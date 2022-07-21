We Tested 26 Milk Frothers and Our Winner Is Only $12
If you don't start your morning with it, you most likely pick up a cup of coffee or some caffeinated drink throughout the day. You may prefer your coffee black with a touch of creamer, but latte lovers like ourselves gravitate towards a frothy cup (extra points if there's a little design in the foam).
Stars like Taylor Swift have even had an official Starbucks order named after themselves. So if you, too, attempted the whipped coffee craze during quarantine and are interested in making your own lattes or café au laits at home, then a milk frother could be just the tool you need.
The key when it comes to discerning a great frother from a bad one is the density of the foam. "[A frother should] add air into the milk, and then break the air down into smaller and smaller bubbles until it creates a velvety texture of foam," Ever Meister, specialty coffee journalist, author and educator, muses. "Many frothers will do the former well but not the latter, but the combination is the key."
If you ever want to minimize the morning rush by skipping out on the coffee line and making your own latte at home, we've got you covered. We at PEOPLE Tested tried out 26 different milk frothers to make you your own barista.
- Best Overall: Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother
- Best Value: PowerLix Milk Frother
- Best Splurge: Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother
- Best Manual: Fino HIC Frother
- Best Electric: Instant Milk Frother
- Best Dual Speed: Rosle Stainless Steel Dual Speed Frother
- Best Rechargeable: FoodVille MF05 Rechargeable Milk Frother USB Charging Handheld Foam Maker
- Things to Consider
- How We Tested
- What Is People Tested?
Best Overall: Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother
Pros: Equipped with a double-whisked end and super low price tag, this was the product to beat.
Cons: The whole milk did not foam as nicely as the other types of liquid tested, but it still produced an adequate froth.
Passing with flying colors through our extensive froth test (including whole and oat milk, cold foam, and hot chocolate), this handheld model from Walmart proved itself to be the best overall for many reasons. Much of the frother's success can be attributed to its double-whisked end, which features two rows of stainless steel metal that whirrs at 19,000 revolutions per minute and is easily cleaned with a spin in soapy water. The best part, though? This winner only costs $12.
Our tester noted that it was able to effortlessly produce 1.5 inches of froth at 109 degrees Fahrenheit and that the "double-whisk action makes a difference." Its lightweight and ergonomic handle makes this frother all the more desirable, as holding an uncomfortable device for too long can be tough on the wrist. It also comes with a stainless steel stand for easy and sleek storage, if you choose to keep it on the countertop.
After seeing that this milk frother could successfully create foam from every type of milk tested, the tester noted that the froth had "a glossy veneer," an aesthetically pleasing trait that will make your morning coffee all too Instagram-worthy. If you're a non-dairy drinker, you'll be even more pleased to know that the oat milk performed best on this test – a win for all the lactose-avoidant coffee lovers.
|
Type
|
Handheld
|
Dimensions
|
2.50 x 2.50 x 9.00 inches
|
Weight
|
5.3 ounces
|
Material
|
Stainless steel and silicone rubber
|
Whisk
|
Double
|
Speed
|
19,000 rpm
|
Charge
|
Battery
Best Value: PowerLix Milk Frother
Pros: The PowerLix frother comes has the best value for the most equipment – including a stand, frothing cup and foam stencils.
Cons: The whisk was a bit wobbly when testing hot chocolate, making it a bit hard to use with that drink's consistency.
What's better than a milk frother on its own? A set fit for a barista, of course! The PowerLix milk frother comes in a set of 4, including the frother itself, a countertop stand, a stainless steel milk pitcher and steel stencils to make your very own foam art. Our tester shared that the oat foam in particular performed very well in the froth test, stating that it "Held up after [the] initial pour and held through a few minutes without losing much in terms of volume."
However, whole milk did not perform so beautifully, as the tester recorded large bubbles being created instead of a tight foam. There was a bit of difficulty using the frother in hot chocolate as well, most likely a result of use in a thicker consistency. If you plan to use your frother in just milk and want to experiment with a bit of beginner barista art, this frothing set could be the one for you.
|
Type
|
Handheld, set
|
Dimensions
|
9.7 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches
|
Weight
|
3.52 ounces
|
Material
|
Stainless steel
|
Whisk
|
Single
|
Speed
|
19,000 rpm
|
Charge
|
Battery
Best Splurge: Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother
Pros: The Bodum electric frother produced some of the best and most consistent foams out of the entire test – milk types and all.
Cons: This electric model was just a bit louder than its competitors.
Sleek in style and design, the Bodum milk frother is an electric model that sits on a frothing base and lets an internal whisk do the work for you. Since this whisk is magnetized, it makes assembling the product exceptionally easy – our tester saying that it "almost seats itself." This model also passed the frothing tests with flying colors, creating a nice layer of tightly-bubbled foam on whole and oat milk along with cold foam and hot chocolate. In fact, the hot chocolate got so frothy that our tester compared it to a milkshake.
The only downside to this magical frother is the sound, which was a bit louder than the others our tester had tried out. So if you plan to froth your lattes in the early morning hours, you may run the risk of waking up a few light sleepers.
|
Type
|
Electric
|
Dimensions
|
4.25 x 4.25 x 8.5 inches
|
Weight
|
1.86 Pounds
|
Material
|
Stainless steel, heat-resistant silicone
|
Whisk
|
Internal
|
Capacity
|
13.5 ounces
|
Charge
|
Charging base
Best Manual: Fino HIC Frother
Pros: The Fino HIC frother is perfect for making cold brew with professional results.
Cons: You cannot watch the foam's progress, as the pitcher is not see-through.
Antique in appearance but modern in results, the Fino HIC frother is a stainless steel pitcher that features a mesh press that is manually pushed through the milk to create foam. According to our tester, this manual frother produced "Starbucks-like" results in both hot and cold milk tests. They went on to describe the Fino as "Perfect for cold foam and milk frothing with a barista-like prowess."
However, it was harder to mix the hot chocolate thoroughly, both in part to its texture and the stainless steel exterior. Our tester shared that "Not being able to see through the container while mixing made it difficult to determine how well the mix was incorporated in the end." Regardless, this is the frother to grab if you love iced coffee and want to make your own cold foam at home.
|
Type
|
Manual
|
Dimensions
|
5.1 x 3.5 x 6.2 inches
|
Weight
|
0.59 pounds
|
Material
|
18/8 stainless steel, nylon mesh
|
Whisk
|
Plunger
|
Capacity
|
14 ounces
|
Charge
|
No charge
Best Electric: Instant Milk Frother
Pros: (Include 2-3 points on why this is a winner, in a full sentence(s))
Cons: This Instant Pot product is great at its job, so be sure to not abuse the thick foam setting – the frother just might overflow.
If you're a fan of Instant Pot's many great kitchen appliances, then you'll be sure to love the Instant milk frother. This model comes with 4-in-1 programs – a frothing mode for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam and just a warming mode for your milk (sans foam). Each of the tested types of milk performed well in this frother, especially when it came to the cold foam and hot chocolate. The cold foam held onto a nice peak while the hot chocolate became so frothy that it was like a milkshake (and ended up bubbling out of the frother).
While there are many standout qualities about this product, our tester did note that the whisk's oblong shape made the frother a bit hard to seat on the electric base. However, this frother performed beautifully all around – we just advise you to go a little lower on the frothing modes when it comes to hot cocoa.
|
Type
|
Electric
|
Dimensions
|
6.2 x 4.7 x 8.25 inches
|
Weight
|
2.29 pounds
|
Material
|
Plastic
|
Whisk
|
Internal
|
Wattage
|
500 watts
|
Charge
|
Charging base
Best Dual Speed: Rosle Stainless Steel Dual Speed Frother
Pros: Both beautiful in design and its foaming results, this frother is versatile with two speed levels and can be used to mix dressings and milkshakes, too.
Cons: The hot chocolate was a bit hard to mix due to the pour-in powder, a trend we've seen among handheld designs.
Not only will this Rosle frother deliver stunning foam atop your morning brew, it is what our tester called "whisper-quiet" as it works. In both the whole and oat milk tests, a stable foam was created and the cold milk test produced a smooth, pourable foam. The best feature when it comes to this frother, however, is the two speeds that you can choose to froth at. Choose from a slow pace of 8,000 rpm or a faster pace at 12,000 rpm to mix your latte's milk or even whisk up salad vinaigrettes.
In addition to its superb speeds, the tester also noted their approval of the model's sleek, stainless steel look and compact size, making it easily storable after cleaning. The only grievance to be had with this frother was the hot chocolate's mixing performance, but even that cannot be dismissed, as there was still about an inch of foam produced. In the end, the oat milk froth outperformed the others – so if you're a fan of milk alternatives, the Rosle could be a winner for you.
|
Type
|
Handheld
|
Dimensions
|
2.4 x 1.5 x 10.5 inches
|
Weight
|
3.68 ounces
|
Material
|
18/10 stainless steel
|
Whisk
|
Single
|
Speed
|
Dual-speed, 12,000 rpm and 8,000 rpm
|
Charge
|
Battery
Best Rechargeable: FoodVille MF05 Rechargeable Milk Frother USB Charging Handheld Foam Maker
Pros: This frother is as easy to charge as your phone – simply plug it into the wall with a USB cable.
Cons: The fast mode on this model can cause your drink to overflow if you're not careful.
What's more modern than a milk frother for your morning latte that you can just plug in overnight, just like your phone? The FoodVille frother is a sleek, stainless steel model that comes with a metal stand, two frother heads for different foam results and 16 latte art stencils – a set perfect for the at-home coffee bar. There are also two speed levels you can choose from, starting with the low speed level for latte-level froth or high-speed for milkshakes and thicker drinks.
Our tester noted on several occasions that this frother produced "glossy, tight foam" that held its shape throughout the pour tests as well. However, they do want to warn you about that "fast" mode, as it caused the hot chocolate to form into a milkshake-like consistency and overflow. Not a bad quality to have in a frother, just something to keep in mind when deciding whether or not you want coffee or a protein shake.
|
Type
|
Handheld, set
|
Dimensions
|
9.1 x 4.2 x 1.8 inches
|
Weight
|
9.9 ounces
|
Material
|
Stainless steel
|
Whisk
|
Interchangeable frother whisk and balloon whisk heads
|
Charge
|
USB cable
Things to Consider
Type
Milk frothers are commonly made in three forms: handheld, manual, or electric. Handheld designs are easy to store away, making them ideal for apartments or smaller spaces that require more counter space. Manual frothers are great for the barista who likes to control their foam, watching as their own handiwork creates just the right amount of froth. Lastly, electric frothers are often used in professional coffee bars (or your home, if you're feeling fancy) and are great to use when multitasking – simply turn on and let it froth.
Whisk
When there are different types of milk frothers, there are naturally different types of whisks that go in them. Many handheld frothers contain one or two coiled frothers at the end of the stainless steel appliance, which gives you a certain amount of control over the amount of foam. Electric frothers, however, feature their whisks at the base of the device, taking away personal control but allowing for hands-free foam.
Purpose
The purpose for which you intend to use your frother will dictate which type you should go for, as well. If you're looking to create a frothy cold brew, then a manual frother may be best for both the temperature and the amount of foam produced. On the other hand, if you want to create milkshake-like frothiness for your hot chocolate, an electric frother (on a low setting) seems to do the trick. Knowing how little or how much foam you want to add to your daily brew will help you decipher between the many options out there.
How We Tested
A few food writers gathered together to test in-house more than 20 different frothers – from handheld to electric. They tested each frother against two types of milk, whole and oat, and then tried their hands at making cold foam and mixing together powdered hot chocolate with the devices. Both macchiatos and lattes were attempted in order to get the full breadth of what these products were capable of. After these tests were done, each frother was evaluated on how easy it was to clean it, along with its usability, design, and performance.
