These 7 Flower Subscriptions Have the Best Selection of Blooms

With so many flower delivery services available, finding the right subscription is no bed of roses. To narrow down your options, it helps to keep in mind factors like how full you like your bouquets, how often you want to get them, how many arrangement options you want, and how important sustainable growing practices and packaging are to you. With these considerations in mind, here are the best subscriptions to lift your spirits with cheerful flowers.

One of the most charming ways to soften up a space is to add a vase of fresh flowers. Blooms are often associated with birthdays and weddings, but you can enjoy them year-round with a flower subscription, getting farm-fresh flowers delivered straight to your doorstep weekly, biweekly, or monthly. And, of course, you can also use a flower subscription to pamper friends and family on special occasions throughout the year.

Best Overall: The Bouqs Co. People / Larisa Niedle Sign Up Now Key Specs Average Price: $44

$44 Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Nationwide Availability: 50 states (limited shipping in Alaska; not all bouquets can be shipped to Alaska and Hawaii) Pros & Cons Pros Wide selection with over 40 bouquets available

Subscription includes perks like discounts and free shipping

Flexible subscription lets you adjust your plan

Can preview bouquet before it ships Cons Base plan only comes with 10-16 stems Why It Made the List Convenience and flexibility are some of the most important things to consider when choosing a flower subscription. The Bouqs Co. makes it super easy to choose both your bouquet and delivery frequency. You can decide between weekly, biweekly, monthly, and bimonthly plans, and you also have the flexibility to pick from over 40 lush bouquets, instead of simply receiving whatever The Bouqs chooses for you. The Bouqs Co. has three standard delivery subscriptions: Original ($44 for 10-16 flowers), Deluxe ($56 for 20-32 flowers), and Grand ($69 for 30-45 flowers). With some flower subscriptions charging well over $100 per delivery, these prices are relatively low — as much as 30 percent off the retail price — and subscriptions come with free shipping. When it comes to how the flowers are grown, The Bouqs only works with farms that agencies such as the Rainforest Alliance have certified as sustainable and eco-friendly. (Rainforest Alliance is a name you'll see often in the flower industry. The nonprofit uses third-party audits to certify farms that meet its internationally recognized sustainability standards.) If you need to adjust your subscription, you can skip, cancel, or pause without much fuss. This way, you can receive flowers just in time for special occasions or put a hold on deliveries when you're out of town. You also get a confirmation preview of your bouquet before it ships, and you can make changes as you see fit.

Best for Curated Collections: BloomsyBox People / Abbey Littlejohn Sign Up Now Key Specs Average Price: $44.99

$44.99 Free Shipping? No

No Nationwide Availability: 49 states Pros & Cons Pros Unique bouquet with each delivery

Offers unique subscriptions, like NYBG-inspired and pet-safe

Weekly, biweekly, and monthly delivery options

Flowers come from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms Cons Can't choose which bouquet you get

Shipping isn't free

Doesn't ship to Hawaii Why It Made the List Variety is the spice of life, and that sentiment pertains to flower subscription boxes, too. You'll love how much variety BloomsyBox offers in its gorgeous curated collections. Besides the service's standard plans, you can also choose from rose, plant, eucalyptus, pet-safe, and New York Botanical Garden-inspired boxes. With most of these, you can't pick what you get, but they're great if you want to be surprised each month. When it comes to quality and sourcing, you're getting the cream of the crop. BloomsyBox sends the season's freshest flowers, all of which come from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms. Of course, the brand's traditional bouquets are nothing to sniff at (well, they are, of course, but you know what we mean). BloomsyBox's regular subscription sends a handpicked bouquet that changes with each delivery, with prices based on the number of stems. The Bloomsy Original plan costs $44.99 each month for 22-24 stems. Pricier plans, such as the Bloomsy Deluxe ($49.99 per month) and Bloomsy Premium ($54.99 per month), come with even more stems per bouquet. If you want flowers more often, you can sign up for a weekly or biweekly plan. Keep in mind that shipping isn't included in your subscription and that you'll have to factor a $6.99 shipping fee into your total cost.

Best on a Budget: 1-800-Flowers People / Anastasia Tretiak Sign Up Now Key Specs Average Price: $44.99

$44.99 Free Shipping? Yes, but only with paid Celebrations Passport program

Yes, but only with paid Celebrations Passport program Nationwide Availability: 50 states Pros & Cons Pros Subscribers save 15 percent on bouquets

Dozens of bouquets to choose from

Flexible delivery schedule, from every week to every two months Cons Free shipping and other perks only come with paid Celebrations Passport program Why It Made the List Flowers can cost a pretty penny. 1-800-Flowers is probably best known for its speedy flower delivery service, but it's also a solid budget-friendly subscription option. Subscribers can save 15 percent on dozens of plans, which start from $44.99 for a showy 18-stem Fresh Market Bouquet. For the best deals, you'll need to join 1-800-Flowers' loyalty program, called Celebrations Passport, which includes free weekday shipping, reward earnings, and special savings for a $19.99 annual fee. If you're not a Passport member, shipping and service charges will be applied to your orders. Given that the company's standard service charges start at $14.99, the Passport membership is definitely worth it. Besides being affordable, 1-800-Flowers is also great if you want leeway in your delivery schedule, as you can get fresh flowers delivered every one, two, four, six, or eight weeks. You can skip, pause, or cancel any time, which is ideal if you want to schedule deliveries for special occasions throughout the year. Many of 1-800-Flowers' subscriptions are for a single bouquet design, so if you don't want to receive the same bouquet again and again, opt for one that changes seasonally, such as the One of a Kind plan. If you're in an indulgent mood, 1-800-Flowers offers delicious add-on options. If you want to get or give some extra treats, you can pair your flower subscription with a wine, berry, candy, or food subscription. You can also tack on jewelry, candles, and much more from the brand's extensive gift selection.

Best Customer Service: UrbanStems People / Abbey Littlejohn Sign Up Now Key Specs Average Price: $55

$55 Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Nationwide Availability: 48 states Pros & Cons Pros Multiple delivery plans

Can access customer service by email, chat, or phone

Plan-based perks like bonus vases and shears Cons Can't choose the bouquet you receive

May get repeats if your plan has six or more deliveries

Not available in Alaska or Hawaii Why It Made the List UrbanStems has become a respected name in the bloom subscription industry thanks to the thought and care it puts into its service. With an UrbanStems subscription, you can expect punctual deliveries of the freshest Rainforest Alliance-certified flowers and get help when you need it. Customers can access support 24/7 with whatever method they feel most comfortable with, whether email, phone, or live chat. UrbanStems is also customer-oriented in its delivery process. While you can't choose the bouquets themselves, you can adjust your note, delivery address, and plan in your subscriptions dashboard. Deliveries are pretty flexible, and you can choose from a weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedule. On top of that, shipping is free. UrbanStems' packaging and subscription bonuses are also pretty impressive. The Classic subscription starts at $55 per shipment, and you get a glass vase with your first delivery and up to 25 percent off in savings. While the Seasonal ($75) and Luxe ($105) subscriptions are more expensive, you also get shears with your first delivery and additional savings. The Luxe plan even includes a premium vase with each package. One thing to consider is that subscriptions with six or more deliveries might have repeat arrangements.

Best for Free Shipping: Enjoy Flowers People / Larisa Niedle Sign Up Now Key Specs Average Price: $65

$65 Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Nationwide Availability: 48 states Pros & Cons Pros Enough blooms to divide into two or three smaller bouquets

Flowers come from Rainforest Alliance-certified suppliers

Free shipping and seven-day freshness guarantee Cons Can't choose what goes into the arrangement

Only one plan available

Not available in Alaska or Hawaii Why It Made the List As its name implies, Enjoy Flowers is the go-to service for bloom enthusiasts who love a full-looking arrangement. With its Garden Collection subscription, you never have to worry about sadly sparse bouquets. Shipments come with 30 to 35 stems, which you can keep as a single arrangement or separate into two or three smaller bunches. Each bouquet is a surprise design of roses, spray roses, carnations, hydrangeas, and other flowers from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms. The cherry on top is that your full bouquet will stay fresh for a while, as the company guarantees that its flowers should last at least a week. Getting Enjoy Flowers delivered is smooth sailing for the most part. Shipping is free and available in the 48 contiguous states. If you'll be out of town on an expected delivery day, it's easy to edit the shipment address or skip your monthly delivery. Bear in mind that Enjoy Flowers only has one subscription plan, and you can't pick the arrangement. At $65 per month, it's also more expensive than most services on this list.

Best for DIY Arranging: Poppy Flowers People / Larisa Niedle Sign Up Now Key Specs Average Price: $75

$75 Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Nationwide Availability: 48 states Pros & Cons Pros Emphasizes flower care and arrangement

Partner farms are Rainforest Alliance- and Fair Trade-certified

Provides flower care and arranging tips

Flowers are curated by season Cons Only two plans available

Only two delivery schedules

Not available in Alaska or Hawaii Why It Made the List Poppy Flowers specializes in wedding celebrations, but it's also a stellar flower subscription service for floral enthusiasts. Its Poppy at Home subscription is all about the DIY ethos, letting you play the role of florist as you arrange seasonal picks delivered straight to your home. Poppy's website even includes a page dedicated to guidance on unpacking flowers, stem care, and keeping blooms fresh. It also includes a tutorial video with tips on how to arrange your flowers in an aesthetically pleasing manner. Whether you choose a plan that delivers every two or four weeks, you get a unique and curated kit with every delivery. Poppy's blooms come from Rainforest Alliance- and Fair Trade-certified farms, and the exact varieties you receive will depend on the season. The main Poppy at Home subscription lets you choose between medium ($75) and large ($95) bouquets. If you want to send a loved one fresh blooms, you can opt for The Perfect Gift, a three-month flower subscription that starts at $225.