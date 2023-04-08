Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Brimming with Discounted Furniture Right Now — Up to 55% Off

Shopping for furniture can be a daunting and expensive task — but it doesn't have to be. Whether you're moving in the upcoming months or are simply looking to give your home a spring refresh, Amazon is brimming with can't-miss furniture options, and so many of them are on sale.

Amazon's Overstock Outlet is a hidden, lesser-known hub that's chock-full of discounted finds across all categories, and furniture is no exception. Right now, shoppers can save up to 55 percent on storage organizers, side tables, and accent chairs from reviewer-loved brands like Signature Design by Ashley, Decor Therapy, and Zinus. What's more, many of the items are available for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime; if you're not a Prime member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to avoid pesky shipping fees and long wait times.

If you don't feel like sifting through pages of deals, we've done some digging to find the 13 best furniture sales from the Amazon outlet right now. Keep reading to see what's in store.

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

For living room additions, snag this farmhouse-inspired coffee table while it's over $230 off. Its built-in storage can house anything from blankets to board games, and the neutral color palette can lend itself to a number of different aesthetics. Pair it with this heavily discounted loveseat, which will provide extra seating in your living room without taking up a ton of space. One shopper called it "comfortable and stylish," while another reviewer said it was "extremely easy to assemble." You can also snatch up handy end tables, like this wooden one with built-in storage or this rolling side table that's under $30.

Amazon

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Storage Coffee Table, $263.45 (orig. $499.66); amazon.com

As for bedroom furniture, the outlet has tons of discounted gems. Start with this king-size wooden platform bed that's "great quality, sturdy, [and] beautiful," according to one five-star reviewer. Plus it's 43 percent off! If you're looking for a place to put on your shoes or relax with a book that isn't your bed, try this stylish woven accent chair. It's made from natural wood and seagrass and features a low-profile, mid-century modern design.

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Tricia Wooden Platform King Bed, $226.8437 (orig. $399); amazon.com

On your way out, snag this 10-drawer dresser, which can provide stylish storage in bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms alike, especially if you don't have the floor space for a long credenza.

Keep scrolling to check out even more markdowns on home office desks, ottomans, dining sets, and more in the Amazon outlet. But make sure to jump on these juicy sales ASAP — there's no telling how much longer they'll last!

Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Multipurpose Storage Desk, $52.30 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Decor Therapy Seagrass Weave Accent Chair, $249.79 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Homekoko Coat Rack and Shoe Bench, $62.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! First Hill Fhw Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $93.47 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Decor Therapy Round Wood Storage End Table, $119.71 (orig. $254.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Mind Reader 3-Tier Kitchen Storage Unit, $34.80 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Josh Loveseat Sofa, $238.98 (orig. $349); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Songmics 10-Drawer Dresser, $93.59 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Puresoft Padded Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $89); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley 6-Piece Dining Set, $467.50 (orig. $682.26); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube Rolling Side Table, $26.09 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.