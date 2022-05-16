These Are the Best Fans We Tested
When warm weather rolls around, staying cool not only outdoors but also indoors can be a challenge. Whether you need a little breeze to get you through a heat wave or to make an otherwise stuffy room more bearable, a fan can really come in clutch.
Beyond being an affordable alternative to air conditioning, a fan can be moved around to different rooms as needed. Pay attention to the size and weight, though, because some are more portable than others. When considering a fan purchase, also keep in mind the type, speed settings, and whether or not it rotates.
To help you narrow down the selection, we put 31 fans to the test in our PEOPLE Tested lab. Five stood out from the pack, including the Pelonis 12-Speed Pedestal Fan that really blew us away.
Below, the best fans that PEOPLE Tested.
On This Page
- Best Overall Fan: Pelonis 12-Speed 16-Inch Pedestal Fan
- Best Budget Fan: Genesis Twin Window High Velocity Fan
- Best Splurge Fan: Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
- Best Tower Fan: Better Homes & Gardens 5-Speed Tower Fan
- Best Desk Fan: Crane 3-Speed Oscillating Desk Fan
- Things to Consider When Buying a Fan
- How We Tested Fans
- What Is PEOPLE Tested?
Best Overall: Pelonis 12-Speed 16-Inch Pedestal Fan
Related Items
Also available at Sears
Pros: The Pelonis 12-Speed 16-Inch Pedestal Fan boasts 12 speed settings, quiet operation, a digital display, and a remote control.
Cons: It looks pretty basic.
If you're looking for an effective cooling solution with lots of settings, you really can't go wrong with Pelonis. This pedestal-style model earned perfect scores for design and air speed. At first glance, it looks like a basic floor fan, but our tester said it's actually pretty sturdy, and the top-notch quality is obvious in person. The digital display and remote control are a nice touch too.
We appreciate that it has 12 speeds (more than most other fans), and thanks to the near-silent motor, it's super quiet, even on the fastest setting. The breeze is also strong on the higher speeds — our tester could still feel it from 20 feet away.
More praise: This pedestal fan not only oscillates at an 85-degree angle but also tilts up and down to provide full-coverage airflow. The height can be easily adjusted too. It has a built-in timer with an automatic shutoff feature, helping you cut down on your electricity use and avoid accidentally leaving it running while away from home.There is also a carrying handle, and although it weighs over 12 pounds, our tester said it was pretty easy to move with one hand.
While it's on the pricier side for a fan, we were all-around impressed with the high-quality design, digital features, adjustability, and effectiveness. We recommend it to anyone looking for a quiet fan that has more than just a few speed settings.
|
Dimensions
|
16 x 51 inches
|
Weight
|
12.5 pounds
|
Max Air Speed
|
4.3 m/s
|
Oscillating
|
Yes
Best Budget: Genesis Twin Window High Velocity Fan
Related Items
Also available at Walmart, Home Depot
Pros: This versatile fan can be placed in a window or on a flat surface and offers a consistently cool breeze.
Cons: It only has three speeds and isn't as powerful as others.
On a budget? The Genesis Twin Fan gets the job done and won't break the bank. Though this isn't the most powerful option we tried, it creates a consistent breeze throughout a room, and you can still feel a faint draft as far as 20 feet away. It's also really quiet while running.
This fan has three wind speeds and five temperature settings, plus a reversible airflow feature that blows warm, stale air out while simultaneously bringing in fresh air. The new air is then cooled and blown into your home to deliver a cooling effect, almost like a window AC unit.
Our tester said this fan is very light and portable, which is unexpected for a window unit. There's a built-in carrying handle on the back, making it easy to tote around one-handed. It also has attachable feet, so you have the option to place it on the floor or counter.
The white plastic design is nothing special, but it'll blend in with most walls and windows. All in all, this is an effective, versatile fan with cooling abilities and a wallet-friendly price point.
|
Dimensions
|
24 x 12 x 4 inches
|
Weight
|
8.5 pounds
|
Max Air Speed
|
2.1 m/s
|
Oscillating
|
No
Best Splurge: Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Related Items
Pros: It's one of the nicest looking fans on the market, it's quiet, and it purifies the air with a HEPA filter before blowing it back out.
Cons: The airflow isn't strong on lower settings.
Electric fans don't have a reputation for being chic, but leave it to Dyson to turn this category on its head. The Pure Cool TP01 is a purifier-fan hybrid that calls on a HEPA filter to remove over 99.9 percent of pollen, pet dander, and bacteria from the air it blows back into your home.
This modern unit has 10 fan speeds, though the airflow isn't very noticeable on the lower settings. Still, it earned a perfect score for both design and effectiveness. Instead of spinning blades, the TP01 pulls air into the filter, then sends it out through the loop — similar to the hole-shaped barrel on the brand's beloved hair dryer. It also oscillates up to 70 degrees.
Our tester said it creates a solid breeze you can feel from across the room, and on the highest setting, it's still quiet enough to leave on while sleeping. There's also a built-in timer and a slightly quieter night mode that dims the display.
This slim tower certainly has a sharp aesthetic, though our tester noted it's primarily plastic. The biggest drawback of the TP01 is the cost, but if you can swing it in your budget, it's worth the splurge.
|
Dimensions
|
40 x 4.5 x 8 inches
|
Weight
|
8.5 pounds
|
Max Air Speed
|
3.7 m/s
|
Oscillating
|
Yes
Best Tower Fan: Better Homes & Gardens 5-Speed Tower Fan
Related Items
Pros: It's reasonably priced and full of features, with a tall, modern design.
Cons: The base is slightly wobbly, and the range is somewhat limited.
Prefer tower-style fans? This tall, slender model has three air speed settings and two wind modes, plus an oscillating function. It was a hit with our tester, who said it creates a nice consistent breeze and runs quietly on the strongest speed setting.
We like that it comes with a remote control that attaches to the top with a magnet. You can turn the fan on and adjust the settings from across the room, but you have to be a bit closer to really feel the airflow.
There's also a digital control panel on the top and blue LED lights on the front showing what setting it's on. The lights go off about a minute after you set it, so they won't create an eye sore or keep you up at night. You can also set the timer to automatically turn off after a few hours.
While we wouldn't call it compact, the unit is relatively light and has a built-in handle for easy carrying. Our tester said the base is slightly wobbly. But since it oscillates from inside instead of rotating the entire structure, you shouldn't have to worry about it toppling over on the highest setting. Considering the very reasonable price and feature-rich design, we'd recommend this tower fan to just about anyone.
|
Dimensions
|
41.5 x 11.5 x 7.5 inches
|
Weight
|
N/A
|
Max Air Speed
|
5.5 m/s
|
Oscillating
|
Yes
Best Desk Fan: Crane 3-Speed Oscillating Desk Fan
Related Items
Also available at Home Depot, Wayfair, Office Depot
Pros: It's compact and lightweight with a carrying handle and a 15-foot power cord.
Cons: The vertical angle has to be manually adjusted.
For something a bit more compact, go with the Crane Desk Fan. This three-speed model gives off a consistent breeze at each level, and the soft sound is hardly noticeable. Our tester said they could feel the air from 20 feet away on the fastest setting, which is impressive considering the size.
It also oscillates at 70 degrees from side to side and can be manually tilted up or down. While the oscillation isn't adjustable, you can control the speed and program the timer with the included remote. There are control buttons on the side of the fan as well.
Measuring 9.5 inches in diameter with a 10-inch base, this fan is the perfect desk companion. The base seems a little bulky at first blush, but this is by design. It folds back seamlessly into itself and has a built-in handle for easy transport and storage. At less than 7 pounds, it's also one of the lightest options we tested, and the 15-foot power cord makes it all the more portable.
Overall, this compact fan is a great option for offices, bedrooms, or campers.
|
Dimensions
|
9.5 x 8 x 10 inches
|
Weight
|
6.5 pounds
|
Max Air Speed
|
4.5 m/s
|
Oscillating
|
Yes
Things to Consider When Buying a Fan
Type
Electric fans vary in terms of style, features, and portability. Pedestal fans sit on the floor, similar to floor lamps. Though they aren't the most portable, they tend to cover more area and often have adjustable heights.
Then you've got tower fans, which are more narrow with a smaller footprint. Window units are placed within a window frame and help ventilate and cool your home. Desktop fans are ideal for small spaces and on-the-go use.
Noise
Don't overlook noise when browsing fans. They tend to be the loudest at high speeds, but many options make up for it with powerful yet quiet motors. (A sturdy base can also help prevent a rattling noise.) That said, everyone has a different level of sound tolerance, and some may even enjoy the white noise while sleeping.
According to Dan Jaffe, Ph.D., Professor of Atmospheric and Environmental Chemistry at the University of Washington-Bothell, standard box fans can be pretty powerful, but they tend to be the noisiest. If the sound is too much, he recommends an air-purifying fan. "But these are much more expensive," he says.
Air Speed
You'll also want to consider air speed. Most fans have at least three speed settings, though some boast 12 or more. Aside from the number of settings, look for the maximum speed. This could be listed as m/s (meters per second) or CFM (cubic feet per minute). The most powerful models might have wind speeds as fast as 6 m/s or over 2,000 CFM.
Oscillation
Many of today's electric fans oscillate, meaning they rotate from side to side to help circulate the air and cover a larger area. The head may turn back and forth, the entire structure might shift, or the oscillation could be fully internal, in which case the unit won't look like it's moving at all.
When to Buy
Fans can sell out quickly in the summer — and the months leading up to it — especially the more popular models. You might want to buy one as early as March or April to beat the rush, though you should be able to find a decent option online year-round. You'll usually see the best deals right after the hot season, so keep an eye out for fall sales if you want to buy something at a discount.
How We Tested Fans
Our testers tried out a total of 31 fans. Each model was rated for air speed and effectiveness based on the number of speed settings, wind power, airflow consistency, coverage area, circulation, and noise. They looked at various design aspects as well, like the material, weight, features, portability, and aesthetic. All insights were considered along with the price to assess each product's overall value, then we narrowed it down to the top contenders.
What Is PEOPLE Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our PEOPLE Tested content.