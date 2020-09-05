8 Top-Rated Fake Plants Available at Amazon — All Under $30

During this time of social distancing, it seems like everybody — including celebrities — have taken to gardening. The trending pastime has basically turned neighborhoods into greeneries, but let’s not forget about the brown thumbs out there who struggle to keep succulents alive. Hey, those things can be tricky at times.
Enter the world of fake plants. Previously, many faux plants have been thought of as kitschy and drab thanks to their past inauthentic presentation. But nowadays, you can find some seriously realistic-looking fake plants in just seconds. Seriously, if you take a minute to look at Amazon, you’ll find hundreds of beautiful fake plants amongst the thousands of home goods available to shop.
And these aren't the cheesy looking plants you’d see in hotel ballrooms or casinos. The styles replicate everything from bold hanging vines great for shelves and entryways to subtle succulents perfect for positioning on coffee tables and dressers. These top-of-the-line decorations look as real as can be — take it from Amazon shoppers. Collectively, these faux plants have garnered up thousands of positive reviews and some eyebrow-raising ratings.
Take, for instance, this two-piece set of faux ivy vines. They have nearly 1,100 reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating. Shoppers say this $10 duo looks incredibly realistic and are a “wonderful way to give a little life” to whatever room you choose.
Another favorite is a set of three faux greenery plants that each come in geometric glass pots. More than 1,100 reviewers have given this set an average 4.5-star rating thanks to its ability to brighten up corner spaces, hallways, and entryways.
“The ‘leaves’ looked fresh and natural,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The clear glass vases with rocks are very attractive. They really brightened up my bathroom.”
The best thing about faux plants is you can bring a serene aesthetic into your home without having to put in much work. Most of these decorations come included with a beautiful pot, so all you really need to do is pick out a spot, open a box, and put the plant in place. Just like that, your desk becomes your very own zen garden.
Better yet: You don’t have to spend a huge chunk of change on these things. In fact, the majority cost less than $35, and some come in under $10. Below, you’ll see eight top-rated fake plants available on Amazon — all under $35.
Buy It! MyGift Pearl Plants and Wall-Hanging Planters, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Coitak Artificial Potted Succulent Plants (set of five), $17.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Flora Bunda Faux Cactus in Geometric Potter, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kurrajong Farmhouse 7" x 4.5" Artificial Plant and Cement Pot, $28.50; amazon.com
Buy It! MyGift Set of 3 Artificial Plants with Glass Pots, $27.50 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Antsprint Artificial Fern Hanging Plant, $13.89; amazon.com
Buy It! Veryhome Fake Succulent Plants (set of four), $11.29; amazon.com
Buy It! Cewor Artificial Hanging Plants (set of two), $9.99; amazon.com
