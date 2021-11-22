Deal Alert! Shark, Hoover, and Bissell Steam Mops Are Up to 42% Off Ahead of Black Friday
If you want to take your cleaning up a notch, you've got to get a steam mop. While vacuum cleaners are great, they're not equipped to clean sticky residue or dried-on messes like a steam mop can. Lucky for you, there are a ton of best-sellers on sale featuring seriously good discounts ahead of Black Friday on Amazon. And these deals? Folks, they start at just $51 — but only for a limited time.
Whether you're shopping for a heavy-duty steam mop or a versatile kind that can clean countertops as well, you'll find what you're looking for on this list before Black Friday even begins on November 26. Think popular brands like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, and more up to 42 percent off. The good thing is you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to score these deals, but (!!) if you want free two-day shipping, signing up is something worth considering.
Best Early Black Friday Steam Mop Deals on Amazon
- Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Light 'N' Easy White Steam Mop, $61.74 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- Hoover Steam Complete Pet Steam Mop, $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $188 (orig. $226.59)
- OApier S5 Steam Mop, $50.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop, $109.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Light 'N' Easy 5-in-1 Steam Mop Cleaner, $116.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99)
- Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $199.99)
- McCulloch Canister Steam Cleaner, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
Right now, popular lightweight steam cleaners from Shark and Light 'N' Easy are discounted up to 33 percent off. This best-seller from Shark is so loved, it has earned more than 20,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who are obsessed with it. It uses machine washable pads that are dual-sided for effective cleaning. Plus, it sanitizes 99.9 percent of bacteria off your floors as it steams off gunk and grime.
However, if you're looking for a steam mop that comes with all the bells and whistles, you've got to check out this Hoover steam cleaner. It's designed to clean and deodorize pet messes as well as remove everyday dirt and stained grout on various flooring. And you'll love that it also comes with a handheld steamer to blast away heavy-duty gunk off countertops, bathroom surfaces, and more.
And for anyone who wants to trade in their vacuum and mop for something better, this 2-in-1 Bissell steam mop and vacuum cleaner is it. This Bissell must-have suctions up dirt, pet hair, and dust while steaming at the very same time! The dry-tank prevents debris from escaping while the machine-washable mop pads scrub away dirty surfaces. And if your furry friend left behind a "present," you'll appreciate that this device is compatible with disposable mop pads, too.
Ready to get shopping? Scroll down to see all the best early Black Friday steam mop deals happening on Amazon now. And if you want to see all the other great home and kitchen sales going on, head to Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals hub where you can find the best in real-time.
Shop More Early Black Friday 2021 Deals:
