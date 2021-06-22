Shop

Blink and You'll Miss Them! These Are the Best Lightning Deals to Shop During Prime Day

Bookmark this page to beat the rush
By Bridget Degnan
June 22, 2021 10:31 AM
It's day two of Amazon Prime Day 2021. In other words, your last chance to score some of the best deals of the year. To help you make the most of this massive sale, we're updating this page with the best lightning deals to shop on Amazon today. 

What Are Amazon Lightning Deals?

Lightning deals are like doorbusters on Black Friday: Claim your items as quickly as you can. With limited quantities and a temporary sale period, the products sell out fast. The beauty of online shopping is that you can view current and upcoming lightning deals on the Prime Day homepage. Just make sure you're either a Prime member or signed up for a free 30-day trial to purchase these exclusive Amazon Prime Day lightning deals. Not only will a membership give you access to these can't-miss bargains, but it'll also provide you with free two-day shipping, Prime Video, eBooks, and more. 

There are discounts on products across all categories, including home, tech, beauty, fashion, and kitchen. Between big-ticket items and everyday essentials, the special deals are some of the most noteworthy of the whole two-day event. 

Since Amazon lightning deals only last for a couple hours (or shorter if they sell out), bookmark this article to see an updated list throughout the day. If an item you're after sells out before you can click "buy now", don't worry: You can join a waitlist that potentially lets you get the deal if other customers decide not to purchase.

