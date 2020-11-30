This Cordless Dyson Is Under $255 for Cyber Monday — Plus 14 Unreal Vacuum Deals on Amazon
Shop them before they sell out
If you don’t know where to start during Amazon’s huge Cyber Monday sale, we have a recommendation: vacuums. Cyber Monday is arguably one of the best times to add a vacuum to your cart thanks to lower-than-ever prices — and this year’s deals do not disappoint. From under $200 Dysons and Roombas to a $40 stick vacuum, there are over 200 amazing vacuum deals running on the site right now.
These are the 15 best Cyber Monday vacuum deals you can get on Amazon today:
- Inse Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $39.98 with Prime (orig. $57.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $59.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Black+Decker Dustbuser Handheld Vacuum, $64.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.99 (orig. $129.99)
- GeeMo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $97.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $108.01 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.98 (orig. $179.99)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Upright Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robovac 11S, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Bissell CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum, $169.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $252.99 (orig. $329.99)
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
Some of the best deals are on under-the-radar finds from brands like GeeMo, Roomie Tec, and Inse. This cordless Roomie Tec vacuum has nearly 2,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “super easy to use, looks nice, and fills so many little needs.” It can be used as both an upright vacuum and a handheld, and it comes with a brush head and crevice nozzle attachment. You can snag it for just $85 right now.
Buy It! Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $84.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Inse Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $39.98 with Prime (orig. $57.99); amazon.com
Tons of brand name vacuums, like Dysons and Roombas, are also going for record-low prices. The Roomba 675 is still at its Black Friday price of $179, but it’s already sold out twice since, so you’ll want to add it to your cart fast if you’re eying it. You can even score a Dyson for under $255, which is a rare deal for the popular brand.
But It! iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $252.99 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com
Check out more Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.
- Amazon Has 6 Dyson Deals Left in Stock for Cyber Monday — Including $100 Off Popular Stick Vacuum Cleaners
- Hurry! There Are Only 3 Apple Watch Deals Left on Amazon for Cyber Monday
- The Nintendo Switch Lite Is Back in Stock for Cyber Monday — Plus 27 More Unreal Deals
- This Cordless Dyson Is Under $255 for Cyber Monday — Plus 14 Unreal Vacuum Deals on Amazon