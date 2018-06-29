All the Best Home Decor Sales to Shop This July 4th

With July 4th comes all types of summer activities, from barbecues to beach days to pool parties. But in addition to all the fun in the sun, this Independence Day brings several opportunities to score stylish updates to your home at serious discounts. If you’ve been putting off giving your living space (or work space) a much-needed facelift, now’s the time to take action and score major deals on everything from bedding to patio furniture! Ahead, we’ve rounded up the 8 best home sales to shop through the holiday.

ABC Carpet and Home: Take 20% off select bedding and bath collections including furniture, mattresses, pillows, and throws during the Summer Dreams Bed & Bath Sale, through July 4.

Brooklinen: Enjoy 20% off twill sheets, through July 6. Brooklinen rarely has sales so you’ll want to pick these up since they’re the softest sheets they make.

Cost Plus World Market: Take an extra 10% Off + free shipping on purchases $65+ with special promo code “SUMMER10”, through July 4. If you’re a World Market Explorer member you get to save 15%.

Design Within Reach: Its massive Midsummer Sale is underway so there’s no better time to shop and save up to 70% off high-end furniture, decor and more. Several great finds are under $200, like this luxe flatware and side table.

Hayneedle: Score up to 50% off indoor and outdoor finds, through July 8.

One Kings Lane: Enjoy 25% off sitewide, through July 5.

Target: Take up to 30% off home and patio items, online only, until July 4. Get an extra 15% off of that with code AMERICA.

Wayfair: Take up to 75% off on everything from outdoor furniture to kitchen appliances, through July 5.