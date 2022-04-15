The Best Dustbusters That We Tested

The biggest thing you'll need to decide on when choosing a dustbuster is your desired level of extra bells and whistles: cord or no cord, multiple attachments or none at all, etc. If you want to be closely connected with your machine, a cord won't bother you, but if you want the ability to get to those hard-to-reach places without having to switch outlets, a cord will definitely slow you down. Attachments may also be something to think about, especially if you lack storage space. Also bear in mind that some machines are only meant to be used on certain surfaces.