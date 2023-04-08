Lifestyle Home Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Brimming with Discounted Furniture Right Now — Up to 55% Off Snag desk chairs, loveseats, and coffee tables for as little as $26 By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Shopping for furniture can be a daunting and expensive task — but it doesn't have to be. Whether you're moving in the upcoming months or are simply looking to give your home a spring refresh, Amazon is brimming with can't-miss furniture options, and so many of them are on sale. Amazon's Overstock Outlet is a hidden, lesser-known hub that's chock-full of discounted finds across all categories, and furniture is no exception. Right now, shoppers can save up to 55 percent on storage organizers, side tables, and accent chairs from reviewer-loved brands like Signature Design by Ashley, Decor Therapy, and Zinus. What's more, many of the items are available for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime; if you're not a Prime member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to avoid pesky shipping fees and long wait times. Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals 55% Off: Homekoko Coat Rack and Shoe Bench, $62.99 (orig. $139.99) Lowest Price in 30 Days: Furinno Multipurpose Storage Desk, $52.30 (orig. $109.99) Under $30: Furinno Turn-N-Tube Rolling Side Table, $26.09 (orig. $49.99) Mind Reader 3-Tier Kitchen Storage Unit, $34.80 (orig. $49.99) Signature Design by Ashley Storage Coffee Table, $263.45 (orig. $499.66) Decor Therapy Seagrass Weave Accent Chair, $249.79 (orig. $309.99) Zinus Josh Loveseat Sofa, $238.98 (orig. $349) Songmics 10-Drawer Dresser, $93.59 (orig. $169.99) First Hill Fhw Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $93.47 (orig. $129) Amazon Basics Puresoft Padded Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $89) Signature Design by Ashley 6-Piece Dining Set, $467.50 (orig. $682.26) Decor Therapy Round Wood Storage End Table, $119.71 (orig. $254.99) Zinus Tricia Wooden Platform King Bed, $226.84 (orig. $399) For living room additions, snag this farmhouse-inspired coffee table while it's over $230 off. Its built-in storage can house anything from blankets to board games, and the neutral color palette can lend itself to a number of different aesthetics. Pair it with this heavily discounted loveseat, which will provide extra seating in your living room without taking up a ton of space. One shopper called it "comfortable and stylish," while another reviewer said it was "extremely easy to assemble." You can also snatch up handy end tables, like this wooden one with built-in storage or this rolling side table that's under $30. Amazon Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Storage Coffee Table, $263.45 (orig. $499.66); amazon.com Kitchen Essentials at Macy's Are Up to 63% Off — but Only Through the Weekend As for bedroom furniture, the outlet has tons of discounted gems. Start with this king-size wooden platform bed that's "great quality, sturdy, [and] beautiful," according to one five-star reviewer. Plus it's 43 percent off! If you're looking for a place to put on your shoes or relax with a book that isn't your bed, try this stylish woven accent chair. It's made from natural wood and seagrass and features a low-profile, mid-century modern design. Amazon Buy It! Zinus Tricia Wooden Platform King Bed, $226.8437 (orig. $399); amazon.com On your way out, snag this 10-drawer dresser, which can provide stylish storage in bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms alike, especially if you don't have the floor space for a long credenza. Keep scrolling to check out even more markdowns on home office desks, ottomans, dining sets, and more in the Amazon outlet. But make sure to jump on these juicy sales ASAP — there's no telling how much longer they'll last! Amazon Buy It! Furinno Multipurpose Storage Desk, $52.30 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Decor Therapy Seagrass Weave Accent Chair, $249.79 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Homekoko Coat Rack and Shoe Bench, $62.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! First Hill Fhw Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $93.47 (orig. $129); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Decor Therapy Round Wood Storage End Table, $119.71 (orig. $254.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mind Reader 3-Tier Kitchen Storage Unit, $34.80 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zinus Josh Loveseat Sofa, $238.98 (orig. $349); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Songmics 10-Drawer Dresser, $93.59 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Puresoft Padded Desk Chair, $75.65 (orig. $89); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley 6-Piece Dining Set, $467.50 (orig. $682.26); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube Rolling Side Table, $26.09 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com 