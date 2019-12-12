We Wish You a Merry Sniff-Mas! One PEOPLE Editor Smells and Ranks Every New 2019 Holiday Candle

No tree? No problem. Guests will think there’s an evergreen fresh from the farm in the next room when you light this incredibly affordable candle. Not only does it make the house smell great, it’s meant to keep it that way with Febreze’s odor trapping powers.

Size: 6.3 oz.

Number of Wicks: 2

Burn Time: Up to five days

Buy It! $5, target.com