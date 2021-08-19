Sleep Like Royalty on the Best King Mattress

Best Overall: Saatva Classic

While there are several tempting king-size mattress options available online, the Saatva Classic mattress has many noteworthy features that help it stand out from the crowd. This hybrid mattress is made with high-quality, eco-friendly materials, such as recycled steel coils and chemical-free memory foam layers, as well as an organic cotton pillow top that earned this mattress a perfect 10 in spinal alignment and durability testing, meaning this bed will keep your back feeling comfy and healthy for years to come. Available in three firmness levels — plush, luxury firm (which feels medium-firm), and firm — the Saatva Classic works well for a variety of sleep positions. For side sleepers, or anyone who craves a little extra contouring, the plush option is best, while the luxury firm and firm models are ideal for back and stomach sleepers.

And if you're worried about hauling your king-size mattress up the stairs, have no fear: Thanks to Saatva's white glove delivery service, Saatva representatives will install your new mattress and remove your old one so you don't have to lift a finger.

Mattress Type : Hybrid (coils and foam)

Hybrid (coils and foam) Mattress Advisor Score: (9.3/10)

(9.3/10) Firmness: Plush (3/10), luxury firm (6/10), and firm (8/10)

Plush (3/10), luxury firm (6/10), and firm (8/10) Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights

Buy It! Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,974; saatva.com