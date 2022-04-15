The Best Dustbusters That We Tested
Who you gonna call for dust bunnies? A dustbuster that can suck, that's who. We hit the floors with 30 handheld vacuums in an effort to determine the best for vacuuming up dirt, debris, and much more.
In our testing labs, all-purpose flour, hair, Cheerios, and popcorn kernels were tossed on four different flooring surfaces (hardwood and also low-, medium- and high-pile carpeting) and measured for setup, effectiveness, maneuverability, ease of emptying, portability and noise level—all the things you'll need to consider when picking a handheld of your own.
Testers erected a faux living room with a couch, coffee table, and shelving unit to see just how these dustbusters did their jobs around objects. They were also tested in a car console. Based on our PEOPLE Testing, Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum was the winner.
The dustbusters below were considered the best that PEOPLE Tested.
Best Overall: Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum
Pros: Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum is easy to set up, has powerful suction, and holds a lot of dirt.
Cons: It's not cordless, and it's loud.
After 11 hours of hands-on testing, the Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum emerged as the clear winner. This bagless vacuum hit high marks in all the key categories starting with set-up (scoring a 4.5 out of 5). "This bad boy opens up ready to use!" our tester noted, touting its zero-effort assembly.
The lightweight machine received perfect scores for effectiveness on hardwood floors—tackling Cheerios, popcorn, and flour in just one pass. It killed it again on low-pile carpets (5), sucking up the same items with ease. On longer carpets it was not perfect (4.5), requiring more than one pass to suck up the Cheerios and popcorn on medium-pile, and even more elbow grease to tackle flour and hair on the high-pile carpet. "It's easier to pull than push," noted our tester. Even still, it received the highest marks with tough messes like flour and hair on medium-pile and Cheerios and popcorn on high-pile because of its "super-powerful suction."
While it was easy peasy to use the arm attachment in our faux living room and on a car console, there are a few caveats. Using the hose requires two hands, one to hold the vacuum and one to hold the hose. The handle on top is nice because it distributes weight, but it's not as portable as it should be for such a small machine.
The hose is long enough to reach under a couch, but the vacuum's main handle limits where it can go—specifically tighter spots—due to the machine's overall shape. Adding to its limitations is the cord. "For something that's this small, I would want it to be cordless," our tester noted, adding that they'd shell out even more cash if it were cordless.
Capacity is a strength. The Bissell's dirt receptacle only needed emptying once at the end of all the tests. The bin holds a lot, but it was a tad difficult to remove the filter, and there was a lot of dust left behind in the bin. You'd need to wipe it out to get it really clean.
Despite its compact size, the Bissell has the fierce power of a larger vacuum, which unfortunately means it can be noisy. "You wouldn't want to talk while vacuuming," said our tester.
|
Type
|
Handheld corded vacuum
|
Dimensions
|
10 x 5 x 8 inches
|
Weight
|
5 pounds
|
Cord length
|
18 ft.
Best for Pet Hair: Black + Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum with Pet Hair Brush
Pros: It's small but powerful, and effective on all surfaces.
Cons: It's somewhat loud and not that easy to tote around.
Pet hair doesn't stand a chance against this cordless handheld that comes complete with a charging stand and three attachments—including a cute one emblazoned with a paw print, specifically designed for pet hair.
It scored a whopping 5 out of 5 on all surfaces with all varieties of PEOPLE Tested's manufactured messes. That's a big deal. Our tester was blown away again and again by its capabilities. The long neck makes it super easy to shove underneath couches, and it's small enough to combat any tricky angles you throw its way. It's also incredibly easy to empty dirt using the clip on the side, making it a process that's completely mess-free.
The downsides: The price tag is undeniably steep, and its two distinct parts (hose and base) make it a bit more of a chore to tote around. It also received a 3.5 out of 5 for noise level, too, which is surprising given its small size.
Overall, the Black + Decker is perfect for someone who needs a machine that deep cleans or wants to avoid the burden of a regular full-sized vacuum. "If you want a powerful handheld vacuum this is a great option," said our tester.
|
Type
|
Cordless handheld vacuum
|
Dimensions
|
14.88 x 10.68 x 6.5 inches
|
Weight
|
3.2 pounds
Best for Quick Pick Up: Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Pros: It has a large dustbin and an easy-to-remove filter.
Cons: It's heavy due to the attached rechargeable battery pack.
A machine that really inhales, that's what you're getting when you test drive the ONEPWR.
It works well around objects on a table, is really easy to use on or under a couch, and doesn't have the bulk that some other models do, fitting easily into a car's console thanks to a tapered nozzle. It performed outstandingly well on hardwood floors ("Best performance out of all of them on the hardwood," according to our tester). It performed nearly as well on carpet tests, sometimes needing an extra pass to suck up kernels or flour.
Its large dustbin allows it to keep on chugging through messes; it was tested on four different surfaces, and while it looked quite full, it kept on sucking up Cheerios. "This is the end of the fourth surface without emptying the bin, and it's still inhaling everything and not spitting anything back out," our tester said. It even cleaned up extra debris from other vacuum tests! And when it was time to empty it, the filter inside was easy to remove and replace.
The ONEPWR's biggest drawback may be its weight. The attached rechargeable battery pack loads it down, but that doesn't seem to impact its ability to glow up floors by cleaning so well. Added our tester, "This one made cleaning easy and fun."
|
Type
|
Cordless handheld vacuum
|
Dimensions
|
16.5 x 5 x 6.5 inches
|
Weight
|
3 pounds
Things to Consider Before Buying a Dustbuster
Personal Preferences
The biggest thing you'll need to decide on when choosing a dustbuster is your desired level of extra bells and whistles: cord or no cord, multiple attachments or none at all, etc. If you want to be closely connected with your machine, a cord won't bother you, but if you want the ability to get to those hard-to-reach places without having to switch outlets, a cord will definitely slow you down. Attachments may also be something to think about, especially if you lack storage space. Also bear in mind that some machines are only meant to be used on certain surfaces.
Price
A corded machine may be slightly more affordable, though there are exceptions. While convenient, it's important to note that battery-powered machines without cords can be heavier in some cases and also require time to charge. You'll also want to read the fine print regarding warranties.
Cleaning
Let's face it: No one wants to spend a lot of time emptying the inside of a vacuum. Look for a dustbuster with an easy-open dustbin or with a filter compartment that's easy to access, remove and subsequently clean. Note the shape of the machine you're eyeing because a dustbuster with a large bin means you'll be cleaning it less often, but it might not be able to tackle those tiny, awkward spaces.
How We Tested Dustbusters
We tested 30 dustbusters in our mock living room setting and car console. Here, we tested the dustbuster's ability to clean four different substances on four different surfaces. Testers observed how well the vacuum removed popcorn kernels, Cheerios (some a little crushed/dusty), all-purpose flour, and hair, and counted how many passes it took each dustbuster to clean the mess. We rated the models on effectiveness, maneuverability, ease of emptying, and more, zeroing in on the best machines for different households.
What Is People Tested?
We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.
But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.
In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.
