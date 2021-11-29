The Best Under-$50 Home Deals You Can Shop on Cyber Monday
If you didn't take advantage of all the impressive deals over Black Friday, there's no need to fret. Cyber Monday is finally here — and the discounts might even be better than they were three days ago. Whether you're finishing off your holiday gift list early, or finally replacing your old vacuum, you won't be disappointed by one of the biggest online sales of the year.
As you spend time browsing through expensive items at a steep discount, allow us to point you in the direction of the most affordable home essentials on sale right now — hint: they're all under $50. You'll find huge bargains on customer-loved brands like Levoit humidifiers, Lodge cast iron skillets, holiday Yankee Candles, Keurig coffee machines, and more. There's even a Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow on sale for 56 percent off, too.
Keep reading to shop the best home deals under $50 on items like bedding, furniture, kitchen appliances, and more from Amazon, Walmart, and Target. These discounts won't last long, so don't hesitate to add one (or two, or three) to your shopping cart.
Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals Under $50:
It's no surprise that Amazon tops the list when it comes to major sale events — and they're serving up some of the best home deals during Cyber Monday at a shockingly low price. You can get this best-selling Henckels steak knife set for 40 percent off, a Dash air fryer for $50, a cozy fleece throw blanket for just $22, and a quiet-operating Levoit humidifier shoppers say is the "best humidifier we have ever owned" for $50. If you thought you couldn't get furniture for under $50, think again — this simple wood nightstand that over 1,000 shoppers love is only $49 right now. There's even a 20-pack of live succulents on sale for $30.
- Levoit Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedrooms, $49.99 (orig. $59.99), amazon.com
- BioPedic Four Pack of Bed Pillows, $33.26 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Henckels International Four-Piece Steak Knife Set, $29.95 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- MMmat Silicone Baking Mats Set, $15.99 (orig. $24.95); amazon.com
- Nathan James Hugo Wood Nightstand, $48.78 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
- Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Eddie Bauer Plush Fleece Reversible Throw Blanket, $21.59 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Shop Succulents 20-Pack Assortment of Live Indoor Succulents, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- YouCopia Adjustable Spice Rack Organizer, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Best Walmart Black Friday Home Deals Under $50:
If you haven't checked out Walmart's Cyber Monday deals, the prices on this list say it all. Right now, you can score big on this handheld vacuum for $20 off, a top-rated Lodge cast iron skillet for $18, and a MyPillow memory foam pillow for 25 percent off. If you only buy one thing from this list, let it be the Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner that's just $50. One shopper even said they're ditching their Bissell after finding this "hidden gem."
- Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set, $19.98 (orig. $29.99); walmart.com
- Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $49.96 (orig. $89.99); walmart.com
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.75); walmart.com
- Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Essential Support Pillow, $35 (orig. $79); walmart.com
- Mainstays Conrad Console Table, $39.98 (orig. $80); walmart.com
- Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker, $18.88 (orig. $24.99); walmart.com
- Anker Eufy HomeVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $29.44 (orig. $49.98); walmart.com
- MyPillow Classic Series Foam Sleep Pillow, $29.99 (orig. $39.88); walmart.com
- Mainstays Three-Piece 18-Inch Jumbo Roasting Pan, $29.98 (orig. $49); walmart.com
- Farberware 18-Piece Knife Block Set, $20.69 (orig. $24); walmart.com
Best Target Black Friday Home Deals Under $50:
Last but not least, head to Target to shop surprising deals on this Calphalon nonstick frying pan for 50 percent off, a Black + Decker Four-Slice Toaster Oven for $30, and a Dash waffle maker on sale for just $35. You can even save big on this popular Casper pillow designed for your comfort for $40, and a hanging shower caddy with 49 percent savings.
- Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com
- Casper Essential Pillow, $40 (orig. $50); target.com
- Black + Decker Four-Slice Toaster Oven, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com
- Bodum Java Coffee Press, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); target.com
- Opalhouse Printed Cotton Sheet Set, $23.20 (orig. $29); target.com
- Dash No-Drip Waffle Maker, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com
- eLuxury Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Pillow Two-Pack, $38.49 (orig. $54.99); target.com
- Home Basics Large Shower Caddy, $35.99 (orig. $69.99); target.com
