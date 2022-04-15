The Best Foot Massagers We Tested for 7 Hours
A good foot massage is a luxury for most, but really, it should be a regular part of a self-care routine. Think about it: Whether they're stuffed into uncomfortable shoes, holding you up during a long work shift, carrying you through a workout, or simply taking you from point A to point B, your feet put in the work every single day. But if you don't have the energy for a rubdown each evening (or a personal masseuse at your beck and call), your next best bet is to invest in a foot massager.
These handy machines treat your hardworking tootsies to some much-needed R&R by massaging them with pressure and heat. They can even help alleviate pain associated with muscle aches and other health conditions, such as plantar fasciitis and neuropathy.
But with so many options available, how are you supposed to know which one is right for you? We spent a day PEOPLE Testing a bunch of foot massagers in our lab to see if they were convenient enough to use regularly, whether their features were helpful, and if they were actually effective. Our favorite of the 11 models we tested was the Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager.
Best Overall: Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager
Pros: The Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager has multiple pressure settings and offers a powerful massage with a remote.
Cons: Kneading can be too intense for some users and the vibration function was not that strong.
After a busy day of testing in our lab, this electric foot massager was a clear winner, with one user raving: "This one actually felt amazing! It delivered the best and most forceful foot massage out of any of the machines." It scored one of the highest ratings in the Overall Value and Design categories, and our testers loved how straightforward it was to use.
Another reason why the Miko Shiatsu foot massager ranked so highly in our tests? Because whether you're looking to use it solely for relaxation or to alleviate pain, the machine can do it all. There are rolling, compression, vibrating, and shiatsu massage modes, which work to soothe aches along the bottom and sides of your feet, along with five adjustable air pressure settings to help stimulate blood flow.
Heat also promotes relaxation and loosens tight muscles, making this great for a post-workout routine or an at-home spa night. One of our testers noted that their feet got sweaty during their massage, but the liners are removable and machine-washable for easy maintenance.
It even comes with an automatic timer and a wireless remote that can change the settings while you're sitting down. Plus, the brand provides an extra one in case you end up misplacing it. It's really no wonder why our testers deemed this massager a "good value for the cost."
|
Dimensions
|
16.75 x 16.75 x 9.25 inches
|
Weight
|
11 pounds
|
Heated
|
Yes
Best Budget: Best Choice Products Therapeutic Foot Massager
Pros: It has multiple massage directions and is easy to clean for multiple users.
Cons: It doesn't have a heat function and only one pressure level.
Looking to relax or ease your foot pain on a budget? Then consider Best Choice Products' Therapeutic Foot Massager. Don't be fooled by the affordable price, though: The foot massager comes with many of the same features higher-end electric models have, including a remote control, three settings (automatic, custom, and manual), and removable covers for easy cleaning.
There are also three massage motions, pulsing, kneading, and rolling, that can target different parts of your feet. You can choose to concentrate more on your sole, ankle, or toes using the manual mode or have the motions consistent by using the automatic setting.
Some of our testers found the massage motions a little too intense, but they appreciated that the power and speed settings can be adjusted (excluding the air pressure) for a deep tissue massage. One even pointed out that the therapeutic massager "felt the most like a real foot massage from a human being" out of all the models they tested.
|
Dimensions
|
22 x 12 x 10 inches
|
Weight
|
13.5 pounds
|
Heated
|
No
Best Shiatsu: Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager
Pros: Massages your legs and ankles and is adjustable on many levels.
Cons: Not very user-friendly and pricey.
With an adjustable base that can be rotated to support your legs, calves, or feet, the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager can help you get the relaxation you deserve after a long day. It relieves tension and improves circulation with different intensity levels to accommodate muscle aches and conditions like plantar fasciitis and diabetic neuropathy.
The massager was a top performer in our Efficiency category and features five adjustable settings: rolling massage, compression therapy, a sway function, heat therapy, and a quiet mode. Our testers also loved how it was easy to set up. All you need to do is plug it in, adjust the angle to your preferred position, turn it on, and select an intensity level (the brand recommends starting on the lowest one) and mode. The brand also suggests wearing socks for the best results.
While this machine is definitely a splurge, we love its versatility and deep massage, and our testers would recommend it to friends and family members despite the price.
|
Dimensions
|
22 x 11 x 17.7 inches
|
Weight
|
11 pounds
|
Heated
|
Yes
Things to Consider Before Buying a Foot Massager
Size
Storage space is an important factor to keep in mind. Foot massagers can be bulky, not to mention heavy — our top picks weigh between 11 and 14 pounds. So make sure you have proper space to keep it (that's also easy to access) when you're not massaging your feet.
Price
How frequently will you be using a foot massager? If you live with chronic foot pain, it might be worth spending more money on a unit that you will use regularly, bringing down its cost per use significantly. But if you aren't on your feet for long periods of time, a more affordable option that offers a relaxing experience (without targeting pain points) could be a better fit.
Features
If you have inflammation or stand on your feet for long periods of time, you should consider a model that offers a deep tissue massage through different pressure levels, vibration settings, and heat therapy. But if you plan to use your foot massager intermittently or just for pampering, you'll likely be satisfied with something that doesn't have as many features.
When to Buy
Foot massagers generally go on sale during shopping holidays like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day. Big-box retailers like Amazon and Walmart also discount them throughout the year, but sales might not include popular brands.
How We Tested Foot Massagers
PEOPLE Tested spent more than seven hours testing 11 foot massagers in our in-house lab. Four testers massaged their feet to see how each model stacked up against each other. We considered the foot massagers' design, effectiveness, and overall value to give you the best recommendation for your lifestyle and household. Testers did not learn pricing of the foot massagers until after the testing was complete.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
