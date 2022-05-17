The Best Inversion Tables We Tested for Relieving Back Pain

Once built, it's also quite simple to use. Rather than using a lock and pin to adjust the angle of inversion, like many of the tables we tried, this one uses a strap, so you can really hone down your amount of inversion to a precise degree. (The pin-based mechanism locks you in at pre-selected angles, such as 45, 60, and 85 degrees, but you have total freedom with the Teeter.) Our testers noted that once strapped in, it also doesn't flip too quickly, avoiding the dizzy-head rush that can sometimes happen. The ankle straps and clever design also made our testers feel safe using this table when alone.