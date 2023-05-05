The 10 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon's Outlet Go Up to 61% Off

If you want to refresh your home without breaking the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon's outlet.

Right now, the overstock outlet has plenty of furniture deals to give any room in your home an instant upgrade. Whether you're in the market for a bed frame to anchor your bedroom or a comfy desk chair for your home office, there are all kinds of pieces on sale for up to 61 percent off.

To make things easy, we rounded up the 10 best furniture deals happening in Amazon's outlet. Keep scrolling for our favorite pieces, from storage ottomans to nesting side tables. The best part? Prices start at $13.

Best Furniture Deals

Our top picks include deals on seating for different rooms. If you sit at your desk for most of the day, consider snapping up the Olixis Rolling Desk Chair while it's on sale for $49. With a curved meshed back, it's designed to provide lumbar support. It also has quiet casters that roll smoothly across different surfaces. Shoppers who've given the chair a five-star rating call it "sleek" and "comfortable" in reviews.

Amazon

Buy It! Olixis Rolling Desk Chair, $49.20 (orig. $60.03); amazon.com

If you want to add texture and color to your home, check out the CangLong Modern Velvet Upholstered Accent Chairs. As its product name suggests, the set of two chairs is upholstered in soft velvet. One shopper who gave the chairs a five star-rating shared, "We got so many compliments on these chairs," and added, "They are super sturdy and surprisingly very comfortable!"

Amazon

Buy It! CangLong Modern Velvet Upholstered Accent Chairs, $167.40 (orig. $209); amazon.com

As far as storage pieces, we're eyeing the Bush Furniture Salinas Bookcase while it's $194 off. The tall bookcase comes with a subtly distressed finish and has tapered legs. With two fixed shelves and three adjustable shelves, the bookcase has plenty of space to display your favorite books and decor.

Amazon

Buy It! Bush Furniture Salinas 5-Shelf Bookcase, $121.76 (orig. $316); amazon.com

Another piece with handy shelf space? The Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table, which has two tiers for storage and display. More than 2,100 customers have given it a five-star rating, raving that it "looks fantastic" and that it's "easy to assemble."

Head to Amazon's outlet to shop more furniture deals, but first check out more of our top picks ahead!

Amazon

Buy It! Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table with Shelf, $76.20 (orig. $103.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LightInTheBox Storage Ottoman, $12.59 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JkSmart Farmhouse TV Stand with Power Outlet, $132.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Connie Metal Framed Desk, $56.10 (orig. $85); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Techmilly Small Side Table, $45.48 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Studio Designs Home Camber Round Nesting Tables, $102.50 (orig. $142.35); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dhp Maven Full Upholstered Platform Bed, $204 (orig. $369); amazon.com

