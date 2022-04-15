The Best Foot Massagers We Tested for 7 Hours

A good foot massage is a luxury for most, but really, it should be a regular part of a self-care routine. Think about it: Whether they're stuffed into uncomfortable shoes, holding you up during a long work shift, carrying you through a workout, or simply taking you from point A to point B, your feet put in the work every single day. But if you don't have the energy for a rubdown each evening (or a personal masseuse at your beck and call), your next best bet is to invest in a foot massager.