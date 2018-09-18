Insanely Chic Halloween Decorations You’ll Want to Leave Out All Year Long

Halloween is all about tricks and treats—but we aren’t kidding when we tell you that we found some chic Halloween home decorations you’ll actually want to leave out long after your Halloween party is over. Just like the best Halloween costumes, the best Halloween decor are products you can get plenty of use out of all year round like these super cute geometric skull planters.

The popular handmade online retailer, Etsy, agrees. According to a recent Etsy trend report, this is the year to keep your scary Halloween decorations from Party City packed away and make room for some new “elevated” Halloween pieces instead. We’re talking everything from a neon bat sign to a tarot card dish—decor you’ll be eager to buy because you won’t have to pack it away after October 31. Since so many retailers already released Halloween collections that we’re really excited about (looking at you Target!), we rounded up the very best pieces to buy now—all under $50.

Keep scrolling to see how you can easily incorporate these chic Halloween decorations into your home after the holiday!

Skull Planter

These geometric skull planters are the perfect mix of spooky and chic, so you can add them to your shelves whether it’s Halloween or any other time of the year.

Industrial Jeweled Candle Holder

An industrial candle holder is one of the easiest pieces to repurpose after Halloween. Incorporate a sense of dark elegance into your seasonal dining decor with this industrial jeweled candelabra from Pier 1 Imports—and keep it out the rest of the year, too.

Neon Bat Sign

If you’re looking for some fun outdoor Halloween decorations light up your porch with this LED bat sign from Target. And since the bat shape is reminiscent of the Batman and Batwoman logo, you can hang it in your child’s bedroom after the holiday to remind them they’re still superheroes—even after they take off the costume.

Palmistry Wall Art

Halloween decor doesn’t have to be all skulls and pumpkins. There’s something mystical about palm readings that will give your indoor Halloween decorations a sense of spookiness, too. This palmistry hand print can double as a mysterious approach to seasonal decor and a minimalist approach to your everyday style.

Tarot Card Dish

Tarot cards have become an increasingly popular Halloween decoration staple. Fill this brass tarot card dish with a handful of candy corn during the holiday. When November 1 hits, use the dish as a place to display small trinkets and jewelry.

Skull Candle

Skulls are a Halloween essential, but not something we usually think to leave out year round—though we’d totally decorate an entire shelf with these adorable, minimalistic skull candles. They come in an array of colors making it easy to combine a Halloween staple with your everyday home decor.

