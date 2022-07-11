Amazon Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts That Go Up to 72% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day is right around the corner, and while there are guaranteed to be huge deals starting tomorrow, you can start your shopping early by snagging tons of discounts Amazon has already marked down. In fact, right now you can score big deals on summery dresses and tower fans that are sure to keep you cool all season long.
And if it's furniture you're after, there's plenty to sort through as well. Amazon's secret Overstock Outlet is already brimming with not-to-be-missed deals on furniture, including everything from nightstands to coffee tables, with prices starting at just $16. Plus, Amazon's regular furniture department is also overflowing with items you'll want to shop ASAP, including TV stands, office chairs, and couches — and prices are up to a whopping 72 percent off.
Keep scrolling to check out our picks from both the Amazon Outlet as well as the regular furniture department.
If you're after storage and organizational items, there's plenty to sift through in the Amazon outlet. You can score an over-the-door shoe organizer for just $32; the rack can hold up to 30 pairs of shoes at a time and has earned over 2,600 perfect ratings from reviewers who call the rack an "excellent solution" for storage. Shoppers can also grab a $55 footstool that's designed with a hidden opening to store items, as well as the Songmics Nightstand that offers plenty of space to hold books, a lamp, and electronics; shoppers love that it has "textured wood" and note that it's "easy to assemble."
Those who are looking to add statement pieces to the living room shouldn't search any further. Start with a TV stand that can fit devices up to 60 inches; it's also designed with two shelves to store books and remote controls. Don't miss out on the Mango Steam Round Glass Coffee Table, along with a modern shelving unit that'll fit perfectly in any corner.
Thankfully, shoppers don't have to spend a big chunk of change to bring home a handful of essentials. Don't overlook the laundry hamper that's just $24 and can hold up to 22 pounds at a time. Add a wine rack to the home bar or kitchen with this $22 find that allows you to showcase both wine glasses and bottles. Plus, snag a toy chest for only $17 that can hold everything from blankets and pillows to stuffed animals and bulky toys.
You're not going to want to miss out on scoring the Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, which has been slashed by a whopping $477 — a steal considering most couches can easily enter four-digit numbers. Don't overlook grabbing an armchair for just $188; this model from Baxton Studio is a mid-century modern design, complete with removable cushions and rounded armrests. Plus, don't overlook the $32 office chair that's picked up over 26,000 perfect ratings; reviewers call it a "winning purchase," with many noting that it's "super easy to assemble."
If it's kitchen and dining room furniture you're after, look to the Hodedah Kitchen Island, which is under $100 right now. The island is designed with wheels — so you can easily move it from place to place — and comes with a spice rack and extra cabinet space. It's even racked up over 8,000 perfect ratings, with one shopper calling it the "perfect cart." You can also buy a three-piece dining set for only $150; the set comes with two dining room chairs and a matching table that's sure to be the ideal space to eat your morning eggs.
And if you're not looking to spend a lot of money on furniture, don't worry. Grab this popular end table for just under $20; it's racked up over 38,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say it has "fantastic quality" and gives you the "best bang for your buck." You can also score a makeup mirror for $20 that comes with 21 smart lights and is the perfect size to perch on a vanity or in the bathroom.
Keep reading to look through everything else we're adding to our carts right away, and make sure to check out ASAP because these deals aren't guaranteed to last much longer.
