14 Pretty (and Practical!) Mother's Day Gifts for Every Mom in Your Life

Mom a superstar in the kitchen? Upgrade her gear with this stylish set of five essentials: a cast iron dutch oven, pots fully clad in stainless-steel and a nonstick ceramic frying pan. Plus, you can personalize the lids with an engraved name or message.

Buy It! Family Style set of 5 pots and pans, $395; add $50 for engraving; greatjonesgoods.com