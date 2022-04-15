The Best Mops That We Tested in Our Lab

Some mops won't require any setup and will be ready to use right out of the box. It's smart to have in mind exactly what kind of prep you're looking for. Weight will also matter depending on how long (and how often!) you plan to push the thing around. A mop and a bucket, or just a mop? Buckets are certainly handy to have nearby, but they definitely take up space. Lastly, how much you're willing to pay should be taken into account. Most mops will hover around the $50 mark.