We Tested 26 Milk Frothers and Our Winner Is Only $12

The purpose for which you intend to use your frother will dictate which type you should go for, as well. If you're looking to create a frothy cold brew, then a manual frother may be best for both the temperature and the amount of foam produced. On the other hand, if you want to create milkshake-like frothiness for your hot chocolate, an electric frother (on a low setting) seems to do the trick. Knowing how little or how much foam you want to add to your daily brew will help you decipher between the many options out there.