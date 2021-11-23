Clean Carpets Like a Pro with These Best-Selling Shampooers That Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Anyone who has kids or pets knows that messes are inevitable. And when your home has carpeting? Well, those stains can last for years — unless you have a carpet cleaner designed to soak up accidents and spills with ease. If you've been waiting to buy a carpet shampooer at a great price, now's the time to take the plunge. Amazon is already dropping Black Friday-worthy deals on everything including home cleaning essentials, fall fashion must-haves, and more, and the discounts are huge.
There are thousands of early Black Friday deals to shop from on Amazon right now, but if you're most interested in the latest cleaning gadgets, keep reading. You can save up to 40 percent off best-selling carpet cleaners from Bissell, Hoover, and Black+Decker right now before the weekend sale begins. And you'll love that there are portable carpet shampooers as well as upright carpet cleaners on sale starting at just $79. Yes, you read that right!
Now, you don't have to be a Prime member to score these amazing discounts, but keep in mind that when you sign up, you get access to free two-day shipping. And it's safe to say that perk will come in handy during the holiday gifting season.
Best Early Black Friday Carpet Cleaner Deals
- Hoover CleanSlate Pet Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Black+Decker Spillbuster Cordless Spill + Spot Cleaner, $79 (orig. $99)
- Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $149.98 (orig. $249.95)
- Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Hoover OnePwr Spotless Go Cordless Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner, $129 (orig. $149.99)
- Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $280.64 (orig. $299.99)
- Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $277.99 (orig. $308.99)
- Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Carpet Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Bissell ProHeat Essential Upright Carpet Cleaner, $148.80 (orig. $175.09)
If you're on the hunt for a portable carpet cleaner that can quickly remove wet messes in the car, sofa, or stairs, there's no better buy than this now-$100 Hoover spot cleaner that's designed with dogs in mind. You'll see a difference after just one pass thanks to its impressive suction power, wide 7-inch mouth, and a 40-ounce water tank that holds enough solution to clean multiple areas in one go.
Another amazing deal? This Bissell portable carpet shampooer that's $100 off right now on Amazon. The extra-long hose lets you clean even the tiniest corners and is designed with a built-in brush to scrub out spilled wine or deep-rooted dirt in your carpets. You'll also love that it has an impressive ¾ gallon tank capacity.
Thinking about getting an upright carpet shampooer for an extra-thorough clean? You have to check out this Hoover automatic carpet cleaner machine that both washes your carpets when you push forward and dries them when you pull back. The on-sale carpet cleaner actually uses a heat function to remove wetness after your carpeted floors are clean, leaving them dry after about an hour, per reviewers. You can get it for $200 while it's on an early Black Friday deal.
If you're looking for a carpet shampooer that'll give you a professional clean, you ought to look into this popular Bissell option. It has a six-row brush design that gently, but effectively, digs into your carpeting to suck up lingering dirt and pet messes for a visible clean. This now-$150 carpet cleaner also has a heat function to ensure that the hot water temperature is maintained throughout the task.
Ready to see all the carpet deals worth shopping early before Black Friday? Scroll through to the list below for the best options discounted now.
Buy It! Hoover CleanSlate Pet Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Black+Decker Spillbuster Cordless Spill + Spot Cleaner, $79 (orig. $99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $149.98 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover OnePwr Spotless Go Cordless Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner, $129 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $280.64 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $277.99 (orig. $308.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Carpet Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell ProHeat Essential Upright Carpet Cleaner, $148.80 (orig. $175.09); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Clean Carpets Like a Pro with These Best-Selling Shampooers That Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
- Urban Decay Makeup Is Going for Ridiculously Low Prices at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
- Julia Roberts Made These Rainbow Rings Famous — and They're Only $12 for PEOPLE Readers
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Raises the Temperature of a Room in Just 15 Minutes — and It's 48% Off