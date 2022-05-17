The Best Inversion Tables We Tested for Relieving Back Pain
Back pain is, for many of us, an unfortunate side effect of getting older. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can cope with back pain — we don't recommend ignoring it — but celebs like Jennifer Aniston turn to physical therapy to help lessen the sting of back pain. And one tool in a physical therapist's toolbox is an inversion table. You can also buy one for your home!
Inversion tables help reduce back pain by flipping you upside down and lessening the force of gravity on the disks in your spine. It's akin to a good stretch, and it can provide immediate relief for some people. If you want to try it out for yourself, you need a good table. So PEOPLE tested 10 inversion tables, and one came out on top: the Teeter EP-560.
Here are the best inversion tables that PEOPLE Tested.
Best Overall: Teeter EP-560
Pros: Assembling the Teeter EP-560 is a breeze, and it's easy and safe to fully invert.
Cons: It is a little bulky to store.
If we had to describe the Teeter EP-560 inversion table in one word, it would be: easy. It's easy right out of the box: it comes mostly pre-assembled, and what you do have to set up on your own is really intuitive and pretty much impossible to do incorrectly (and it's super important for safety that your table is built correctly!). Some of the tables we tested took hours to build properly. The Teeter took 15 minutes.
Once built, it's also quite simple to use. Rather than using a lock and pin to adjust the angle of inversion, like many of the tables we tried, this one uses a strap, so you can really hone down your amount of inversion to a precise degree. (The pin-based mechanism locks you in at pre-selected angles, such as 45, 60, and 85 degrees, but you have total freedom with the Teeter.) Our testers noted that once strapped in, it also doesn't flip too quickly, avoiding the dizzy-head rush that can sometimes happen. The ankle straps and clever design also made our testers feel safe using this table when alone.
While inverted, it's also quite comfortable. There's generous cushioning under the head (which serves double-duty by keeping your spine in alignment) and the rest of it is solid and supportive, with nodules to target specific pressure points in your back while inverted. (You can move these around to meet your specific needs, too.) It felt really sturdy while on it.
If we had to point out a downside, it's a bit bulky to fold and store, and it's a little heavy as well. And while the assembly is very simple, it does require two people, so keep that in mind on your unboxing day.
Overall, if you're looking to invest in an inversion table, you really can't go wrong with this one. It's versatile, easy to set up, sturdy, and effective.
Weight
|
58.2 pounds
|
Dimensions
|
48.5 x 30 x 8.9 inches
|
Height Range
|
4'8" - 6'6"
|
Weight max
|
300 pounds
Best Budget: Innova Inversion Table with Adjustable Headrest, Reversible Ankle Holders itx9600
Pros: This table is a good, basic inversion table for the price. It's fairly simple to set up as well.
Cons: It flips you over really fast — like, really fast.
If you've used an inversion table before and know you want a simple, no-frills, cost-effective one, the Innova one is great. If you've never used an inversion table, read on for an important warning.
The Innova table is similar in design and function to most of the inversion tables we tried, so it provides a really good value all things considered. Assembly took about 30 to 45 minutes — quicker than many of the tables we built, and relatively straightforward to put together as well. Once assembled, the table was easy to use and we felt well-strapped in while inverted. The headrest and backrest are comfortable and the ankle straps felt very secure — in fact, the sturdiness of the ankle straps was probably the standout feature of this table.
The table is a bit awkwardly shaped to move around easily, but you can remove the safety and fold it, though, which does make it easier to move.
But for all its good qualities, when you go to actually invert, it pretty much whips you backwards, especially if you're not holding on. One tester said the inversion is so jarring that "it would be a shock to your system if you had never used an inversion table before and were attempting for the first time on this one."
Bottom line: if you're an inversion table expert and you don't want to spend a lot, it's great. But just be aware that the inversion on this one is not super subtle.
|
Weight
|
58 pounds
|
Dimensions
|
46 x 28 x 63 inches
|
Height Range
|
4'10" - 6'6"
|
Weight Max
|
300 pounds
Best Portable: Skybike Mini Inversion Table
Pros: The Skybike Mini is super comfortable to get on and off of, and it's very easy to use.
Cons: If you want a full size table, this is not one.
If you're tight on space or not totally sure about this whole inversion table thing, the Skyline Mini is perfect. It takes up very little real estate in your place, and it comes assembled right out of the box, so the barrier to entry is low.
Our testers found this one really comfortable to get on and off of, because you use it on the floor (rather than having to invert your whole body on a table). This also made it feel really safe — if for some reason you did fall off, you wouldn't fall far. The foam rollers help you get an effective upper back stretch, and our testers didn't mind hanging out in the inverted position on this guy for awhile.
While it doesn't fold up, you don't really need it to: it's so compact and lightweight that it's easy to carry wherever you're going.
We don't say this often at PEOPLE Tested, but our testers "wouldn't change anything about this table. It was effective and comfortable and the perfect size for any home." What more do you need to know?
|
Weight
|
7 pounds
|
Dimensions
|
17.5 x 17 x 16.5 inches
|
Height Max
|
N/A (no limit/max)
|
Weight max
|
300 pounds
Things to Consider Before Buying an Inversion Table
Size: How much room do you have for a table? Will you keep it out, or store it? If you're tight on space, consider a portable one.
Height and weight limits: Make sure you'll fit on your table!
Mobility issues: If your back pain prevents you from easily hopping down on the floor, for example, the portable style might not be right for you.
Assembly requirements: Be forewarned, some models take a very long time to put together, or you may need an extra set of hands!
How We Tested Inversion Tables
We PEOPLE Tested 10 inversion tables to see which ones were most helpful with back pain. We evaluated how easy they were to assemble, whether they fit a wide variety of body shapes and types, and how easy they were to use. After assembling them and strapping in, we looked to see how safe we felt in the inverted position, how durable it was when weight was dropped on it, and how easy it was to fold, move and store the table. Lastly, we evaluated whether we thought it was a good value.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
