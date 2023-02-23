Lifestyle Home These 7 Flower Subscriptions Have the Best Selection of Blooms The Bouqs Co. offers the most customization options By Stacey Nguyen Published on February 23, 2023 04:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Anastasia Tretiak One of the most charming ways to soften up a space is to add a vase of fresh flowers. Blooms are often associated with birthdays and weddings, but you can enjoy them year-round with a flower subscription, getting farm-fresh flowers delivered straight to your doorstep weekly, biweekly, or monthly. And, of course, you can also use a flower subscription to pamper friends and family on special occasions throughout the year. With so many flower delivery services available, finding the right subscription is no bed of roses. To narrow down your options, it helps to keep in mind factors like how full you like your bouquets, how often you want to get them, how many arrangement options you want, and how important sustainable growing practices and packaging are to you. With these considerations in mind, here are the best subscriptions to lift your spirits with cheerful flowers. Best Flower Subscriptions of 2023 Best Overall: The Bouqs Co. Best for Curated Collections: BloomsyBox Best on a Budget: 1-800-Flowers Best Customer Service: UrbanStems Best for Free Shipping: Enjoy Flowers Best for DIY Arranging: Poppy Flowers Best Packaging: Farmgirl Flowers Best Overall: The Bouqs Co. People / Larisa Niedle Sign Up Now Key SpecsAverage Price: $44Free Shipping? YesNationwide Availability: 50 states (limited shipping in Alaska; not all bouquets can be shipped to Alaska and Hawaii)Pros & Cons Pros Wide selection with over 40 bouquets availableSubscription includes perks like discounts and free shippingFlexible subscription lets you adjust your planCan preview bouquet before it ships Cons Base plan only comes with 10-16 stems Why It Made the List Convenience and flexibility are some of the most important things to consider when choosing a flower subscription. The Bouqs Co. makes it super easy to choose both your bouquet and delivery frequency. You can decide between weekly, biweekly, monthly, and bimonthly plans, and you also have the flexibility to pick from over 40 lush bouquets, instead of simply receiving whatever The Bouqs chooses for you. The Bouqs Co. has three standard delivery subscriptions: Original ($44 for 10-16 flowers), Deluxe ($56 for 20-32 flowers), and Grand ($69 for 30-45 flowers). With some flower subscriptions charging well over $100 per delivery, these prices are relatively low — as much as 30 percent off the retail price — and subscriptions come with free shipping. When it comes to how the flowers are grown, The Bouqs only works with farms that agencies such as the Rainforest Alliance have certified as sustainable and eco-friendly. (Rainforest Alliance is a name you'll see often in the flower industry. The nonprofit uses third-party audits to certify farms that meet its internationally recognized sustainability standards.) If you need to adjust your subscription, you can skip, cancel, or pause without much fuss. This way, you can receive flowers just in time for special occasions or put a hold on deliveries when you're out of town. You also get a confirmation preview of your bouquet before it ships, and you can make changes as you see fit. Best for Curated Collections: BloomsyBox People / Abbey Littlejohn Sign Up Now Key SpecsAverage Price: $44.99Free Shipping? NoNationwide Availability: 49 statesPros & Cons Pros Unique bouquet with each deliveryOffers unique subscriptions, like NYBG-inspired and pet-safeWeekly, biweekly, and monthly delivery optionsFlowers come from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms Cons Can't choose which bouquet you getShipping isn't freeDoesn't ship to Hawaii Why It Made the List Variety is the spice of life, and that sentiment pertains to flower subscription boxes, too. You'll love how much variety BloomsyBox offers in its gorgeous curated collections. Besides the service's standard plans, you can also choose from rose, plant, eucalyptus, pet-safe, and New York Botanical Garden-inspired boxes. With most of these, you can't pick what you get, but they're great if you want to be surprised each month. When it comes to quality and sourcing, you're getting the cream of the crop. BloomsyBox sends the season's freshest flowers, all of which come from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms. Of course, the brand's traditional bouquets are nothing to sniff at (well, they are, of course, but you know what we mean). BloomsyBox's regular subscription sends a handpicked bouquet that changes with each delivery, with prices based on the number of stems. The Bloomsy Original plan costs $44.99 each month for 22-24 stems. Pricier plans, such as the Bloomsy Deluxe ($49.99 per month) and Bloomsy Premium ($54.99 per month), come with even more stems per bouquet. If you want flowers more often, you can sign up for a weekly or biweekly plan. Keep in mind that shipping isn't included in your subscription and that you'll have to factor a $6.99 shipping fee into your total cost. Best on a Budget: 1-800-Flowers People / Anastasia Tretiak Sign Up Now Key SpecsAverage Price: $44.99Free Shipping? Yes, but only with paid Celebrations Passport programNationwide Availability: 50 statesPros & Cons Pros Subscribers save 15 percent on bouquetsDozens of bouquets to choose fromFlexible delivery schedule, from every week to every two months Cons Free shipping and other perks only come with paid Celebrations Passport program Why It Made the List Flowers can cost a pretty penny. 1-800-Flowers is probably best known for its speedy flower delivery service, but it's also a solid budget-friendly subscription option. Subscribers can save 15 percent on dozens of plans, which start from $44.99 for a showy 18-stem Fresh Market Bouquet. For the best deals, you'll need to join 1-800-Flowers' loyalty program, called Celebrations Passport, which includes free weekday shipping, reward earnings, and special savings for a $19.99 annual fee. If you're not a Passport member, shipping and service charges will be applied to your orders. Given that the company's standard service charges start at $14.99, the Passport membership is definitely worth it. Besides being affordable, 1-800-Flowers is also great if you want leeway in your delivery schedule, as you can get fresh flowers delivered every one, two, four, six, or eight weeks. You can skip, pause, or cancel any time, which is ideal if you want to schedule deliveries for special occasions throughout the year. Many of 1-800-Flowers' subscriptions are for a single bouquet design, so if you don't want to receive the same bouquet again and again, opt for one that changes seasonally, such as the One of a Kind plan. If you're in an indulgent mood, 1-800-Flowers offers delicious add-on options. If you want to get or give some extra treats, you can pair your flower subscription with a wine, berry, candy, or food subscription. You can also tack on jewelry, candles, and much more from the brand's extensive gift selection. Best Customer Service: UrbanStems People / Abbey Littlejohn Sign Up Now Key SpecsAverage Price: $55Free Shipping? YesNationwide Availability: 48 statesPros & Cons Pros Multiple delivery plansCan access customer service by email, chat, or phonePlan-based perks like bonus vases and shears Cons Can't choose the bouquet you receiveMay get repeats if your plan has six or more deliveriesNot available in Alaska or Hawaii Why It Made the List UrbanStems has become a respected name in the bloom subscription industry thanks to the thought and care it puts into its service. With an UrbanStems subscription, you can expect punctual deliveries of the freshest Rainforest Alliance-certified flowers and get help when you need it. Customers can access support 24/7 with whatever method they feel most comfortable with, whether email, phone, or live chat. UrbanStems is also customer-oriented in its delivery process. While you can't choose the bouquets themselves, you can adjust your note, delivery address, and plan in your subscriptions dashboard. Deliveries are pretty flexible, and you can choose from a weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedule. On top of that, shipping is free. UrbanStems' packaging and subscription bonuses are also pretty impressive. The Classic subscription starts at $55 per shipment, and you get a glass vase with your first delivery and up to 25 percent off in savings. While the Seasonal ($75) and Luxe ($105) subscriptions are more expensive, you also get shears with your first delivery and additional savings. The Luxe plan even includes a premium vase with each package. One thing to consider is that subscriptions with six or more deliveries might have repeat arrangements. Best for Free Shipping: Enjoy Flowers People / Larisa Niedle Sign Up Now Key SpecsAverage Price: $65Free Shipping? YesNationwide Availability: 48 statesPros & Cons Pros Enough blooms to divide into two or three smaller bouquetsFlowers come from Rainforest Alliance-certified suppliersFree shipping and seven-day freshness guarantee Cons Can't choose what goes into the arrangementOnly one plan availableNot available in Alaska or Hawaii Why It Made the List As its name implies, Enjoy Flowers is the go-to service for bloom enthusiasts who love a full-looking arrangement. With its Garden Collection subscription, you never have to worry about sadly sparse bouquets. Shipments come with 30 to 35 stems, which you can keep as a single arrangement or separate into two or three smaller bunches. Each bouquet is a surprise design of roses, spray roses, carnations, hydrangeas, and other flowers from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms. The cherry on top is that your full bouquet will stay fresh for a while, as the company guarantees that its flowers should last at least a week. Getting Enjoy Flowers delivered is smooth sailing for the most part. Shipping is free and available in the 48 contiguous states. If you'll be out of town on an expected delivery day, it's easy to edit the shipment address or skip your monthly delivery. Bear in mind that Enjoy Flowers only has one subscription plan, and you can't pick the arrangement. At $65 per month, it's also more expensive than most services on this list. Best for DIY Arranging: Poppy Flowers People / Larisa Niedle Sign Up Now Key SpecsAverage Price: $75Free Shipping? YesNationwide Availability: 48 statesPros & Cons Pros Emphasizes flower care and arrangementPartner farms are Rainforest Alliance- and Fair Trade-certifiedProvides flower care and arranging tipsFlowers are curated by season Cons Only two plans availableOnly two delivery schedulesNot available in Alaska or Hawaii Why It Made the List Poppy Flowers specializes in wedding celebrations, but it's also a stellar flower subscription service for floral enthusiasts. Its Poppy at Home subscription is all about the DIY ethos, letting you play the role of florist as you arrange seasonal picks delivered straight to your home. Poppy's website even includes a page dedicated to guidance on unpacking flowers, stem care, and keeping blooms fresh. It also includes a tutorial video with tips on how to arrange your flowers in an aesthetically pleasing manner. Whether you choose a plan that delivers every two or four weeks, you get a unique and curated kit with every delivery. Poppy's blooms come from Rainforest Alliance- and Fair Trade-certified farms, and the exact varieties you receive will depend on the season. The main Poppy at Home subscription lets you choose between medium ($75) and large ($95) bouquets. If you want to send a loved one fresh blooms, you can opt for The Perfect Gift, a three-month flower subscription that starts at $225. Best Packaging: Farmgirl Flowers People / Abbey Littlejohn Sign Up Now Key SpecsAverage Price: $59Free Shipping? NoNationwide Availability: 48 statesPros & Cons Pros Sustainable packaging with upcycled burlap bagBouquets come with a protective layer of foliageBurlap gives flower packaging a unique rustic touch Cons Subscriptions are a little priceyNo pet-safe bouquetsNot available in Alaska or Hawaii Why It Made the List For flower delivery that comes with sustainable packaging and a bit of whimsical cottagecore flair, check out Farmgirl Flowers. Born in the Bay Area, Farmgirl ditches the awkward and not-so-eco-friendly cellophane in favor of burlap upcycled from local roasters' coffee sacks, giving its bouquets a rustic touch and reducing plastic waste in one go. Farmgirl Flowers also stands out in that each of its front-facing, one-sided arrangements comes with a layer of fun foliage for added protection. Farmgirl has four subscription plans, which you can get delivered on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedule: Fun Size ($59 for 15 stems), Just Right ($79 for 25 stems), Big Love ($99 for 35 stems), and Fancy Pants XL ($129 for approximately 45 stems). Farmgirl Flowers subscriptions run a bit pricier per stem than similar services and come with shipping fees, but the company does feature a Free Ship Shop for free shipping-eligible, one-off bouquets. You should also note that the flowers aren't pet safe, so make sure your fur babies steer clear. Final Verdict With excellent savings and easily adjustable plans, The Bouqs Co. is our winner for the best flower subscription service. Whether you're ordering fresh flowers for yourself or spoiling a loved one, The Bouqs makes the whole process hassle-free. Its service provides a lot of flexibility around scheduling your delivery cadence, and you won't need to worry about paying extra shipping fees with your plan. Plus, it's easy to update delivery dates and addresses so you can cover birthdays and occasions all year. Members also receive up to 30 percent off the retail price of bouquets. The Bouqs lets you choose from over 40 vibrant bouquet arrangements. This contrasts with many other flower subscription boxes, which may not give you any say in what gets shipped each month. Compare the Best Flower Subscriptions Company Average Price Free Shipping? Nationwide Availability No. of Plans Access to Customer Service Best Overall The Bouqs Co. $44 Yes 50 states (limited shipping in Alaska; not all bouquets can be shipped to Alaska and Hawaii) 3 Email, live chat Best for Curated Collections BloomsyBox $44.99 No 49 states 10 Phone, email, live chat Best on a Budget 1-800-Flowers $44.99 Yes (with Celebrations Passport program) 50 states 23 Phone, live chat Best Customer Service UrbanStems $55 Yes 48 states 3 Phone, email, live chat Best for Free Shipping Enjoy Flowers $65 Yes 48 states 1 Phone, email, live chat Best for DIY Arranging Poppy Flowers $75 Yes 48 states 2 Email, live chat Best Packaging Farmgirl Flowers $59 No 48 states 3 Phone, email Frequently Asked Questions How much does a monthly flower subscription cost? Monthly flower subscriptions tend to cost between $40 and $100. You might pay less if a flower delivery company has a special promotional discount, or you might find yourself paying a little more for a wide range of reasons, including add-ons like extra stems or vases. Shipping fees may also affect the final tally, as not all flower delivery services include them in the subscription price or offer free shipping. Do flower subscriptions use local florists? Some flower subscriptions, like 1-800-Flowers, may fulfill their orders through local florists, depending on regional availability. Some brands may work with farms or wholesalers in other countries to source their blooms. And some companies, such as Enjoy Flowers, ship flowers directly from their farms. Do flower deliveries come with a vase? In many cases, a vase is an add-on option for flower subscriptions, so you'll have to pay an extra fee, usually around $10 to $20. However, some services, such as UrbanStems, include a vase with your first subscription shipment or with every delivery if you pay for a premium plan. Most flower delivery services will simply package your blooms in a gift box with cellophane, paper, or burlap. Is it easy to cancel a flower subscription? It's generally easy to cancel a flower subscription at any time, but you should keep in mind the automatic renewals of your recurring subscription fee. If you want to cancel before getting charged for the next delivery, make sure to do so before your upcoming bouquet is processed and shipped. Each flower subscription service has its own policy, but you should generally cancel about a week or two before your next anticipated delivery. If you'll be out of town on a delivery date or don't love an upcoming bouquet, many flower subscription services allow you to skip a delivery or pause your plan. How do you keep flowers fresh for longer? While cut flowers inevitably wilt and fade, you can prolong their freshness with a few simple measures. To ensure that your flowers stay fresh, start by removing their lower leaves and cutting the bottom of the stems at a 45-degree angle. Then place your flowers in water in a clean, disinfected vase. To reduce bacterial growth, change the water every two to three days and add flower food whenever you replenish the water supply. With proper care, your blooms can last for seven to 12 days. Methodology To find the best flower subscriptions, we researched and reviewed more than two dozen flower delivery services. In addition to the number of subscription plans available, we looked at the following factors for each company: PriceNationwide availabilityDelivery frequencyShipping feesFreshness of bloomsSourcing practicesCommitment to sustainabilityCustomer service The subscriptions that came out on top use a wide variety of flowers in their arrangements, offer nationwide delivery, and are reasonably priced. We also gave extra points to companies that partner with farmers who champion sustainable growing methods. Related Articles The Best Flower Delivery Services for Mother's Day The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services to Order From Right Now Find Your Signature Scent with These Perfume Subscription Boxes The Best Online Styling Services to Elevate Your Wardrobe From Dresses to Jewelry, These Are the 12 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now Treat Your Tresses with the Best Hair Subscription Boxes These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning The 10 Best Dog Food Delivery Services for Every Type of Pup Palate These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier These Are the Best Wine Subscriptions for Every Kind of Wine Lover Launches We Love! Chrissy Teigen's Designer Jake Arnold's Crate & Barrel Collab, Plus More New Products 12 Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Decorate Your Space With Style and Intention Whiskey Subscriptions for Tasting at Home 25 Black-Owned Beauty Brands Leading the Way in Makeup, Skincare, and Haircare The 7 Best Bread Knives of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The 10 Best Ski Jackets of 2023 for Skiing and Snowboarding, Tested on the Slopes Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies