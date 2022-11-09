Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, arguably the two biggest shopping days of the year, are still a few weeks off — but that doesn't mean you can't get ahead of your shopping needs now. Luckily, there are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to scoop up a discounted air purifier or grab tons of marked-down kitchen appliances.

And while it's certainly easy to spend a big chunk of change during these massive shopping events, you don't have to rack up your credit card bill to snag top items. Right now, Amazon has a slew of deals under $50, and prices are up to 76 percent off. This includes plenty of customer-loved brands like All-Clad, Levi's, Revlon, Adidas, and Keurig. And you'll be able to shop in a range of categories as well; for instance, you can grab a top-rated Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner for just $40, along with a Fire TV Stick for 50 percent off.

Unlike Amazon's Early Prime Day Access Sale from last month, anyone can gain access to these deals — you don't need to be a Prime Member to do so. However, if you're looking to unlock free two-day shipping and other benefits, you can always sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

Keep reading to check out all the best early Black Friday Amazon deals under $50 that you're not going to want to miss. Then make sure to head directly to Amazon to discover everything else that's on sale right now.

Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Home Deals Under $50

You won't want to miss out on shopping for some massive deals found in the home section. Start by snagging a set of two bed pillows for just $24 (that's a whopping 76 percent off!). The pillows are wonderfully soft, stuffed with a microfiber material that's plenty breathable. Other on-sale bedding items include the LuxClub sheets set, which boasts four pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one top sheet. One user called the set "fantastic sheets at a great price."

If you're after affordable upgrades to your cleaning devices, don't overlook the Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner, which is priced at just $40. The three-in-one vacuum is incredibly lightweight, making it easy to carry up and down stairs, plus it can be converted into a handheld device. Shoppers can also buy the O-Cedar spin mop while it's just $35, along with the PurSteam steam mop that's designed to unlatch stubborn stains from a slew of surfaces. One five-star reviewer commented that their floors have "never looked or felt better."

Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals Under $50

Looking to add some essentials to the kitchen? Make sure to grab the Victorinox Chef's Knife while it's only $49, along with this Hamilton Beach Food Processor that's been marked down to $40. This food processor and chopper will make it a breeze to hack through a mountain of sturdy vegetables since it can fit up to 10 cups at a time. Plus, shoppers shouldn't miss out on adding a set of Rubbermaid food storage containers to their collection for just $22; they're the perfect size to hold leftovers.

If it's cookware you're after, there's plenty to sort through as well. Start by scooping up this Lodge cast iron skillet while it's $20; the beloved piece of cookware does all the work for you, searing, frying, and sautéing just about anything. You can also grab the All-Clad nonstick grill pan for $48 (originally $60!); just heat the grill pan on the stove and you'll be able to cook anything you'd prepare on the outside grill, from burgers and steaks to big slabs of fish. Plus, one reviewer mentioned that it's "so easy to clean."

Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Tech and Electronic Deals Under $50

Electronics can easily run you a few hundreds dollars — especially if you're after the newest tech or a massive smart TV. But you don't have to spend a great deal of money to score some equally beloved items. Right now, you can shop a JBL portable speaker for a mere $30 as well as a pair of Anker noise-canceling headphones for just $48.

Shoppers are also in for a treat: Tons of rarely-on-sale Amazon devices have been seriously slashed in price, including a slew of customer-loved items. Don't miss out on purchasing an Echo Dot for just $20, an Echo Show 5 for 59 percent off, and a Fire TV Stick 4K for only $25. And while you're at it, check out this $15 Kasa Smart Light Switch that lets you control the lights in your home via Amazon Alexa or other voice assistants.

Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Beauty and Fashion Deals Under $50

There are tons of fashion and beauty items that have been massively discounted as well, including tons of customer-loved brands like Revlon, Oral-B, and Calvin Klein. On the fashion side, shoppers can check out the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers while they've been slashed to $50, along with a pair of Levi's bootcut jeans that are as little as $32 depending on the size and color.

You should also opt for the Oral-B electric toothbrush while it's just $40. According to the brand, the powerful device removes 300 percent more plaque than a standard toothbrush, plus it pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas in your mouth. Before you go, consider the Revlon hair dryer and hot brush while it's only $37, along with the top-rated L'Oréal Paris hyaluronic acid serum that's garnered tons of reviews, with one shopper writing, "Everyone keeps asking me if I've gotten Botox."

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Ceramic Personal Heater, $18.37 (orig. $22.96); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! GE Stainless Steel Toaster, $49 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 Release), $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $18 (orig. $28); amazon.com

