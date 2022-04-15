The Best Mattress Toppers We Slept On

We PEOPLE Tested 10 mattress toppers on set up, comfort, and airflow. When unboxing the mattress, we timed how long it took and evaluated the process according to the instructions. To rate comfort, testers placed items between the mattress and the topper while another tester (who didn't know where the items were placed) judged how easy it was to feel them underneath. For airflow, testers laid on one side of the mattress topper for five minutes, then used a surface temperature tester to evaluate breathability and heat retention, measuring both the laid-on area and the unoccupied side of the topper.