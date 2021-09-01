The 15 Best Labor Day Mattress Sales Going on Right Now — Up to 61% Off
Finding a great mattress that conforms to your body, provides proper spinal support, and possesses the perfect amount of cushioning can be a tall order — but this is the week to act. Top mattress brands famously offer some of their best sales of the year over Labor Day weekend, making it an ideal time to commit to a big purchase.
No matter if you're a side sleeper, toss and turn at night, or need a mattress that helps keep you cool, you can shop models that'll fit your unique preferences. Here are 15 of the best Labor Day mattress sales, including memory foam, hybrid, and environmentally friendly beds from brands you can trust.
- Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress, $799 (orig. $1,239)
- Amerisleep AS3 Mattress, $1,049.30 (orig. $1,499)
- Bear Hybrid Mattress, $1,272 (orig. $1,695)
- Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress, $1,599 (orig. $2,299)
- Sealy 12″ Plush Memory Foam Mattress, $470 (orig. $1,099)
- Layla Hybrid Mattress, $1,499 (orig. $1,699)
- Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, $1,015.75 (orig. $1,195)
- Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, $1,749 (orig. $1,949)
- Sleep Number 360 c4 Smart Bed, $1,399 (orig. $1,799)
- Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress, $574 (orig. $675)
- Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, $899 (orig. $1,298)
- Wayfair Sleep 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $394.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, $1,780.75 (orig. $2,095)
- Avocado Green Mattress, $1,449 (orig. $1,599)
- Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,374 (orig. $1,574)
Scroll down for more details on five major mattress deals happening right now, including $700 off a luxury cooling bed.
Cocoon by Sealy
Designed to absorb and dispel heat, this cooling memory foam mattress from Cocoon by Sealy has a special stretch-knit cover that wicks heat away from your body as you sleep. The mattress's foam layers also contour to your body's shape, providing a firm yet cushioned feel that reviewers say helped them get the best sleep they've had in years. Plus, Cocoon by Sealy is giving away free sets of pillows and sheets with every cooling mattress purchased during its Labor Day sale.
Buy It! Chill Memory Foam Mattress, $799 for a queen (orig. $1,239); cocoonbysealy.com
Amerisleep
With a 20-year warranty to back up its durability, this best-selling mattress from Amerisleep is a great option for people with back pain or sore joints. In addition to offering the responsive cushioning that memory foam mattresses are known for, the AS3 also provides a supportive base and promotes proper spine alignment as you sleep, meaning you're less likely to wake up feeling achy. The AS3 is also naturally resistant to dust and mold, and the memory foam is free of harmful chemicals. During its Labor Day sale, all of Amerisleep's mattresses are 30 percent off and shoppers receive two free cooling pillows with their mattress purchase.
Buy It! AS3 Mattress, $1,049.30 for a queen (orig. $1,499); amerisleep.com
Bear
Made from environmentally friendly materials, this cooling mattress has six separate layers of cushioning to create a medium-firm feel that's still lusciously soft. Its combination of memory foam and springs keeps you supported and comfortable all night long while the cooling-gel foam layers allow for air to flow throughout the mattress. And the enhanced edge support along the perimeter provides greater stability. Shop all of Bear's mattresses for 25 percent off during its Labor Day Sale, and receive a free set of pillows and sheets with your purchase.
Buy It! Bear Hybrid Mattress, $1,272 (orig. $1,695); bearmattress.com
Nolah
If you've ever woken up in the morning with hip pain or tightness in your neck, the Nolah mattress is a luxurious solution to your problems. Great for combination sleepers — aka people who tend to move around a lot during the night — this hybrid mattress's combination of coiled springs and memory foam provides pressure point relief and cushioning no matter what sleeping position you end up in. In addition to three layers of cooling technology, the foam base in this mattress is infused with graphite, a porous material that excels at absorbing heat, making the Evolution 15 one of the coolest mattresses on the market. Get the Evolution 15 or any Nolah mattress for hundreds of dollars off during Nolah's Labor Day sale.
Buy It! Evolution 15 Mattress, $1,599 for a queen (orig. $2,299); nolahmattress.com
Joss & Main
With three separate layers of memory foam, this mattress is a great option for people who want a bit of support as they sleep without sacrificing cushioning. While the foam layers offer structure and edge support that prevents you from sinking too deeply into the mattress, the comfort knit cover keeps your bed feeling luxuriously plush. Plus, the mattress naturally repels dust, mold, and bedbugs from settling in over time, so you don't have to worry about allergies or asthma interrupting your sleep. You can shop other name-brand mattresses on sale right now at Joss & Main, up to 57 percent off.
Buy It! Sealy 12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress, $470 for a queen (orig. $1,099); jossandmain.com