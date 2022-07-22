These Ladders Are Essential for Your Next DIY Project

If a reasonably priced household ladder is what you're after, then look no further than the Delxo Step Stool, a three-step folding ladder that can be easily stowed away before and after use. Though this ladder is deceptively light, it can support up to 500 pounds of weight. You can easily fold this model up after using it and store it away in a small space, as it folds up to just over 2 inches in width. This way you can reach that top shelf in the kitchen and keep your space looking clean by sliding it out of sight afterwards.