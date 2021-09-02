The 9 Best Memory Foam Mattresses for a Cozy Night's Sleep

Best Cooling: GhostBed Classic

Even if you sleep hot, you can still get in a restful snooze on a memory foam bed. The GhostBed Classic is designed to keep you cool and comfy in every season. This unique mattress is built with temperature neutral latex as well as gel-infused memory foam to leave you feeling refreshed. Latex is naturally aerated and does an excellent job repelling heat. Hot sleepers will also appreciate the viscose mattress cover that's extra breathable. All these features helped earn the GhostBed a 9 out of 10 on Mattress Advisor's temperature regulation test, confirming that it's one of the coolest foam beds on the market. However, this mattress does lack motion isolation, so if your sleep partner tosses and turns, this might not be the best pick for you.

Mattress Type: Hybrid (memory foam and latex)

Hybrid (memory foam and latex) Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Firmness: Firm (7.5/10)

Firm (7.5/10) Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights

Buy It! GhostBed Classic Mattress, $1,295 for a queen; ghostbed.com