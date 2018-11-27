We Found the Best Kitchen Gadgets Still on Sale After Cyber Monday

There’s nothing like the holidays to make us want to embrace our inner chef — and our inner chef loves nothing more than a well-stocked kitchen. Luckily, this is the time of year when all the hottest kitchen tools, gadgets, and small appliances go on major sale, so we can avail ourselves of the best on the market for a fraction of the cost. Whether you want to try your hand at the air fryer trend, make life a little easier with an Instant Pot, or indulge in gluten-free pasta with an assist from a spiralizer, we’ve combed the shelves of retailers from Walmart to Williams Sonoma and found some of the best kitchen gadgets around that are still deeply discounted during Cyber Week. Bon appetit!

Amazon

Want to get in on the sous vide craze? It’s your lucky day. This top-rated device works with your iPhone or Android to cook from anywhere, and also happens to be the smallest sous vide tool available.

Buy It! ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, 1100 Watts, $143 (orig. $179); amazon.com

Bloomingdales

This handy little contraption adds a rich, smoky flavor to your holiday meats, dips, and sauces. What’s not to love?

Buy It! Breville the Smoking Gun, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdales

Zucchini pasta is all the rage — why not get in on the action while this bestselling spiralizer is 25 percent off at Bloomingdale’s?

Buy It! OXO Spiralizer, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); bloomingdales.com

Macys

In addition to all your usual toaster oven activities, this little number does everything an air fryer can do. Think of all the veggie chips in your future!

Buy It! Black & Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); macys.com

Sur La Table

Imagine a world in which your salt and pepper grind themselves at the touch of a button! Change the coarseness to suit your palate and make use of the LED illumination feature when dining in seriously dim mood light.

Buy It! Sur la Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set, $19.96 (orig. $79.95); surlatable.com

Walmart

We all love pineapple, but what we love less is the mess that cutting it entails. Enter: the multitasking Maxam Pineapple Peeler/Corer/Slicer which does exactly what it sounds like and happens to be almost half off at Walmart.

Buy It! Maxam Pineapple Peeler/Corer/Slicer, $6.32 (orig. $12.43); walmart.com

Walmart

See what all the fuss is about! The wildly-popular Instant Pot multi-use pressure cooker is now on sale at Walmart.

Buy It! Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt. 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker with Advanced Microprocessor Technology, $55 (orig. $79); walmart.com

Walmart

Fried food, but make it healthy. Sign us up!

Buy It! Farberware 3.2 Qt. Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer, $59.88 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Williams Sonoma

Don’t let winter cramp your grilling style — with this handy indoor grill (which promises 97% less smoke than the competition) you can barbeque to your heart’s content from the cozy warmth of your kitchen.

Buy It! Philips Smoke-Less Infrared Grill with BBQ and Steel-Wire Grids, $219.95 (orig. $400); williams-sonoma.com