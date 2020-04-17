Image zoom Home Depot

A reliable mattress is key to a good night’s sleep. But if there’s one thing that will really take your sleeping experience to the next level, it’s a comfortable mattress topper. Designed to supplement the cushioning of your current mattress, these toppers add a removable layer of padding that lies on top of your mattress and underneath your sheets. The extra layer is meant to provide additional support or comfort, depending on what your mattress is lacking. Finding a comfortable mattress topper can make a world of difference in the quality of your sleep each night, but before you can choose one, it’s important to determine which type is worth investing in.

The two most common types of mattress toppers are down-filled and memory foam, and deciding which one is right for your bed depends on the comfort level and support you’re seeking. Down (or down alternative) options are plush, filled with soft microfibers, and add a cozy layer of cushion. They’re often sought-after to imitate the feeling of luxurious beds found at hotels.

Alternatively, toppers made with memory foam or gel memory foam are usually ideal for adding more support to a mattress that’s either old, too soft, or too springy. Memory foam options work by creating a firm top layer that molds to your body and provides extra support on common pressure points. But just because they’re firmer than down-filled versions doesn’t mean they’re not comfy, too.

Another common feature of memory foam toppers, specifically the gel ones, is that they’re temperature-regulating. This can help create the optimal temperature for sleeping, making cooling gel memory foam toppers the best choice for those who tend to get hot at night.

If you’re still not convinced that a mattress topper is a bedroom essential, keep in mind that not only do they provide an additional layer of comfort, but they can also make your current mattress feel brand new again. Many people turn to toppers as a more affordable alternative when their mattress is worn out but they aren’t ready to purchase a new one yet. Plus, toppers can be used to extend the life of a new mattress by creating a protective barrier from the start.

To help you find the most comfortable mattress topper to suit your sleeping needs, we scoured thousands of customer reviews from trusted retailers like Parachute, AllModern, and Bed Bath & Beyond, and outlined 9 top-rated toppers you can buy online:

Whether you’re in the market for a memory foam mattress topper, a cooling option, or one that’s hypoallergenic, there’s a mattress topper on this list for every type of sleeper. Keep reading to learn what customers love most about each of these picks so you can select the best mattress topper for you.

Highest-Reviewed: Trahan 3-Inch Mattress Topper

Designed with baffle box construction, this down alternative mattress topper from AllModern provides an even, reliable layer between you and your mattress. The elastic straps on each corner help keep the topper securely in place, which reduces the chance of shifting and helps maintain an adequate level of firmness. Combined with the soft hypoallergenic fill, this mattress topper offers the best of both worlds when it comes to comfort and support. “This topper changed the way I sleep,” said one reviewer. “It provided just enough softness on a super firm mattress that it felt like I was sinking in but not too much.” And with more than 3,900 five-star reviews from shoppers, this is one of the most popular, highest-reviewed toppers we’ve found.

Buy It! Trahan 3-inch Down Alternative and Polyester Mattress Topper, from $78 (orig. $269.99); allmodern.com

Best Cooling Option: Lucid Comfort Collection Gel Memory Foam Topper

Hot sleepers, this one’s for you. This gel-infused memory foam mattress topper with temperature-regulating technology will help you say goodbye to sweaty, uncomfortable nights. The added cooling feature helps regulate the temperature of the bed to create the optimal sleeping environment: not too hot and not too cold. The aloe-infused, hypoallergenic topper is also highly-rated for its ability to conform to your body and relieve common pressure points, further elevating the level of comfort. One customer claimed this topper “breathed new life” into their older spring mattress.

Buy It! Lucid Comfort Collection Gel and Aloe Infused Memory Foam Topper, $49.99–$85; homedepot.com

Best for Extra Cushioning: Featherbed Mattress Topper

“Do you want to sleep on a cloud? This mattress topper is a 10!” one online reviewer said of this mattress topper from Bed Bath & Beyond. Featherbed mattress toppers often focus on providing plenty of plushness to a bed, and this cozy option is no different. Designed to create a thin layer of cushion, this featherbed topper offers two inches of soft support and comfort while still staying breathable.

Buy It! Featherbed Mattress Topper, $89.99–$119.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Most Luxurious: Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Topper

Filled with two plush layers of down alternative feathers, Parachute’s mattress topper adds instant luxury to your nighttime routine. The hypoallergenic interior is wrapped in a 100 percent sateen cotton shell, and the down alternative filling is evenly distributed throughout the topper to ensure a smooth, lump-free sleep. Customers noted that although this topper is on the fluffier side, similar to a comforter, it doesn’t feel heavy. One shopper even likened it to a “cozy, heavenly cloud,” adding, “this makes me feel like I’m staying at a luxury hotel every night.”

Buy It! Parachute Down Alternative Mattress Topper, $169–$269; parachute.com

Best for Joint Pain: Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Gel memory foam is the material to turn to if you’re seeking a mattress topper that will conform to your body for pain relief, and this Linenspa mattress topper goes the extra mile by targeting five specific zones: neck, back, hips, knees, and ankles. These comfort zones work together with the memory foam to relieve muscle soreness, align the spine, and minimize joint pain. One customer said it “felt like I was sleeping on a brand new mattress,” while another said they “actually felt rested after using this on my bed.”

Buy It! Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $39.99–$74.99; target.com

Best with Down Alternative: Trotter 2-Inch Down Alternative Mattress Topper

For those who prefer a slightly firmer mattress, consider opting for a two-inch thick mattress topper — like this option from Trotter — instead of the more standard three-inch styles. With the same qualities as their plush counterparts, a two-inch thick mattress topper acts as a thin, lightweight layer between you and the mattress, providing noticeable comfort but still preventing you from feeling like you’re sinking into it. Thousands of shoppers left positive reviews for this topper; one said it’s “a perfect addition on top of my memory foam mattress to give it that extra softness.”

Buy It! Trotter 2-Inch Down Alternative Mattress Topper, $44–$78 (orig. $82.30–$150.50); allmodern.com

Most Supportive: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper

Made with the same material as the famed Tempur-Pedic mattresses, this topper is as comfortable as a new mattress, reviewers say. The medium firmness targets common pressure points to relieve tension and create a soft layer while still retaining a supportive base. “It has transformed my mattress to a new sleeping experience!” said one reviewer, while another said, “I now sleep undisturbed through the entire night; no more turning from side to back to side.”

Buy It! Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper Supreme 3-Inch Mattress Topper, $299.99–$449.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Best with Memory Foam: Euro Majestic Memory Foam Mattress Topper

With a base layer of gel-infused memory foam topped with soft, quilted memory foam, this dual-layer mattress topper is designed to provide equal parts support and comfort. There’s also built-in ventilation that elevates the comfort level by increasing breathability and allowing your body to maintain an optimal sleeping temperature. One reviewer said this mattress “makes you feel weightless” and added, “this topper is amazing! It is like buying a brand new mattress.”

Buy It! Euro Majestic Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $214.99–$295.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Hypoallergenic: Lucid Comfort Collection Bamboo Charcoal Topper

Made with naturally hypoallergenic materials, this mattress topper is essential for those with allergies or sensitivities to certain materials. The memory foam base is infused with bamboo charcoal, which helps retain freshness and combat odors by regulating moisture while also working to keep allergies at bay. Reviewers also appreciate that the comfy three-inch thickness of this topper provides the ideal combination of soft and firm. “The plushness eliminates the pressure point pain I used to have from my too firm mattress. Additionally, it really does remain cool for sleeping,” said one reviewer.

Buy It! Lucid Comfort Collection Bamboo Charcoal and Aloe Infused Memory Foam Topper, $54.99–$93.49; homedepot.com

