The 10 Best Firm Mattresses That Are Actually Worth the Hype — and the Money

Best Overall: Saatva Classic

Between now and Labor Day, PEOPLE readers get an extra $270 off the Saatva Classic by clicking on this link.

Mattress Type: Hybrid (coils and foam)

Hybrid (coils and foam) Mattress Advisor Score: (9.3/10)

(9.3/10) Firmness: Plush (3/10), luxury-firm (6/10), or firm (8/10)

Plush (3/10), luxury-firm (6/10), or firm (8/10) Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights

Looking for ultimate comfort combined with firm support? Chances are you'll find it in the Saatva Classic mattress. It's offered in three firmness levels — plush, luxury-firm, and firm — and the luxury-firm and firm models both fall on the upper end of the firmness scale. The luxury-firm option feels more like a true medium-firm, suiting back and side sleepers, while the firm setting is better for stomach sleepers. Whichever direction you choose, you can sink into the Saatva's quilted Euro-style pillow top for luxurious comfort.

As for how it performed in the lab, Mattress Advisor testers were blown away by this bed's steel coil base: It earned perfect 10 out of 10 scores in spine alignment, edge support, and durability. Complimentary white glove delivery tops this deal off (it's only $1,574 for a queen size), so you don't have to worry about hoisting this firm bed up the stairs.

Buy It! Saatva Classic Mattress, $1,574 for a queen; saatva.com