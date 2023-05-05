The 10 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon's Outlet Go Up to 61% Off

Save big on coffee tables, bookcases, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Furniture Roundup: Outlet Deals Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you want to refresh your home without breaking the bank, we suggest heading to Amazon's outlet.

Right now, the overstock outlet has plenty of furniture deals to give any room in your home an instant upgrade. Whether you're in the market for a bed frame to anchor your bedroom or a comfy desk chair for your home office, there are all kinds of pieces on sale for up to 61 percent off.

To make things easy, we rounded up the 10 best furniture deals happening in Amazon's outlet. Keep scrolling for our favorite pieces, from storage ottomans to nesting side tables. The best part? Prices start at $13.

Best Furniture Deals

Our top picks include deals on seating for different rooms. If you sit at your desk for most of the day, consider snapping up the Olixis Rolling Desk Chair while it's on sale for $49. With a curved meshed back, it's designed to provide lumbar support. It also has quiet casters that roll smoothly across different surfaces. Shoppers who've given the chair a five-star rating call it "sleek" and "comfortable" in reviews.

OLIXIS Ergonomic Home Office Chair
Amazon

Buy It! Olixis Rolling Desk Chair, $49.20 (orig. $60.03); amazon.com

If you want to add texture and color to your home, check out the CangLong Modern Velvet Upholstered Accent Chairs. As its product name suggests, the set of two chairs is upholstered in soft velvet. One shopper who gave the chairs a five star-rating shared, "We got so many compliments on these chairs," and added, "They are super sturdy and surprisingly very comfortable!"

CangLong Modern Velvet Accent Upholstered Make-up Stool
Amazon

Buy It! CangLong Modern Velvet Upholstered Accent Chairs, $167.40 (orig. $209); amazon.com

As far as storage pieces, we're eyeing the Bush Furniture Salinas Bookcase while it's $194 off. The tall bookcase comes with a subtly distressed finish and has tapered legs. With two fixed shelves and three adjustable shelves, the bookcase has plenty of space to display your favorite books and decor.

Bush Furniture Salinas 5 Shelf Bookcase
Amazon

Buy It! Bush Furniture Salinas 5-Shelf Bookcase, $121.76 (orig. $316); amazon.com

Another piece with handy shelf space? The Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table, which has two tiers for storage and display. More than 2,100 customers have given it a five-star rating, raving that it "looks fantastic" and that it's "easy to assemble."

Head to Amazon's outlet to shop more furniture deals, but first check out more of our top picks ahead!

Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table with Shelf
Amazon

Buy It! Convenience Concepts Oxford Coffee Table with Shelf, $76.20 (orig. $103.97); amazon.com

LightInTheBox Storage Ottoman Folding Rectangle Cube
Amazon

Buy It! LightInTheBox Storage Ottoman, $12.59 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

JKsmart Farmhouse TV Stand with Power Outlet
Amazon

Buy It! JkSmart Farmhouse TV Stand with Power Outlet, $132.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Zinus Connie Metal Framed Desk
Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Connie Metal Framed Desk, $56.10 (orig. $85); amazon.com

TECHMILLY Small Side Table
Amazon

Buy It! Techmilly Small Side Table, $45.48 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Studio Designs Home Camber Modern 20" and 14.5" Round Set of Nesting Tables
Amazon

Buy It! Studio Designs Home Camber Round Nesting Tables, $102.50 (orig. $142.35); amazon.com

DHP Maven Upholstered Platform Bed for Raised Mattress Support with Underbed Storage Drawers
Amazon

Buy It! Dhp Maven Full Upholstered Platform Bed, $204 (orig. $369); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

UMLo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
An $850 Cordless Vacuum That Leaves Shoppers 'Absolutely Amazed' Is on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon
GRANNY SAYS Hanging Closet Shelf, 3-Shelf Foldable Hanging
These Hanging Shelves 'Optimize Space' in Closets, and They're Just $12 Apiece at Amazon
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Related Articles
GRANNY SAYS Hanging Closet Shelf, 3-Shelf Foldable Hanging
These Hanging Shelves 'Optimize Space' in Closets, and They're Just $12 Apiece at Amazon
wavego Portable Air Conditioners Fan Tout
This Portable Air Conditioner That Shoppers Call 'Surprisingly Great' Is 38% Off at Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 Tout
A Shark Robot Vacuum That 'Doesn't Miss Anything' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon
Broom and Dustpan Tout
This Dustpan That 'Doesn't Leave Anything Behind' Is 43% Off at Amazon
POWEART Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Cordless Vacuum with 'Strong Suction' Is Just $140 at Amazon Right Now
Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day
The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included
Forias Wedge Pillows Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Stopped Snoring' After Sleeping on This Wedge Pillow — and It's Just $40 Today
Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover Tout
The Best Pet Hair Remover We Tested Is on Sale for Only $18 at Amazon
Veken Non Slip Rug Pad Gripper Tout
This Top-Rated Non-Slip Rug Gripper That 'Sticks Like Glue' Is on Sale at Amazon
Hammam Linen bath towels
We Think These Are the Best Oversized Bath Towels You Can Buy — and They're 50% Off Today
Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush TOUT
Bathrooms 'Sparkled Like a Showroom' After Shoppers Used This Power Scrubber — and It's Only $8
Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 'Incredibly Soft' Sheets with 105,000+ Perfect Ratings for 43% Off
AROEVE Air Purifier Tout
This Highly Rated Air Purifier That 'Knocks Out' Unwanted Odors and Allergens Is Under $50 at Amazon
DWR Lightweight Feathers Down Comforter Full/Queen
This Lightweight Down Comforter 'Is Like Sleeping Wrapped in a Cloud,' and It's Up to 46% Off
SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with These $20 Cabinet Organizers That 'Create More Space'
Gorilla Grip Breathable Mesh Shoe Organizer Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer a 'Space Saver' — and It's Just $13 at Amazon