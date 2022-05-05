The Best Humidifiers We Tested in Our Lab

After days of testing, this reasonably-priced humidifier was the clear winner, with top scores in just about every category. Right out of the box, our testers found that this desktop, top-fill humidifier was incredibly straightforward and easy to use. The one thing that took some finagling was the display, however, once understood, our testers found that it gave a comprehensive view not only of what the machine was putting out but what was happening in it, as well. "Once you understand the display, you have even more of an appreciation for the machine because it gives you an in-depth look at how it's progressively becoming more humid," one of our testers shared.