still want the crackle of a holiday hearth.
Size: 16 oz.
Number of Wicks: 1 big one
Burn Time: 100-130 hours
Buy It! $22, walmart.com
6. UGG - Candied Cookies
Who took the cookie from the cookie jar? UGG did, and put the scent in this soy-blended candle. Not only does it smell like a dozen of grandma’s fresh-baked finest, it’s also as cute as can be. The shearling-wrapped glass jar evokes the brand’s signature boots, bringing the cozy vibes into your home just in time for stay-inside-all-day season.
Size: 14 oz.
Number of Wicks: 1
Burn Time: 70 hours
Buy It! $25, bedbathandbeyond.com
5. Threshold — First Snow
Nothing beats the first snow of the season — except, you know, not having to go outside and get cold. Stay toasty indoors with this refreshing fragrance, housed in a cute, Santa-printed tin.
Size: 11.2 oz.
Number of Wicks: 3
Burn Time: 20 hours
Buy It! $10, target.com
4. Yankee Candle - Pomegranate Gin Fizz
True story: a takeout delivery man asked me why my apartment smelled so good when I was burning this at home. I gave him the name of the candle and he said he’s going to ask his mom for one for Christmas. Editor tested, pizza guy approved!
Size: 22 oz.
Number of Wicks: 2
Burn Time: 75 to 110 hours
Buy It! $30, yankeecandle.com
3. Homesick Candles - Mistletoe
Musky with notes of raspberry, sugared spruce and eucalyptus, this candle burns long and strong. Plus, it comes in a cute vintage-feeling glass jar. For a less traditional holiday scent, try their Jewish Christmas candle, which reportedly smells of movie theater popcorn and chinese food.
Size: 13.75 oz.
Number of Wicks: 1
Burn Time: 60-80 hours
Buy It! $30, homesick.com
2. Huntington Home - Winter Balsam
Another incredibly affordable winner from ALDI! This pine-colored candle will put you in the holiday mood with the strike of a match. No surprise, it smells like a fresh-cut tree! But you’ll have to hurry to get your hands on one, as these babies are seasonal items only.
Size: 14 oz.
Number of Wicks: 3
Buy It! $4, aldi.us
1. Hanna's Candle Company - Winter Balsam
Five times the wicks, five times the fun! I can’t recommend this candle enough simply for how well (and how quickly) it fills a room with fragrance. On top of that, this one smells clean and fresh, like a crisp winter day.
Size: 36 oz.
Number of Wicks: 5
Burn Time: 50 hours
Buy It! $20, samsclub.com